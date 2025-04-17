Sydney is yet to make a call on whether Logan McDonald will play Port Adelaide this weekend

Logan McDonald runs during Sydney training on December 3, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FACED with a mounting injury crisis in his first year at the helm, Sydney coach Dean Cox is determined not to let it bog down the Swans.

Cox faces a decision to gamble on an underdone Logan McDonald for their clash against Port Adelaide on Sunday after key forward Joel Amartey suffered a hamstring injury.

Cox fell short of confirming whether the Swans will call on McDonald's services this weekend, saying key defenders Tom McCartin and Joel Hamling or ruck Peter Ladhams could instead lead the forward line alongside Hayden McLean if McDonald is not picked.

The West Australian made his return from off-season ankle surgery via restricted minutes in the VFL two weeks ago, but is no certainty to be recalled to the AFL due to his interrupted pre-season.

"That's something we've got to look at again through the main session and then have a really good discussion," Cox said.

"One thing I've said is I want to make sure that the players, when they come back in, can perform at AFL level.

"Logan's done a solid training block. We'll get all that data in front of us and then make a decision from that in the next couple of days."

Amartey will be sidelined for up to six weeks, joining captain Callum Mills (foot), Errol Gulden (ankle), Taylor Adams (hamstring), Tom Papley (heel) and Robbie Fox (calf) on the injury list.

Harry Cunningham was poised to soften the blow of losing Amartey after recovering from a foot fracture, but the Swans defender instead strained his calf.

Cunningham, who has not yet played a game this season, faces six more weeks on the sidelines.

"You spend a little bit more time thinking," Cox said on Thursday.

"Certainly, about 'could they have been avoided? Could we change anything once it happens? What other ways can we think about doing our program? But, then also the way we want to play as well.

"The challenges in this caper never seem to go away and this is just one we have to go through."

Lewis Melican (adductor) and Justin McInerney (suspension) will at least be in frame for a return, with Melican falling just short of playing against Collingwood last week.

"It was a close decision last week. One thing he had to do was tick a couple of things off in the main training session that was just a little bit too close to our game," Cox said.

Lewis Melican during the round 11 match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG, May 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"He trained fully last week on the weekend. He's trained fully this week, and that's good to have him back."

Sitting 10th on the ladder after a 2-3 start to the season, Cox admits he doesn't expect the road to get any easier when they face Ken Hinkley's Power.

"What they've shown over a long period of time, certainly under Ken, is they play with a lot of emotion - we don't expect anything different," Cox said.

"Knowing Ken briefly, it's a one-wood of his coaching to get his players up and about and the care he has for his players.

"I wasn't really surprised (they beat Hawthorn). They played some phenomenal football so we've got to be ready for that."