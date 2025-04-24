The 2025 Young Guns Series will be played over the next fortnight, with the two-match talent showcase set to again feature a host of Victoria and Tasmania’s top prospects eligible for the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
The series will pit the Young Guns against Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams at Werribee’s Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval.
The Young Guns will take on Victoria Metro on Saturday, April 26 from 11:00am. The match will be followed be a clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Country on Sunday, May 4 from 10:30am.
>> WATCH THE YOUNG GUNS v VIC METRO CLASH LIVE FROM 11am AEST ON SATURDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The Young Guns features players who are eligible to be selected in the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 28.
Selection in the Young Guns is based on nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters. VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs also assist with the selection process.
Players selected in the Young Guns compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.
The past three No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – Geordie Payne, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley – represented the Young Guns in the year they were drafted.
Seven players who represented the Young Guns in 2024 went on to be added to AFL lists, including Payne, Riak Andrew, Tom Hanily (Sydney Swans), Cooper Lord (Carlton), Will McLachlan (Brisbane Lions), Joe Pike (Geelong Cats) and Iliro Smit (Collingwood).
Other current AFL players who have represented the Young Guns in recent years include Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio and Essendon midfielder Sam Durham.
For the Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams, the Young Guns Series provides opportunities for players to trial for selection in the final teams to compete at the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.
Players who aren’t named to play for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country in the Young Guns Series remain eligible for selection in the final squads for the National Championships.
Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Metro. Squads for the clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Country will be announced next week.
HOW TO WATCH: Both games in the 2025 Young Guns Series will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.
2025 YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 1
Young Guns vs Victoria Metro U18
Saturday, April 26 at 11:00am
Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee
YOUNG GUNS
|
#
|
NAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
6
|
Charlie Rozenes
|
172
|
Sandringham Dragons
Sandringham VFL
|
Old Collegians
|
8
|
Sam Toner
|
184
|
Richmond VFL
|
Narre Warren
|
9
|
Rod Ali
|
186
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mitcham
|
10
|
Jhett Haeata
|
185
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Beaumaris
|
11
|
Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
|
178
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Ulverstone
|
12
|
Tom Evans
|
180
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Echuca
|
13
|
Coen Ainsworth
|
180
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wodonga Bulldogs
|
14
|
Hugh White
|
183
|
Northern Knights
|
Doncaster East
|
15
|
Adrian Cole
|
197
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
St Bedes/Mentone
|
16
|
Gus Papal
|
193
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie
|
17
|
Zac Walker
|
191
|
Gippsland Power
|
Phillip Island
|
18
|
Noah Yze
|
191
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Melburnians
|
19
|
Charlie Orchard
|
190
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Langwarrin
|
20
|
Max Roney
|
186
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Cheltenham
|
21
|
Henry Hayes
|
189
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Rye
|
22
|
Caleb Lewis
|
196
|
Casey Demons VFL
|
Dingley
|
23
|
Jez Rigoni
|
189
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Wangaratta Rovers
|
24
|
Seth MacDonald
|
189
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Rowville
|
25
|
Kobe George
|
188
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Bell Park
|
27
|
Floyd Burmeister
|
199
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
28
|
Zac Harding
|
199
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wodonga Bulldogs
|
29
|
Lucas Impey
|
200
|
Williamstown VFL
|
Darley
|
35
|
Ayden McCarroll
|
209
|
Western Jets
|
Williamstown CYMS
VICTORIA METRO
|
#
|
NAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Tyson Gresham
|
169
|
Northern Knights
|
South Morang
|
2
|
Ricky Theodoropoulos
|
170
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Bentleigh
|
3
|
Hussien El Achkar
|
171
|
Calder Cannons
|
Pascoe Vale
|
4
|
Adam Sweid
|
175
|
Calder Cannons
|
Pascoe Vale
|
5
|
Sebastian Murphy
|
176
|
Northern Knights
|
Montmorency
|
6
|
Lachy Dovaston
|
177
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
7
|
Thomas McGuane
|
178
|
Western Jets
|
Keilor
|
8
|
Bennett Martin
|
179
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
St Bedes/Mentone
|
9
|
Mitchell Moate
|
181
|
Northern Knights
|
Epping
|
10
|
Blake Chambers
|
182
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Rowville
|
11
|
Charlie Sizer
|
185
|
Eastern Ranges
|
North Ringwood
|
12
|
Oskar Ainsworth
|
186
|
Western Jets
|
Williamstown CYMS
|
13
|
Hamish Bird
|
187
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie
|
14
|
Xavier Bamert
|
186
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Collegians
|
15
|
Hunter Holmes
|
187
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Melburnians
|
16
|
Sacha Levine
|
188
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Ormond
|
17
|
Xavier Taylor
|
191
|
Eastern Ranges
|
East Ringwood
|
18
|
Andrew Barker
|
191
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mooroolbark
|
22
|
Cooper Herbert
|
193
|
Calder Cannons
|
Laurimar
|
24
|
Jackson Barber
|
195
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie
|
25
|
James McDaid
|
195
|
Western Jets
|
Bacchus Marsh
|
27
|
Sam Buck
|
198
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
St Bedes/Mentone
|
28
|
Macauli Buck
|
198
|
Western Jets
|
Werribee Districts
|
29
|
Kayne Watt
|
199
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Caulfield Grammarians