The 2025 Young Guns Series will be played over the next fortnight, with the two-match talent showcase set to again feature a host of Victoria and Tasmania’s top prospects eligible for the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Will McLachlan in action during the Young Guns Series match against Victoria Country on April 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The series will pit the Young Guns against Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams at Werribee’s Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval.

The Young Guns will take on Victoria Metro on Saturday, April 26 from 11:00am. The match will be followed be a clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Country on Sunday, May 4 from 10:30am.

>> WATCH THE YOUNG GUNS v VIC METRO CLASH LIVE FROM 11am AEST ON SATURDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The Young Guns features players who are eligible to be selected in the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 28.

Selection in the Young Guns is based on nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters. VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs also assist with the selection process.

Players selected in the Young Guns compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.

The past three No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – Geordie Payne, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley – represented the Young Guns in the year they were drafted.

Seven players who represented the Young Guns in 2024 went on to be added to AFL lists, including Payne, Riak Andrew, Tom Hanily (Sydney Swans), Cooper Lord (Carlton), Will McLachlan (Brisbane Lions), Joe Pike (Geelong Cats) and Iliro Smit (Collingwood).

Other current AFL players who have represented the Young Guns in recent years include Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio and Essendon midfielder Sam Durham.

For the Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams, the Young Guns Series provides opportunities for players to trial for selection in the final teams to compete at the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Players who aren’t named to play for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country in the Young Guns Series remain eligible for selection in the final squads for the National Championships.

Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Metro. Squads for the clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Country will be announced next week.

HOW TO WATCH: Both games in the 2025 Young Guns Series will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

2025 YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 1

Young Guns vs Victoria Metro U18

Saturday, April 26 at 11:00am

Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee

YOUNG GUNS

# NAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 6 Charlie Rozenes 172 Sandringham Dragons Sandringham VFL Old Collegians 8 Sam Toner 184 Richmond VFL Narre Warren 9 Rod Ali 186 Eastern Ranges Mitcham 10 Jhett Haeata 185 Sandringham Dragons

Richmond (VFL) Beaumaris 11 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank 178 Tasmania Devils Ulverstone 12 Tom Evans 180 Bendigo Pioneers Echuca 13 Coen Ainsworth 180 Murray Bushrangers Wodonga Bulldogs 14 Hugh White 183 Northern Knights Doncaster East 15 Adrian Cole 197 Dandenong Stingrays

North Melbourne VFL St Bedes/Mentone 16 Gus Papal 193 Calder Cannons Aberfeldie 17 Zac Walker 191 Gippsland Power Phillip Island 18 Noah Yze 191 Oakleigh Chargers

Casey Demons VFL Old Melburnians 19 Charlie Orchard 190 Dandenong Stingrays Langwarrin 20 Max Roney 186 Tasmania Devils

Casey Demons VFL Cheltenham 21 Henry Hayes 189 Dandenong Stingrays Rye 22 Caleb Lewis 196 Casey Demons VFL Dingley 23 Jez Rigoni 189 Oakleigh Chargers

Sandringham VFL Wangaratta Rovers 24 Seth MacDonald 189 Eastern Ranges

Richmond VFL Rowville 25 Kobe George 188 Geelong Falcons Bell Park 27 Floyd Burmeister 199 GWV Rebels Redan 28 Zac Harding 199 Murray Bushrangers Wodonga Bulldogs 29 Lucas Impey 200 Williamstown VFL Darley 35 Ayden McCarroll 209 Western Jets Williamstown CYMS

VICTORIA METRO