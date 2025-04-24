Will McLachlan in action during the Young Guns Series match against Victoria Country on April 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2025 Young Guns Series will be played over the next fortnight, with the two-match talent showcase set to again feature a host of Victoria and Tasmania’s top prospects eligible for the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The series will pit the Young Guns against Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams at Werribee’s Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval.

The Young Guns will take on Victoria Metro on Saturday, April 26 from 11:00am. The match will be followed be a clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Country on Sunday, May 4 from 10:30am.

The Young Guns features players who are eligible to be selected in the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 28.

Selection in the Young Guns is based on nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters. VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs also assist with the selection process.

Players selected in the Young Guns compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.

The past three No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – Geordie Payne, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley – represented the Young Guns in the year they were drafted.

Seven players who represented the Young Guns in 2024 went on to be added to AFL lists, including Payne, Riak Andrew, Tom Hanily (Sydney Swans), Cooper Lord (Carlton), Will McLachlan (Brisbane Lions), Joe Pike (Geelong Cats) and Iliro Smit (Collingwood).

Other current AFL players who have represented the Young Guns in recent years include Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio and Essendon midfielder Sam Durham.

For the Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under 18 teams, the Young Guns Series provides opportunities for players to trial for selection in the final teams to compete at the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Players who aren’t named to play for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country in the Young Guns Series remain eligible for selection in the final squads for the National Championships.

Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Metro. Squads for the clash between the Young Guns and Victoria Country will be announced next week.

HOW TO WATCH: Both games in the 2025 Young Guns Series will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

2025 YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 1
Young Guns vs Victoria Metro U18
Saturday, April 26 at 11:00am
Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee

YOUNG GUNS

#

NAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

6

Charlie Rozenes

172

Sandringham Dragons

Sandringham VFL

Old Collegians

8

Sam Toner

184

Richmond VFL

Narre Warren

9

Rod Ali

186

Eastern Ranges

Mitcham

10

Jhett Haeata

185

Sandringham Dragons
Richmond (VFL)

Beaumaris

11

Oliver Depaoli-Kubank

178

Tasmania Devils

Ulverstone

12

Tom Evans

180

Bendigo Pioneers

Echuca

13

Coen Ainsworth

180

Murray Bushrangers

Wodonga Bulldogs

14

Hugh White

183

Northern Knights

Doncaster East

15

Adrian Cole

197

Dandenong Stingrays
North Melbourne VFL

St Bedes/Mentone

16

Gus Papal

193

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

17

Zac Walker

191

Gippsland Power

Phillip Island

18

Noah Yze

191

Oakleigh Chargers
Casey Demons VFL

Old Melburnians

19

Charlie Orchard

190

Dandenong Stingrays

Langwarrin

20

Max Roney

186

Tasmania Devils
Casey Demons VFL

Cheltenham

21

Henry Hayes

189

Dandenong Stingrays

Rye

22

Caleb Lewis

196

Casey Demons VFL

Dingley

23

Jez Rigoni

189

Oakleigh Chargers
Sandringham VFL

Wangaratta Rovers

24

Seth MacDonald

189

Eastern Ranges
Richmond VFL

Rowville

25

Kobe George

188

Geelong Falcons

Bell Park

27

Floyd Burmeister

199

GWV Rebels

Redan

28

Zac Harding

199

Murray Bushrangers

Wodonga Bulldogs

29

Lucas Impey

200

Williamstown VFL

Darley

35

Ayden McCarroll

209

Western Jets

Williamstown CYMS

 VICTORIA METRO

1

Tyson Gresham

169

Northern Knights

South Morang

2

Ricky Theodoropoulos

170

Sandringham Dragons

Bentleigh

3

Hussien El Achkar

171

Calder Cannons

Pascoe Vale

4

Adam Sweid

175

Calder Cannons

Pascoe Vale

5

Sebastian Murphy

176

Northern Knights

Montmorency

6

Lachy Dovaston

177

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

7

Thomas McGuane

178

Western Jets

Keilor

8

Bennett Martin

179

Sandringham Dragons

St Bedes/Mentone

9

Mitchell Moate

181

Northern Knights

Epping

10

Blake Chambers

182

Eastern Ranges

Rowville

11

Charlie Sizer

185

Eastern Ranges

North Ringwood

12

Oskar Ainsworth

186

Western Jets

Williamstown CYMS

13

Hamish Bird

187

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

14

Xavier Bamert

186

Sandringham Dragons

Collegians

15

Hunter Holmes

187

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Melburnians

16

Sacha Levine

188

Sandringham Dragons

Ormond

17

Xavier Taylor

191

Eastern Ranges

East Ringwood

18

Andrew Barker

191

Eastern Ranges

Mooroolbark

22

Cooper Herbert

193

Calder Cannons

Laurimar

24

Jackson Barber

195

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

25

James McDaid

195

Western Jets

Bacchus Marsh

27

Sam Buck

198

Sandringham Dragons

St Bedes/Mentone

28

Macauli Buck

198

Western Jets

Werribee Districts

29

Kayne Watt

199

Sandringham Dragons

Caulfield Grammarians