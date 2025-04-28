Peter Bosustow before the match between Carlton and Essendon in R6, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME Carlton premiership player and WAFL legend Peter Bosustow has died, aged 67, after a battle with cancer.

Known as 'The Buzz', Bosustow was a much-loved Carlton figure, despite playing just three seasons at the Blues.

He was a key part of their VFL flags in 1981 and 1982, kicking 146 goals in just 65 games, and has the rare distinction of winning Mark and Goal of the Year in the same season, in 1981.

Peter Bosustow takes a mark during a game between Carlton and Geelong in 1980. Picture: AFL Photos

Either side of his stint at Princes Park, Bosustow kicked 379 goals in the WAFL with Perth, winning premierships there in 1976 and 1977.

He was named in Perth's Team of the Century and also played 17 state games for Western Australia.

Bosustow was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021. He died in Perth on Monday morning.

He is survived by his wife Shelley, son Brent and daughter Brooke, who said their goodbyes before he passed away.

"Peter was an exceptional talent. I've coached some outstandingly talented players, but on his day Peter could do things on a footy field few could emulate," his former coach David Parkin said.

"Peter had remarkable capacities in the air and on the ground, and was probably as exciting a player to watch as we ever had.

"What was really good was that despite the ups and downs of a coach/player relationship, we remained really good mates and shared so much over the journey. We used to call, text or email each other a lot, particularly through the course of his illness.

"As a player he tested me like nobody else, but he was always quick to apologise to me and the players and it was just a bit sad that he decided to go home. But he was a gem of a bloke."

Carlton great Ken Hunter, a fellow West Australian who headed east to the Blues with Bosustow, paid tribute to his former teammate.

"I think of what a character 'Buzz' was and how much he took to the big stage," Hunter said.

"I look back on him in his first year, winning Mark of the Year, Goal of the Year and a Grand Final – him being a half forward, me being a half back.

"He used to joke that I was the extrovert and him the introvert, when it was obviously the other way around. He was a unique character and a rare football talent in equal measure. That talent was obvious in Perth but it went to another level when he came to Melbourne.

"The Carlton people loved 'Buzz' and he loved Carlton."