It was a dream week for The Traders as they had their highest scores of the year

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE MOOD has lifted at Fantasy HQ.

Calvin has rocketed into 141st overall, Roy is inside the top 300 and Warnie is no longer a cellar dweller off the back of his top 500 round rank. The boys are back.

From Max Gawn's double points as captain, Christian Petracca's ton on debut and cash generation kick-started with their cash cows, they must keep it going.

On this week's episode of the podcast, The Traders wrap up the highs and lows of round seven and sympathise with Hugo Garcia owners. The 19-year-old Saint was subbed out of the game during the second quarter on just 20 points. Why did Ross Lyon do this to Fantasy coaches?

The substitute rule wreaks havoc on Fantasy Classic coaches. Calvin, Roy and Warnie suggest that it is upgrade season and we have to work towards getting the structure right in teams. Getting rookies off the ground is a priority. Our 'experts' give their trade tips to help you improve your team.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round eight.

Episode guide

1:00 - Rare air for Calvin as he is 141st overall with Roy into top 300.

3:30 - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera gets Warnie's plus-three.

6:45 - The substitute rule has hurt coaches, but none harder than Hugo Garcia owners.

9:00 - Xavier Lindsay gets the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

10:30 - New of the week including Adam Cerra's groin.

15:30 - Magoos news.

20:30 - Tag watch.

23:45 - Is there a rookie crisis? Even after 42, Jedd Busslinger looks the best of the bunch.

27:15 - Can Levi Ashcroft go?

32:00 - Defender targets.

35:30 - Nick Daicos is a must-have.

40:35 - If you picked up Kieren Briggs, you need to trade.

42:45 - Who do you bring in: Christian Petracca or Chad Warner?

47:30 - Most traded players and The Traders' moves.

53:00 - Dayne Zorko or Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera?

57:00 - Roy is keen on Josh Daicos.

