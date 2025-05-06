The Western Bulldogs coach says he's comfortable waiting for a contract extension at the club

Luke Beveridge during the round six match between Western and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Beveridge insists he won't be "selling himself" as his future as Western Bulldogs coach remains undecided beyond this season.

The longest-serving coach in the club's history, Beveridge's tenure has become a constant talking point this year.

Despite dealing with injuries and the saga surrounding Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's extended absence, the Bulldogs sit sixth with a 5-3 record following a 90-point demolition of Port Adelaide.

The Bulldogs' hierarchy remains comfortable to let the campaign play out before re-committing to Beveridge for a 12th season and beyond.

"It's not going to be a job interview, as far as me trying to sell myself," Beveridge said on Tuesday.

"I've done that before, and ultimately, I think the decision will be made based on the sustainability factor.

Luke Beveridge and fans after the round three match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, March 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I only turned 55 this year, so I'm young in relative terms, but we'll just wait and see how it unfolds because we know there are twists and turns in a season."

Beveridge's latest comments come three days after appearing to put pressure on Bulldogs bosses to re-sign him imminently.

"Yes, I do (want to coach on) but I said a couple of weeks ago if you feel like you are outstaying your welcome you absolutely don’t want to stay in that place," he told ABC Radio on Saturday.

"So if the uncertainty prevails for long enough, that will probably mean the club and I would have probably come to terms with what will happen beyond this year, but I have enormous passion for it still."

On Tuesday, Beveridge insisted his response was merely reacting to praise from coaching legend Mick Malthouse, who he worked under at Collingwood.

"As far as how long it takes for any definitive call on what happens next year, I'm not anxious about it," Beveridge said.

"We'll keep meeting the figureheads at the football club on a monthly basis and discuss things.

"But things remain the same at the moment, and everything's bubbling along pretty nicely."

Beveridge coached the Bulldogs to their drought-breaking 2016 premiership - just the second in the club's history.

The club also qualified for the 2021 Grand Final, before falling to Melbourne.

Beveridge also has no issue with former ace Bailey Smith's "cheeky" jibes towards the club he left last year.

Smith caused a stir after starring in Geelong's thrilling win over Collingwood, taking a shot at the Bulldogs' second home ground.

Asked about the atmosphere at the MCG, as 82,514 fans witnessed a pulsating contest on Saturday night, Smith replied: "Beautiful mate. Not getting that at Ballarat."

Bailey Smith during Geelong's game against Collingwood in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Only hours earlier, the Bulldogs had demolished Port Adelaide by 90 points in front of only 4814 people at Mars Stadium.

The capacity at the Ballarat ground is currently heavily reduced by construction taking place across half of the venue.

Beveridge labelled Smith's comments "interesting theatre", but urged his players to leave them until they face the Cats in Geelong on May 22.

"There's no real filter with 'Baz' (Smith), so you come to accept that and I don't think it's going to change," the coach said.

"It's just the way he is – and he'll tell you, 'It's just the way I am, I don't have a filter', so he doesn't try and hide from it.

"It's going to be interesting, if everyone keeps grabbing him (for an interview) straight after a game. I'm not sure whether Geelong are going to like that every week, but it's just the way he rolls."