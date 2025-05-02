Luke Beveridge says latest update on star's break from the game allows everyone room to 'move beyond it'

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after the Elimination Final match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants to move on from talking about Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after the star forward took indefinite leave from the club.

The 2020 No.1 draft pick may well have played his last game for the Bulldogs, who announced this week that Ugle-Hagan will be given whatever time he needs to deal with personal issues.

Ugle-Hagan had previously been working on flexible training arrangements, and has not played since the 2024 season.

Beveridge on Friday refused to buy into speculation Ugle-Hagan might not feature again at AFL level, insisting he remains focused on his active playing group and a round-eight clash with Port Adelaide.

"Nothing's really changed there for me," Beveridge said when asked about Ugle-Hagan being granted leave.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge speaks with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at a training session in late April, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"As I've said before, all my energy has just gone into what we can influence and control here.

"It's pleasing that hopefully there's some initiative there that's different and we hope it leads to a really good outcome.

"Now that there's been a club statement and it expresses what's actually happening, we'll move away from it for a while and hope Jamarra goes really well in this period of finding himself both in life and then in the game."

Pressed on whether he is concerned Ugle-Hagan won't play another AFL game, Beveridge said: "I've answered these questions before.

"I just said that there's a club statement and to respect now Jamarra's privacy and what he's going to go through.

"And as I said, keeping the focus on this week and what's up ahead. Let's move beyond it."

Beveridge's immediate task is reversing the Bulldogs' trend of four straight losses to Port Adelaide when the two sides clash at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Saturday.

The combatants both have 4-3 records, with the Power on a three-match winning streak.

"We haven't beaten them for the last three years and there will be a slightly different (midfield) blend for them without (Travis) Boak playing and with (Connor) Rozee maybe off the half-back flank," Beveridge said.

"It's pretty different personnel in both teams and we see it as a huge challenge.

Connor Rozee during the round 17 match between Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, July 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're dialled into what's expected in terms of the intensity of the game and we're looking forward to the battle."

Adam Treloar is back from injury to bolster the Dogs' midfield in his first game for the season, while Jason Johannisen will celebrate his 200-game milestone.

Key defender Jedd Busslinger has held his spot after his debut in last week's win over GWS, while experienced backman Liam Jones faces a stint on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Jones had been dropped to make way for Busslinger in round seven.

Treloar and Lachie McNeil, back from a hamstring injury, replace Josh Dolan (managed) and Cooper Hynes (omitted) for the Bulldogs.

Port Adelaide has turned to Logan Evans and Will Lorenz to replace Josh Sinn (concussion) and Christian Moraes (omitted).