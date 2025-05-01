Tickets are selling fast for the most anticipated QClash between Brisbane and Gold Coast in history

Bodhi Uwland and Callum Ah Chee in action during Gold Coast's clash with Brisbane in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Gold Coast are closing in on a sellout for Sunday night's QClash at the Gabba.

With limited tickets remaining, the record QClash attendance of 30,285 set at the corresponding match last season is expected to go down.

If every member that has access to a ticket turns up, the Gabba can hold 36,500 spectators for AFL games, although the club is hopeful of anything over 32,000.

Passing the QClash record would be a huge result for the Lions and the AFL, occurring on the same weekend the National Rugby League brings its 'Magic Round' to Brisbane.

There will be eight NRL games played at nearby Suncorp Stadium from Friday to Sunday, including the hometown Broncos up against reigning four-time premiers Penrith just hours before the QClash.

It is the second straight year the Lions have hosted the Suns on the Sunday night before Monday's Labour Day public holiday in Queensland, with the public voting the timeslot a raging success.

The bubbling rivalry between the clubs is rapidly capturing the attention of the south-east Queensland market.

Not only was the record between the clubs set in 2024, but the second QClash of last season at People First Stadium on the Gold Coast drew 21,043 spectators – the highest ever for the club at that venue.

With Brisbane sporting a 6-1 record and sitting second on the ladder and the Suns 5-1 and in third, it's the first time both have sat in the top four when they've met.

Gold Coast is expected to have eight Academy products, including the Northern Territory's Joel Jeffrey, running out, while the Lions should have four.

There's also Will and Levi Ashcroft playing against the Suns together for the first time, vying for the best-on-ground medal named after their father, Marcus, who won three premierships for the Lions and was Gold Coast's inaugural football manager.