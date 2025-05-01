ADAM Treloar will play his first game for 2025, back to bolster the red-hot Western Bulldogs midfield against Port Adelaide on Saturday.
Geelong will be without five-time All-Australian Tom Stewart (knee) for its blockbuster against Collingwood, while Clayton Oliver has not flown to Perth for Melbourne’s match against West Coast.
In other round eight team news, Fremantle has regained Luke Jackson for its Friday night clash against St Kilda, while Brisbane will be without premiership forward Logan Morris (calf) for its top-four QClash battle against Gold Coast.
Treloar suffered a serious calf injury during the pre-season and returns to a reshaped midfield that has led the Dogs to two straight wins and back into the top eight.
While Jackson is back for the Dockers, the Saints have named youngster Mattaes Phillipou, who is expected to be tested on game day for his leg injury.
The Lions will not only be without Morris, but also Kai Lohmann, who failed to overcome a shoulder injury suffered in last weekend's win over the Saints.
Collingwood has rested Jeremy Howe to face the Cats, with skipper Darcy Moore, Lachie Schultz and Mason Cox all returning.
Adelaide has been bolstered by the return of key forward Darcy Fogarty from a shoulder injury for its clash against Carlton, who have recalled veteran Sam Docherty among three changes.
The No.16 pick from last year’s AFL Draft, Bo Allan, will play his first game for the Eagles on Saturday against a Melbourne team that regains veteran Jake Melksham.
In Sunday’s other games, Sam Wicks is back for the Swans in the Sydney Derby, with Josh Kelly to miss for the Giants due to a hip problem.
FRIDAY, MAY 2
St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: M.Phillipou, H.Boxshall, L.O'Connell
Out: M.Wood (concussion), Z.Jones (managed), I.Keeler (omitted)
R7 sub: Zak Jones
FREMANTLE
In: L.Jackson
Out: O.McDonald (omitted)
R7 sub: Quinton Narkle
SATURDAY, MAY 3
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Treloar, L.McNeil
Out: J.Dolan (managed), C.Hynes (omitted)
R7 sub: Cooper Hynes
PORT ADELAIDE
In: L.Evans, W.Lorenz
Out: J.Sinn (concussion), C.Moraes (omitted)
R7 sub: Jeremy Finlayson
Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: D.Fogarty, S.Berry, J.Butts, B.Smith
Out: M.Crouch (hip), N.Murray (knee), M.Hinge (suspension), S.Draper (omitted)
R7 sub: Sid Draper
CARLTON
In: L.Young, L.Cowan, S.Docherty
Out: J.Silvagni (hand), Z.Williams (calf), M.Cottrell (ankle)
R7 sub: Cooper Lord
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: D.Moore, L.Schultz, M.Cox
Out: J.Howe (managed), D.McStay (knee), L.Sullivan (omitted)
R7 sub: Lachie Sullivan
GEELONG
In: M.Duncan
Out: T.Stewart (knee soreness)
R7 sub: Oliver Henry
West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: B.Allan, T.Kelly, T.Brockman
Out: H.Davis (omittted), T.Dewar (omitted), N.Long (omitted)
R7 sub: Noah Long
MELBOURNE
In: J.Melksham, D.Turner
Out: C.Oliver (personal), T.Fullarton (omitted)
R7 sub: Harry Sharp
SUNDAY, MAY 4
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: S.Wicks, B.Paton, J.Hamling
Out: Nil
R7 sub: Tom Hanily
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Gruzewski, C. Brown, L.Aleer, J.Fonti, J.Delana
Out: J.Kelly (hip), C.Stone (omitted)
R7 sub: Callan Ward
Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: M.Ramsden, J.Serong, L.Breust, C.Jiath, F.Maginness
Out: J.Scrimshaw (concussion), K.Amon (concussion)
R7 sub: Bailey Macdonald
RICHMOND
In: N.Balta, J.Bauer, T.Sonsie
Out: Nil
R7 sub: Tom Brown
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Payne, C.McKenna, T.Doedee, W.McLachlan, D.Fort
Out: K.Lohmann (shoulder), L.Morris (calf)
R7 sub: James Tunstill
GOLD COAST
In: Brayden Fiorini, Ned Moyle, Sam Clohesy
Out: Nil
R7 sub: Connor Budarick