The teams are in for round eight's Friday and Saturday games, as well as Sunday's squads

Adam Treloar, Clayton Oliver and Tom Stewart. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADAM Treloar will play his first game for 2025, back to bolster the red-hot Western Bulldogs midfield against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

Geelong will be without five-time All-Australian Tom Stewart (knee) for its blockbuster against Collingwood, while Clayton Oliver has not flown to Perth for Melbourne’s match against West Coast.

In other round eight team news, Fremantle has regained Luke Jackson for its Friday night clash against St Kilda, while Brisbane will be without premiership forward Logan Morris (calf) for its top-four QClash battle against Gold Coast.

Treloar suffered a serious calf injury during the pre-season and returns to a reshaped midfield that has led the Dogs to two straight wins and back into the top eight.

While Jackson is back for the Dockers, the Saints have named youngster Mattaes Phillipou, who is expected to be tested on game day for his leg injury.

The No.16 pick from last year’s AFL Draft, Bo Allan, will play his first game for the Eagles on Saturday.

The Lions will not only be without Morris, but also Kai Lohmann, who failed to overcome a shoulder injury suffered in last weekend's win over the Saints.

Collingwood has rested Jeremy Howe to face the Cats, with skipper Darcy Moore, Lachie Schultz and Mason Cox all returning.

Adelaide has been bolstered by the return of key forward Darcy Fogarty from a shoulder injury for its clash against Carlton, who have recalled veteran Sam Docherty among three changes.

In Sunday’s other games, Sam Wicks is back for the Swans in the Sydney Derby, with Josh Kelly to miss for the Giants due to a hip problem.

FRIDAY, MAY 2

St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou, H.Boxshall, L.O'Connell

Out: M.Wood (concussion), Z.Jones (managed), I.Keeler (omitted)

R7 sub: Zak Jones

FREMANTLE

In: L.Jackson

Out: O.McDonald (omitted)

R7 sub: Quinton Narkle

SATURDAY, MAY 3

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Treloar, L.McNeil

Out: J.Dolan (managed), C.Hynes (omitted)

R7 sub: Cooper Hynes

PORT ADELAIDE

In: L.Evans, W.Lorenz

Out: J.Sinn (concussion), C.Moraes (omitted)

R7 sub: Jeremy Finlayson

Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: D.Fogarty, S.Berry, J.Butts, B.Smith

Out: M.Crouch (hip), N.Murray (knee), M.Hinge (suspension), S.Draper (omitted)

R7 sub: Sid Draper

CARLTON

In: L.Young, L.Cowan, S.Docherty

Out: J.Silvagni (hand), Z.Williams (calf), M.Cottrell (ankle)

R7 sub: Cooper Lord

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Moore, L.Schultz, M.Cox

Out: J.Howe (managed), D.McStay (knee), L.Sullivan (omitted)

R7 sub: Lachie Sullivan

GEELONG

In: M.Duncan

Out: T.Stewart (knee soreness)

R7 sub: Oliver Henry

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: B.Allan, T.Kelly, T.Brockman

Out: H.Davis (omittted), T.Dewar (omitted), N.Long (omitted)

R7 sub: Noah Long

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham, D.Turner

Out: C.Oliver (personal), T.Fullarton (omitted)

R7 sub: Harry Sharp

SUNDAY, MAY 4

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Wicks, B.Paton, J.Hamling

Out: Nil

R7 sub: Tom Hanily

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Gruzewski, C. Brown, L.Aleer, J.Fonti, J.Delana

Out: J.Kelly (hip), C.Stone (omitted)

R7 sub: Callan Ward

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Ramsden, J.Serong, L.Breust, C.Jiath, F.Maginness

Out: J.Scrimshaw (concussion), K.Amon (concussion)

R7 sub: Bailey Macdonald

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta, J.Bauer, T.Sonsie

Out: Nil

R7 sub: Tom Brown

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, C.McKenna, T.Doedee, W.McLachlan, D.Fort

Out: K.Lohmann (shoulder), L.Morris (calf)

R7 sub: James Tunstill

GOLD COAST

In: Brayden Fiorini, Ned Moyle, Sam Clohesy

Out: Nil

R7 sub: Connor Budarick