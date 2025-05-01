Melbourne says Clayton Oliver's 'mental and physical health will be the priority'

Clayton Oliver during Melbourne's match against Richmond on Anzac Eve, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CLAYTON Oliver will miss Saturday's game against West Coast as Melbourne 'prioritises his wellbeing'.

The Demons said after discussions with the midfielder this week, it was decided that missing the trip to Perth "was the best thing for Clayton's health".

"Clayton has had a difficult week personally and as such, both he and the club have agreed that it would be best for him not to play against the Eagles on Saturday," Dees footy boss Alan Richardson said.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 01:59 Young Bomber starting to shine after injury woes We preview Thursday night's clash between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium

24:47 The Round Ahead: All-time greatest Hawks, the young Bomber making waves Chad Wingard, Nat Edwards & Josh Gabelich preview round eight

05:30 Who would you rather - Bulldogs' midfield or Port's? Two of the best midfields in the game will go head-to-head on Saturday

03:03 The panel's favourite Hawks ahead of special milestone The panel pick their favourite ever Hawthorn players ahead of the club's 100-year anniversary game against Richmond

01:54 The concerns for Swans and Giants ahead of derby clash What's ailing the Sydney clubs so far this season?

03:37 The moment a young Blue's life changed forever Josh Gabelich tells the story of Will White while the panel praises Harry McKay after a rollercoaster start to 2025

02:25 The top five best QClash moments From 2011 to today, we take a look back at the best moments from the Queensland derby

02:25 Are the Cats missing a main man in the midfield? Chad dissects the key player gap for Geelong

03:02 Why Chad Wingard says Blues can shock the Cats Chad Wingard goes deep on why Carlton can buck recent form and stop the high-flying Cats

"We expect Clayton to return to the program next week, but as always his mental and physical health will be the priority.

"As an industry, it's pleasing to see the progress we’ve made in normalising players putting their hand up when they need support.

"The club's focus is on surrounding Clayton with the care he needs and we ask that his privacy is respected."

Oliver has played every game so far this season, averaging 27.6 disposals, seven clearances and 5.4 tackles.

Clayton Oliver is seen during a Melbourne training session in early January. Picture: Melbourne FC

Speaking before Oliver was ruled out, Demons coach Simon Goodwin said his side has genuine selection pressure for the first time this season, with four players pushing to return.

"This is probably the first time for the year where we’ve had a real challenge in selecting our best team, which is great," Goodwin said on Thursday.

"Jake Melksham was managed last week, he’s available again.

"Jacob van Rooyen and Aidan Johnson both had six or seven shots on goal each, played some terrific footy (in VFL last week).

"Daniel Turner is back from concussion, so we’ve got some decisions to make ... it's a great position to be in."

With AAP