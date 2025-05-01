CLAYTON Oliver will miss Saturday's game against West Coast as Melbourne 'prioritises his wellbeing'.
The Demons said after discussions with the midfielder this week, it was decided that missing the trip to Perth "was the best thing for Clayton's health".
"Clayton has had a difficult week personally and as such, both he and the club have agreed that it would be best for him not to play against the Eagles on Saturday," Dees footy boss Alan Richardson said.
"We expect Clayton to return to the program next week, but as always his mental and physical health will be the priority.
"As an industry, it's pleasing to see the progress we’ve made in normalising players putting their hand up when they need support.
"The club's focus is on surrounding Clayton with the care he needs and we ask that his privacy is respected."
Oliver has played every game so far this season, averaging 27.6 disposals, seven clearances and 5.4 tackles.
Speaking before Oliver was ruled out, Demons coach Simon Goodwin said his side has genuine selection pressure for the first time this season, with four players pushing to return.
"This is probably the first time for the year where we’ve had a real challenge in selecting our best team, which is great," Goodwin said on Thursday.
"Jake Melksham was managed last week, he’s available again.
"Jacob van Rooyen and Aidan Johnson both had six or seven shots on goal each, played some terrific footy (in VFL last week).
"Daniel Turner is back from concussion, so we’ve got some decisions to make ... it's a great position to be in."
With AAP