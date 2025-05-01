Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF The Chad has been Damo’s favourite player for four seasons ... THEN. Picture: AFL Photos

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back in full swing for 2025.

With the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season underway, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

Nick Murray, Mitch Hinge and Matt Crouch being among the outs is a big setback ...

THEN ...

the Fog coming back is a big plus. A massive game, against Carlton, for the Crows. Have lost three of the past four, with Port Adelaide up next.

IF ..

Brisbane has had no predator on the south-east Queensland plains for 38 years ...

THEN ...

now they do. There's another pride of lions wandering into this safari, with a massive fight scheduled for Sunday night. Reckon the Lions will defend their turf a little longer, and send the Suns back down the highway with a lot of scratches and bruises.

IF ...

Nick Haynes may have once resided among the very, very best AFL players in a former life as a Giant ...

THEN ...

great to see him back last Sunday in form which at least resembled that status. One of the smartest footy brains at his peak, and hope he can maintain that level for the remainder of the season.

IF ...

you go back and watch the six finals the Pies played in 2022 and 2023 ...

THEN ...

one man stood out like no one else. Jack Crisp. Craig McRae still marvels at what he did in the final quarter of the 2022 preliminary final, which was lost to the Swans by one point. Also, go back to the 2018 finals series. Again, he was among the Pies' very best, all the way through to a narrow Grand Final loss. That's his main footy legacy, the near-unbelievable achievement of 245 consecutive matches, which he will reach on Saturday, a very close second.

IF ...

some performances are worth more than three Brownlow Medal votes ...

THEN ...

Zach Merrett's game on Thursday night against North Melbourne was one of those. Arguably the individual performance of the year.

Learn More 02:13

IF ...

Luke Jackson is back ...

THEN ...

there are zero excuses for the Dockers. They simply must convincingly defeat the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

IF ...

Tom Stewart's knee isn't soon fixed and if Jack Henry doesn't soon return from hamstring damage ...

THEN ...

the Cats are going to continue to struggle down back. Both out for Saturday's big game against Collingwood.

IF ...

Suns players were prepared to question the merits of Will Ashcroft's Norm Smith medal credentials to his face in a pre-season scratch match this year ...

THEN ...

expect a lot more chirp on Sunday night at the Gabba in the real stuff. Starting to warm to this side's ways, particularly now that they're backing up the on-and-off field words with brilliant football. Fireworks guaranteed versus the Lions. Could be the match of the season to date.

Learn More 00:56

IF ...

Josh Kelly hadn't reached anything resembling his best to this stage of 2025 ...

THEN ...

we may have got a reason for it on Thursday night. Unavailable to play against the Swans, due to "hip joint aggravation".

IF ...

there are many players on this list who may be seeking opportunities elsewhere next season ...

THEN ...

Jai Serong could be among the exits. Stood up well in last year's semi-final loss to Port, not seen at AFL level since. Named among the extended interchange for Sunday's match against Richmond. I like the way he plays, hope he gets a start and holds his place.

IF ...

Jake Melksham is nearing 34 and has managed just one goal from four matches this season ...

THEN ...

I still reckon the Melbourne forward line always looks a lot better with him in it. Back for Saturday night's game against the Eagles, as the Demons aim for three in a row.

IF ...

some may say the Roos were OK and even gallant on Thursday night ...

THEN ...

yeah, so what, and blah, blah, blah. Yet again, they lost. This time against a team which finished the match with three injured players. Had ample chances and opportunities to win. Rinse, repeat. Have said it before, and need to say it again. Just too accepting of losing, and clearly don't know how to win. Rolled over off the field, too. Didn't even bother taking the Paul Curtis tackle case to the Appeals Tribunal.

IF ...

The Chad has been my favourite player to watch for four seasons ...

THEN ...

he still is. But Zak is closing hard. There is something mesmerising in how he plays. No coincidence that Port's turnaround has coincided with his return from injury.

IF ...

the Tigers had to play three games in 11 days in rounds five to seven ...

THEN ...

they will have greatly appreciated the 10-day break between round seven and eight. Will definitely have needed it, given Hawthorn awaits in round eight.

IF ...

Hugo Garcia lasted a mere quarter and a half last weekend before Ross The Boss had had enough and subbed him out ...

THEN ...

hope he gets through a full match on Friday night. Had been having a nice season until that moment.

IF ...

the Swans are to stop the early season rot ...

THEN ...

Brodie Grundy needs to get back to his 2018-19 All-Australian form. Gets a massive chance to do so on Sunday, against an out-of-form Kieren Briggs.

IF ...

it was good for Oscar Allen to open up on Perth radio during the week about his meeting with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell ...

THEN ...

it was also difficult to hear some of what he was saying. Hope that he's over the worst of it.

IF ...

Bailey Smith didn't play at all last year before officially seeking an exit ...

THEN ...

as of the official announcement this week that Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was taking a "leave of absence", it is borderline inevitable now that he will follow the exact same path.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the Match Review Office system has been broken for 10 or more years ...

THEN ...

at least there will be a form of good to come out of the Paul Curtis debacle this week. AFL headquarters now promising an overdue and desperately needed review of it.