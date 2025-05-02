A breakout game and Goal of the Year put young Eagle on the map in this match last year

Harley Reid during the round 10 match between West Coast Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast is banking on Harley Reid to repeat history and send the crowd into a frenzy when the Eagles attempt to snare their first win of the season against Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Reid was a human highlight reel in his debut season last year, with one of his best matches coming in a shock 35-point win over Melbourne in round 10.

The 20-year-old No.1 pick tallied 21 disposals, seven clearances and two goals in that match.

He also ended up winning goal of the season for his effort in burning off Demons star Christian Petracca with three bounces before kicking truly from 48m.

That effort came midway through the first quarter, and proved to be a crucial morale-lifter for both the players and home crowd as West Coast powered to victory.

Learn More 00:47

New West Coast coach Andrew McQualter was an assistant coach at Melbourne when Reid tore the Demons to shreds last year.

He hopes his young star can repeat the dose again on Saturday night.

"Harley is one of the hardest players in the competition to stop when he's up and going like that," McQualter said.

"I thought he brought the crowd to life that game. It was really significant.

"If we can make the place as loud as it was last year, it gives our players a significant boost.

Learn More 01:21

"We'll ensure our players try to give the crowd a boost early in the game."

Melbourne was in crisis mode after opening their campaign with a 0-5 record, but wins over Fremantle and Richmond during the past fortnight have helped ease the pressure.

Demons ruckman Max Gawn was an imposing influence in the two victories, racking up 28 disposals, 31 hitouts and 10 clearances against the Dockers, before tallying 25 disposals, 34 hitouts and six clearances against the Tigers.

With Gawn still in career-best touch, West Coast ruckman Matt Flynn faces a huge challenge to even come close to breaking even in the ruck battle.

"I'll look like Max if my hair keeps falling out having to think about him," McQualter joked.

Max Gawn during the round 10 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's an incredible player. A lot of their game is built around Max, we know that.

"But our guys can't wait for the challenge as well. The best thing to do is play against the best players in the competition, and Max is certainly one of those."

West Coast will be boosted by the return of Tim Kelly from a toe injury, while No.16 draft pick Bo Allan will become the fifth Eagle to make his AFL debut this season.

Melbourne welcomes back veteran Jake Melksham and swingman Daniel Turner, but star midfielder Clayton Oliver will miss due to personal reasons.