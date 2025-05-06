Neale Daniher's daughter Bec takes great delight in teasing him about what head gear he initially wanted for the Big Freeze fundraiser

Jan Daniher and Neale Daniher pose with the 2025 Australian of the Year award during the Big Freeze 11 Launch at Flinders Street Station on May 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NEALE Daniher is 2025 Australian Of The Year and universally respected for his inspiring fight against motor neurone disease.

Before becoming the face of the Fight MND charity, he was a very good AFL player and then an accomplished coach, who took Melbourne to a Grand Final. He's a grandfather and his inspiring autobiography is a bestseller.

Daniher also gives poor fashion advice.

Daughter Bec never tires of poking fun at him for insisting 11 years ago that bandanas, not beanies, should be the head gear of choice for their new fundraising campaign.

The latest edition of the Big Freeze was launched outside Melbourne's Flinders St station on Tuesday.

The charity's blue beanie has become an iconic symbol and an inflatable version was raised on the station wall at the launch.

The Big Freeze 11 beanie is unveiled during the Big Freeze 11 Launch at Flinders Street Station on May 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With her father confined to a wheelchair and unable to speak - and grinning broadly - Bec teased him again for his wrong head wear choice.

A packed MCG will feature a sea of blue beanies for the annual Queen's Birthday clash next month between Collingwood and Melbourne, which also features the Big Freeze event.

For the first Big Freeze, the initial order was 5000 beanies. Ultimately 30,000 were sold.

"Now he's Australian Of The Year. I really had to consider whether Big Freeze was the time for us to bring out the beautiful bandana," Bec said.

Big Freeze beanies are seen in the crowd during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"However, Dad did not receive the honour because of his fashion advice."

So, has her father, the former senior coach, admitted he made a mistake?

"That's when he says 'I can't talk any more - I can't admit I'm wrong on that one'," Bec said.

"He's such a wise man, he's been my mentor. To get just one up on Dad was very exciting - so I won't let him forget it."

Bec Daniher speaks to the media as Neale Daniher looks on during the Big Freeze 11 Launch at Flinders Street Station on May 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Humour is a crucial tool for the Danihers. Neale has lived a lot longer than most people who have MND and for all their fundraising, they know the disease they call The Beast will most likely take his life.

"What it means to someone who's going through MND, or is a family member ... it just shows that you stand by them," Bec said of people wearing the Fight MND beanies.

"There's nothing more important than that. It is really inspiring hope for those impacted.

"It's also given us an opportunity to stop and reflect on some of the key decisions that brought us to this moment.

"One of them ... is Dad's decision to bring his very personal battle to the public. It was about us choosing to find lightness in the dark, to smile in the face of great adversity with the Big Freeze."