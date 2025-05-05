Welcome back to 'The 25', where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Bailey Smith, Zak Butters and Steele Sidebottom are part of AFL.com.au's The 25 in May. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to The 25.

Every month throughout 2025, AFL.com.au will rank the best 25 players in the AFL competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

Having watched the first eight rounds of the season, our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the list of 25 for May.

Learn More 04:32

There are four new players compared to the April list, with Tom Stewart (No.23 in April), James Sicily (No.22 in April), Errol Gulden (No.20 in April) and Will Day (No.16 in April) the four dropping out.

Did we get it right? Who should be higher, or lower? Take a look below and have your say on social media.

In the previous version of The 25, we said Darcy "could well be in the top 10 in a month" and a strong round five performance against Brisbane had him heading that way. But a knee injury early the following week put an end to any climb up the rankings and he will likely drop out of next month's edition. But we've seen enough to know Darcy will be among the League's best for years to come, and may yet play a major role in the Dogs' 2025 fortunes.

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Many expected 2025 to be the former No.1 draft pick's breakout year and, after a sluggish start to the season, those predictions are on track. With 26 disposals a game, this April was the most prolific four-week period of Horne-Francis' career. However, if there's one thing that may derail his progress it's his fiery temperament. His former teammates at North Melbourne knew which buttons to push in round seven, seeing Ken Hinkley and the Power's leaders rush to calm their midfield bull.

Jason Horne-Francis in action during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The premiership co-captain's strong start to 2025 continued despite a big loss to Collingwood in round six, only the second time in 21 matches Brisbane's defence conceded triple figures. Andrews continues to do it all; spoil, intercept, rebound, and all while marshalling the Lions' back six into a formidable unit.

Harris Andrews takes a mark during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Magpies champion is living proof that age is just a number. Now spending more time as an inside midfielder, the 34-year-old has wound back the clock and has been among his side's best players in Collingwood's surge up the ladder. The two-time premiership winner is averaging 26 disposals a game - his best return since 2018 - and won the Anzac Medal after 35 disposals and 15 clearances. In his 17th season and with 339 games under his belt, Sidebottom is showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

Steele Sidebottom celebrates after Collingwood's win over Essendon at the MCG in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A new addition to The 25, the eye-catching Geelong recruit has rocketed up the leaderboard after a spectacular start to his career at GMHBA Stadium. Coming off an ACL that ruined his 2024 season, the ex-Bulldog is producing career-high numbers and has been a critical part of the Cats' early success. Sometimes controversial but always entertaining, Smith could be bound for All-Australian honours if this form holds up.

Bailey Smith celebrates during the round eight match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats veteran has been used mostly as a forward by Geelong this year, and he is already up to 16 goals – his best return since 2020 – in eight games. But if anyone needed reminding about what he is capable of, Dangerfield delivered it in the last quarter of the Cats' win over Collingwood on Saturday night. In the final quarter, Dangerfield had 13 disposals and kicked a goal to drag Geelong over the line. One of the greats of the modern game enjoying arguably one of the best patches of form in his decorated career.

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates a goal with Bailey Smith during the R8 match between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While the Crows' fast start to the season has slowed somewhat, Rankine is still relishing his lift in midfield minutes and, in turn, his greater influence on play. Rankine's flash and creativity makes Adelaide's engine room an unpredictable environment for opposition coaches to contemplate, while he is also still hitting the scoreboard with more than a goal a game.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite suffering a mini-slump over the past few weeks as oppositions targetted him, Adelaide's captain remains one of his team's most consistent performers and his ability to play in any part of the field is a real asset for coach Matthew Nicks. Averaging more than 25 disposals and six tackles this season, Dawson has surged to top spot in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year on the back of his game against Carlton at the weekend, and if he can continue that form, he could well be on the rise up this leaderboard again.

Learn More 01:49

Despite an injury-hit start to the season, Hogan continues to find the goals and holds his spot on the list. He is averaging 3.6 goals a game and if he can maintain his form, he could be the difference between the Giants making finals and breaking them open. Adam Kingsley's side has had a tough few weeks in front of goal, but Hogan remains a key part of their plans.

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the R5 match between GWS and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A slow start to the season was beginning to turn in the right direction as Curnow, and the Blues, found some form, at least until the disappointing loss to the Crows on Saturday. After an interrupted pre-season, Charlie isn't yet playing the kind of football that can have him right at the pointy end of this list and his team challenging for September.

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Geelong in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL's most improved player? Having not been in The 25 at all at the start of the season, Rowell has jumped from 21st spot last month to 15th here and could well climb even higher, despite being well held by the Lions in round eight. His ability to win the ball has never been question, but his explosiveness and impact forward of centre has been a clear area of improvement this year. Higher honours, both individually and for his club, are in the offing this season.

Matt Rowell during Gold Coast's win over Melbourne in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been a solid start to the season by the Giants captain, who has kicked 16 goals in eight games to begin 2025. After lifting GWS past Melbourne in round one, Greene also kicked five goals in the win over St Kilda in round five, although he was blanketed by Dane Rampe in the Sydney derby on Sunday. As the Giants look for improved cohesion inside 50, Greene is a key part of those plans.

Toby Greene celebrates a goal for GWS against Melbourne in R1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Along with Harris Andrews, the Giant continues to one of the leading key defenders in the competition. But not only does Taylor rarely get beaten by his opponent in contests, his intercept ability helps set up the Giants. No player has taken more intercept marks than Taylor in 2025, with the 25-year-old gun's ability allowing Lachie Whitfield and Lachie Ash to provide the creativity from defence.

Sam Taylor in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Merrett has risen one spot since last month but could easily be much, much higher in the rankings after a superb start his 2025 season. Coach Brad Scott likened him to Collingwood great Nathan Buckley on the back of his colossal performance against North Melbourne on Thursday night. Merrett once again put his side on his back to will them over the line as the Roos surged home, finishing with a game-high 35 touches and five clearances. Expect the Dons skipper to continue his rise up the rankings as the season wears on.

Zach Merrett celebrates Essendon's win over North Melbourne in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dees star is starting to get back to his absolute best and has only slid down the rankings due to the hot form of the likes of Max Gawn and Zak Butters. Having missed so much footy last year, Petracca is starting to make an impact forward of centre, adding some much-needed class to the Demons' forward line. As always, he'll be a fascinating watch as the season progresses.

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Gawn is the big riser this month, rocketing five places up the rankings to re-take his place in the top 10. After being upstaged by big Roo Tristan Xerri in round two, the veteran ruck has been back to his scintillating best ever since. He earned a perfect 10 coaches' votes on Anzac Day Eve against Richmond and is averaging 37 hitouts and 22 disposals so far this season. Gawn has led from the front to lift his side off the canvas following a 0-5 start to their season, and could well continue his rapid rise up the rankings should the Demons continue their winning ways.

Learn More 01:48

Even with plenty of attention going the Dockers ball-magnet's way, Serong continues to be at the centre of Freo's best. He is second in the League for clearances this season and his ability to get his hands on the ball first has allowed teammate Andrew Brayshaw to star in the early rounds. Such is his importance to the Dockers, he remains the player teams try to stop to get on top of Freo.

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh off signing a lucrative two-year extension with the Swans, Warner appears to be getting close to recapturing his best form. The explosive midfielder showed glimpses of his best against Gold Coast in round seven and was best on ground in the pivotal win against the Giants, drawing comparisons to Chris Judd. At his best, Warner is devastatingly good and he will be crucial if the Swans are to turn a slow start to the season around.

Learn More 00:42

The Cat is yet to hit top form in 2025, but Cameron has still kicked 18 goals in eight games this year, including three four-goal hauls. The fact Geelong has still made a solid start to the season – the Cats are sitting at 5-3 – without Cameron hitting the heights he is capable of is a warning sign for the rest of the competition. Cameron has still shown he can kick goals from anywhere and play an important role around the ground for Geelong, albeit he's not been at his absolute best.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Turning 32 later this month, Neale looks certain to be in the conversation for a third Brownlow Medal in 2025. His ability in contests is well known and Neale had 11 clearances in Brisbane's round five win over the Western Bulldogs, but it was against St Kilda in round seven when he was at his devastating best, kicking three goals to go with his 31 disposals and five clearances.

Lachie Neale kicks a goal during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With 29 coaches' votes from his first three games since returning from injury, Butters has not missed a beat despite his interrupted start to the year. It can't be a coincidence that the Power hit the winners' list once he came back into the side, and his return has seen key teammates Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis hit top form as well. After a horror showing against the Bulldogs, you can expect a strong response from Butters in the Showdown this weekend.

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While he hasn't quite reached the dizzying heights of his incredible 2024 season, Heeney is not far off it and remains steady at No.4 after a solid first eight games. The 28-year-old is averaging 22 disposals and six clearances in a side struggling for wins under new coach Dean Cox. His 28 disposals, eight clearances and two goals in the tough round five loss to Collingwood has been the star Swan's highlight over the past month.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cripps has slipped one spot, but he's still having as much influence as ever as the Blues try to resurrect their season after a 0-4 start. The skipper has been pivotal in his side's turnaround, kicking three goals against West Coast to get them back on the winners' list and his 33 disposals, nine tackles and eight clearances was key to the Blues' statement win over Geelong in round seven. Despite the shaky start to the season for his side, Cripps has been a shining light at the Blues.

Sam Docherty and Patrick Cripps during Carlton's clash with Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bontempelli may only be three games into his season, but we've seen enough to be reminded that the Bulldogs skipper belongs firmly in the top echelon of players. A calf injury kept him out until round seven, but his return game on Easter Sunday against St Kilda was nothing short of extraordinary. He collected the full contingent of coaches' votes after his 30-disposal, eight-clearance and two-goal showing, and has been equally as influential in his two games since. He's risen one spot in the rankings from last month - could he take the No.1 mantle come June?

Learn More 02:39

Is anyone going to dethrone Daicos? The 22-year-old has held the No.1 spot since the beginning of the season, and deservedly so. Apart from Opening Round when he was overcome by cramp and had little impact, Daicos has been near unstoppable in his seven games since. He's equal second in the coaches' votes alongside teammate Steele Sidebottom and is averaging 30 disposals and 7.2 clearances. His 38-disposal, eight-clearance effort against the reigning premier in round six has been one of the many highlights for Daicos over the past month. The Magpies superstar is going to take some beating.