Two blockbusters feature in the Saturday night slots, as Fremantle and Carlton will look to respond after last week's performances

Captains Connor Rozee and Jordan Dawson hold the Variety Shield ahead of the 2025 Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE has an opportunity to immediately bounce back from a demoralising defeat as it launches round nine alongside an understrength Collingwood on Thursday night.

Carlton is another side needing to respond to a disappointing loss when it faces St Kilda the following evening, while a pair of blockbuster clashes on Saturday night will help shape the top eight.

Adelaide can turn the screw on heated rival Port Adelaide in the Showdown at the same time as Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs battle for a top-four spot in Darwin.

Here is what to look out for across round nine, as well as a tip for each match.

Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

Thursday, May 8, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 11.9 (75) drew with Collingwood 10.15 (75), R11 2024

What it means

Fremantle (4-4) and Collingwood looked evenly matched before playing out a contentious draw last season but this time carry very different form into their clash. The Dockers are under fire after their second dismal showing on the road this year left them to be dismantled by the Saints but they have at least been much better on their home deck as they seek to bounce back.

Collingwood (6-2) almost pulled off a heist for the ages when storming home against Geelong before consecutive games record-breaker Jack Crisp sprayed a shot after the siren wide. The Pies will have to quickly put the disappointment from falling agonisingly short in the high-octane clash behind it as it travels across the country to take on the Dockers off only a five-day break.

Game shapers

Alex Pearce might not be the flashiest of leaders but the Fremantle captain will be critical to his side’s attempts to put a crushing defeat behind it against Collingwood. The 29-year-old battled hard in the Dockers defence even under the weight of entries from the Saints and is sure to be handed the job to mind the Pies’ focal point in an undermanned attack this week.

Lachie Schultz did not have the season he would have wanted after making the high-profile switch from Fremantle to Collingwood ahead of last season but is showing signs of a return to his best this year. The goalsneak might not be hitting the scoreboard as regularly as he did in his latter years with the Dockers but is getting involved more up the ground to become an important link in the Pies’ forward thrusts.

Early tip: Fremantle by 11 points

Jordan Clark tackles Bobby Hill during Walyalup's clash against Collingwood in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Carlton, MCG

Friday, May 9, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 11.10 (76) d Carlton 11.8 (74), R24 2024

What it means

St Kilda (4-4) stayed in touch with the top eight as a coaching masterclass from Ross Lyon helped it snap a three-match losing streak with a commanding win over Fremantle. The Saints coach is comfortable talking down his side's prospects this season but it could climb into the finals spots with another win against a Carlton outfit that it has beaten in nine of their past 12 meetings.

Carlton (3-5) came crashing back to earth after its stirring victory over Geelong when it was outclassed from the early exchanges in a crushing defeat to Adelaide. The Blues have multiple areas for concern, arguably led by finding a way to move the ball into their forward 50 but also face a horror record at the MCG only overcome in recent times in the win over the Cats that looms as an outlier.

Game shapers

Cooper Sharman is grasping the opportunity to take ownership of the St Kilda forward line in the absence of spearhead Max King with both hands as he has booted 11 goals from the opening six matches. The 24-year-old was at his high-flying best in the demolition of the Dockers with a huge hanger, a goal of the year contender and four majors as he hits a rich vein of form.

Tom De Koning is critical to Carlton's hopes of getting its season back on track and perhaps pushing for much more even while already dominating matches as an athletic big man. The 201cm De Koning has grown into one of the leading rucks in the game and will have a huge decision to make at the end of the year on whether to stick with the Blues or take up a lucrative offer with the likes of the Saints.

Early tip: Carlton by 14 points

Jack Steele tackles George Hewett during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG

Saturday, May 10, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 14.9 (93) d Hawthorn 5.8 (38), R2 2024

What it means

Melbourne (3-5) has got its season back on track with three consecutive victories but will get a better idea of how it is travelling as it takes on the high-flying Hawthorn. The Demons have tidied up their work at stoppages and with contested ball but could still do with claiming a big scalp ahead of facing a Hawks outfit that they have not lost to in their past nine clashes going back to 2018.

Hawthorn (6-2) has responded to a pair of defeats by doing what it needed to do in back-to-back victories over Richmond and then West Coast. The Hawks' dream run continues against another side sitting in the bottom four though they will hope to turn an imposing streak of winning nine of their past 10 at the MCG rather than their recent record against the Demons.

Game shapers

Max Gawn already has seven All-Australian blazers in his closet but has rarely hit the heights he did in a dominant display against West Coast last week. The Melbourne skipper gathered a career-high 35 disposals with 22 contested possessions to go with 47 hitouts and a goal to cap off a fine month that has helped his side turn their season around.

Jack Gunston has taken longer than most to reach 500 goals but hit the mark full of running with another fine performance against Richmond last week. The Hawthorn key forward booted three majors to take his season tally to 20 from six matches as he has booted multiple goals in every game to sit equal third in the Coleman Medal race at the age of 33.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 27 points

Jai Newcombe tackles Jack Viney during Hawthorn's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 10, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 15.8 (98) d Essendon 8.11 (59), R23 2024

What it means

Essendon (4-3) continues to defy expectations by staying in touch with the top eight even while it has only just hung on to beat lowly North Melbourne and West Coast by under a goal to make it four wins from its past five. The Bombers started that stretch with an impressive win over the Power but could now do with showing their mettle with another victory over a finals hopeful.

Sydney (3-5) took steps towards again finding its groove as it outpaced arch rival Greater Western Sydney while its better ball movement and control of territory returned. The Swans might not want to look too far ahead but can quietly eye squaring their win-loss ledger with matches to come against Carlton, Melbourne, Adelaide and Richmond before a bye.

Game shapers

Archie Perkins arrived at Essendon as a top-10 pick but has largely been a slow burn ever since as he struggled for consistency and to settle into one position. But the 23-year-old has now cemented a spot in the Bombers front half and helped set the tone against the Kangaroos with a pair of early goals on the way to finishing with three majors as he turns his high-end talent into a forward threat.

James Jordon too often found himself on the fringes of the side at his first club Melbourne and was infamously the unused sub in their 2021 premiership. But since moving to the Swans at the end of 2023, the 24-year-old has become a critical part of the team while grasping a regular role as a tagger and defensive forward ahead of his 100th match this week.

Early tip: Sydney by nine points

Caiden Cleary tackles Jye Caldwell during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs, TIO Stadium

Saturday, May 10, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 18.7 (115) d Gold Coast 10.7 (67), R2 2024

What it means

Gold Coast (5-2) blew the chance to finish a round in top spot for the second time this season when overpowered by arch rival Brisbane in a high-stakes QClash last week. The Suns have another opportunity to impress with all eyes on them against another top-four contender in the Bulldogs while returning to their home away from home where they have won their past six by an average 49 points.

The Western Bulldogs (5-3) reinforced their claim to be among the genuine premiership contenders as they crushed last year's preliminary finalists Port Adelaide in wild weather in Ballarat. The Dogs are proven performers in a variety of conditions and have a better record than most visitors to Darwin with seven wins from 10 matches including being one of only two teams to beat the Suns at the venue.

Game shapers

Lachie Weller has enjoyed a rollercoaster ride of a career while making his mark as a hard-running midfielder-turned-defender who has too often been struck down by injury including a pair of ACL injuries. The 29-year-old reaches 150 matches as a calm and reliable contributor to a Suns outfit that is on the rise while still looking to claim a big, in-form scalp.

Tim English is edging back towards the sort of form that earned the ruck a maiden All-Australian blazer in 2023 as his impact grows around the stoppages and he is involved in more play around the ground. The 27-year-old had equal career-highs for 27 disposals and three goals as the Dogs thumped the Power but could spend more time forward in Darwin as his side rejigs their attack.

Early tip: Gold Coast by four points

Touk Miller is tackled by Adam Treloar during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, May 10, 7.40pm ACST

Last time: Port Adelaide 11.14 (80) d Adelaide 8.10 (58), R23 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide (4-4) took a huge step backwards after three consecutive wins when it put up little resistance while letting the Western Bulldogs power away to a 15-goal victory. The defeat was only one point short of the loss to the Magpies earlier this year which remains the biggest under coach Ken Hinkley as the gap between the Power's best and worst continues to widen.

Adelaide (5-3) has rarely entered a Showdown in recent times in a better position to make a statement against Port Adelaide. While the Power have been pushed firmly onto the ropes, the Crows passed 100 points for the fifth time this season in their resounding win over the Blues and can now feel confident of putting the hammer down again to blow away their bitter rivals.

Game shapers

Jase Burgoyne was one of few Port Adelaide players who could hold their head high after the side's humiliation at the hands of the Bulldogs. Even in blustery conditions in Ballarat and under intense pressure from the Dogs, the Power winger was clean and composed with the ball as he continued to build on an impressive start to the season while averaging a career-high 21 disposals.

Izak Rankine has shown across his six seasons that he loves the big stage and few come bigger for Adelaide than a Showdown against its arch rival. The 25-year-old is now living up to his promise of doing as much damage in the midfield as when playing forward as he averages career-highs of 23.4 disposals and 5.9 clearances a game while remaining a spectacular goal threat.

Early tip: Adelaide by 17 points

Zak Butters tackles Izak Rankine during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v West Coast, MCG

Sunday, May 11, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: West Coast 16.13 (109) d Richmond 10.10 (70), R5 2024

What it means

Richmond (2-6) has put in the sort of performances widely expected to fill its season as it battles hard but fails to keep pace with more established outfits like Hawthorn last week. But the Tigers have shown they can make the most of an opportunity to snatch an unexpected win and will like their chances of adding a third victory of the season against the winless Eagles on their home deck.

West Coast (0-8) will have few better opportunities to claim a breakthrough victory this season than when it faces the rebuilding Richmond. But the Eagles are coming from a long way back and will firstly have to find a way to outscore their opponents across quarters before turning them into wins, even while their lack of impact at stoppages remains a concern.

Game shapers

Luke Trainor joined Richmond at the back end of its haul of six early draft picks but has quietly been the standout while becoming a mainstay in his first year and settling into its defence. The 19-year-old is known for his intercept marking ability and is starting to turn more defence into attack as his confidence and impact on games grows.

Liam Baker left Richmond to return to his home state as a dual premiership player and regular in the top five of its club champion award across 128 games. The 27-year-old is now making his mark as the experienced head in a young West Coast midfield that has one of its better opportunities this season to claim a breakthrough win while making its only outing for the year on the MCG.

Early tip: Richmond by 22 points

Nick Vlastuin during the round five match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney, GMHBA Stadium

Sunday, May 11, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 11.12 (78) d Geelong 11.8 (74), R11 2024

What it means

Geelong (5-3) had to dig deep to chase down a fast-starting Collingwood then call on a dose of good fortune to hang on for victory when a Jack Crisp shot after the siren sailed wide. The Cats might appreciate returning to their home fortress four times before their bye though their recent record at the venue against the Giants leaves a lot to be desired.

GWS (4-4) has fallen back into the pack with three straight defeats as it continues a two-month stretch of playing away from its home base. The Giants have proven over an extended period that time spent on the road has turned them into one of the better travelling teams with victories against the Cats in their past four visits to GMHBA Stadium arguably as shocking as it sounds.

Game shapers

Oliver Dempsey pulled down a mark of the year contender when flying high in the goalsquare against Collingwood but was just as critical to Geelong's victory for booting a couple of timely goals. The reigning Rising Star is improving on his breakout season while booting multiple goals in six of eight games to become a weapon for the Cats whether playing at half-forward or deeper in attack.

Tom Green has barely skipped a beat even as Greater Western Sydney's season has been derailed while the midfield bull continues to rack up possessions. The 24-year-old is set to reach 100 matches against the Cats as the leader of an injury-hit onball brigade needing Green to match his typical output in averaging 32.6 disposals and 7.1 clearances a game.

Early tip: Geelong by 19 points

Harry Himmelberg tackles Ollie Henry during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne v Brisbane, Ninja Stadium

Sunday, May 11, 4.40pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 16.16 (112) d North Melbourne 6.6 (42), R4 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (1-7) has largely turned a corner with a pair of gallant defeats but surely can't be truly satisfied until learning how to get over the line. Taking on the reigning premiers presents a different challenge where the Kangaroos might aim just to stay in touch with the Lions for as long as possible – one of coach Alastair Clarkson's goals each week – before hoping to spring a surprise.

Brisbane (7-1) has made an ominous start to the season as it took time to warm up but now appears to be humming as it locks into top spot. The Lions are unlikely to be shifted in the next few weeks with matches against bottom-four sides the Kangaroos and Demons to come while the reigning premiers continue to build on their formidable midfield depth.

Game shapers

Charlie Comben had a frustrating start to his career due to a shocking run with injury but has finally cemented his spot in the North Melbourne defence. The 23-year-old has only managed 36 matches since being drafted in 2019 but in recent weeks has been the Roos' most experienced key defender and will be crucial to shutting out the Lions' focal points as much as intercepting their attacks.

Levi Ashcroft has enjoyed the luxury of being a high-end draft pick able to walk into a premiership-winning powerhouse but has since done everything required to become an important part of the side. The 18-year-old has been full of class since a round one debut but gave a glimpse of where his ceiling might be with a polished 29 disposals against the Suns and promise of much more to come.

Early tip: Brisbane by 34 points