GOLD Coast's seven-match winning streak at TIO Stadium in Darwin shows no signs of slowing down and our experts agree.
Only two of our tipsters are picking Hawthorn in Thursday night's clash as Damien Hardwick's men look to continue their epic streak.
But Friday night's match between Sydney and Carlton is expected to be tight, with our experts divided over the winner.
Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).
*We have awarded a point for last week's draw between North Melbourne and Brisbane
MICHAEL WHITING
Gold Coast – 19 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 6
Total: 58
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - five points
Sydney
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 6
Total: 57
JOSH GABELICH
Gold Coast - 34 points
Sydney
Kuwarna
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 7
Total: 56
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Gold Coast - nine points
Sydney
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 7
Total: 55
MATTHEW LLOYD
Gold Coast - 20 points
Carlton
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 7
Total: 55
CALLUM TWOMEY
Gold Coast - 12 points
Carlton
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 7
Total: 55
GEMMA BASTIANI
Gold Coast - four points
Carlton
Collingwood
Yartapuulti
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 6
Total: 54
SARAH BLACK
Gold Coast - seven points
Sydney
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Waalitj Marawar
Last week: 7
Total: 54
DAMIAN BARRETT
Hawthorn - seven points
Carlton
Kuwarna
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 5
Total: 53
SARAH OLLE
Gold Coast - 12 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 6
Total: 53
NAT EDWARDS
Gold Coast - 13 points
Carlton
Kuwarna
Yartapuulti
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Euro-Yroke
Last week: 6
Total: 51
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Gold Coast - five points
Carlton
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Waalitj Marawar
Last week: 4
Total: 48
TOTALS
Gold Coast 10-2 Hawthorn
Sydney 6-6 Carlton
Collingwood 9-3 Kuwarna
Yartapuulti 2-10 Geelong
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Walyalup
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon
Richmond 0-12 North Melbourne
Brisbane 12-0 Narrm
Waalitj Marawar 2-10 Euro-Yroke