Our footy experts have made the call on round 10

Picture: AFL Digital

GOLD Coast's seven-match winning streak at TIO Stadium in Darwin shows no signs of slowing down and our experts agree.

Only two of our tipsters are picking Hawthorn in Thursday night's clash as Damien Hardwick's men look to continue their epic streak.

But Friday night's match between Sydney and Carlton is expected to be tight, with our experts divided over the winner.

Six clubs have adopted Indigenous names for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. They are: Adelaide (Kuwarna), Fremantle (Walyalup), Melbourne (Narrm), Port Adelaide (Yartapuulti), St Kilda (Euro-Yroke) and West Coast (Waalitj Marawar).

*We have awarded a point for last week's draw between North Melbourne and Brisbane

MICHAEL WHITING

Gold Coast – 19 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 6

Total: 58

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - five points

Sydney

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 6

Total: 57

JOSH GABELICH

Gold Coast - 34 points

Sydney

Kuwarna

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 7

Total: 56

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Gold Coast - nine points

Sydney

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 7

Total: 55

MATTHEW LLOYD

Gold Coast - 20 points

Carlton

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 7

Total: 55

CALLUM TWOMEY

Gold Coast - 12 points

Carlton

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 7

Total: 55

GEMMA BASTIANI

Gold Coast - four points

Carlton

Collingwood

Yartapuulti

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 6

Total: 54

SARAH BLACK

Gold Coast - seven points

Sydney

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Waalitj Marawar

Last week: 7

Total: 54

DAMIAN BARRETT

Hawthorn - seven points

Carlton

Kuwarna

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 5

Total: 53

SARAH OLLE

Gold Coast - 12 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 6

Total: 53

NAT EDWARDS

Gold Coast - 13 points

Carlton

Kuwarna

Yartapuulti

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Euro-Yroke

Last week: 6

Total: 51

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Gold Coast - five points

Carlton

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Waalitj Marawar

Last week: 4

Total: 48

TOTALS

Gold Coast 10-2 Hawthorn

Sydney 6-6 Carlton

Collingwood 9-3 Kuwarna

Yartapuulti 2-10 Geelong

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Walyalup

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon

Richmond 0-12 North Melbourne

Brisbane 12-0 Narrm

Waalitj Marawar 2-10 Euro-Yroke