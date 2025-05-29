IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Damien Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Nat and Damo look back at Brisbane's win over the gallant Bombers at the Gabba
- It's Nate Caddy's forward line at Essendon
- What does the future look like at AFL HQ after Andrew Dillon's executive shake-up?
- All the R12 teams: Maginness v Daicos, Nat Fyfe's back
- AFLW fixture to be released on Friday
