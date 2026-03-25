Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round three

Jayden Short in action during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WELCOME back to Fantasy ready for round three. This week should be another week full of fun, excitement and ... *ping*... oh boy, there goes another one!

Hamstrings were pinging left right and centre last round with a total of eight players being sidelined. But it didn't stop there, calves were also pinging and Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,123,000) was the latest to be sidelined with a calf injury and as a result, he'll miss the clash against Geelong on Thursday night.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Stealing the AFL Fantasy headlines this week though were Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,025,000) and Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $988,000) who will both be sidelined for a significant period of time with hamstring injuries.

The Fantasy community wish them both a speedy recovery, however, they both must be traded, either this week... or next.

Luckily for us Fantasy coaches, this week is the second last week of the early bye rounds so we're still only counting our best 18 on field scores. Trades are still critical as we aim to set ourselves up, as we handle the chaos, for the rounds ahead.

Learn More 05:56

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Gryan Miers (FWD, $1,012,000) - TREAT

Yes... you might be 'overpaying' but with Petracca out, you'll need a replacement and Miers is the best there is. He's a player we all need at some point, so why not bite the bullet now?

Jayden Short (DEF, $975,000) - TRAP

Sitting outside the top five most traded in for round three is Short. He has been awesome this year coming off 132 and 144, but can he keep it up in a team that struggles to score?

Jayden Short celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $904,000) - TRAP

It's dangerous areas, but nearly 2500 coaches have traded in Cameron this week. Yes... his 123 from round one looks appealing, but locking in a 32-year-old key forward comes with risk.

Dan Houston (DEF, $817,000) - TREAT

With a breakeven of 21 and an average of 119.5, if you don't have Houston, now is the time to jump on board. His role is perfect, and he's owned by 74 per cent of the top coaches.

Dan Houston kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Watkins (MID, $324,000) - TREAT

If you don't have any injuries or you're looking to boost your cash generation, then Watkins is your man. He scored 95 last week, with 74 of those points coming after Rozee's injury!

Most traded in

Dan Houston (DEF, $817,000)

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,132,000)

Gryan Miers (FWD, $1,012,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,182,000)

Josh Daicos (DEF, $1,054,000)

Coaches are chanting... "Get some Zork on your fork" and that's because Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,132,000) has been displaying pig-like tendencies after scores of 121 and 142. He'll face St Kilda and Collingwood over the next two weeks and for defenders... it doesn't get much better than that.

If you want to save $78,000 and not buy into the 37-year-old Lion, then the in-form Josh Daicos (DEF, $1,054,000) is the next best in line. He has hit the ground running this season and has averaged 122 across his first two games.

Josh Daicos in action during the R1 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,025,000)

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $988,000)

Dyson Sharp (MID, $316,000)

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $567,000)

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,098,000)

While some coaches are replacing injured players, others are sending Caleb Windsor (DEF, $567,000) and even Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $410,000) on their way.

Despite having a midfield role, Windsor has failed to put points on the board. Amazingly, he has attended more centre bounces than he has had disposals and his coaches have seen enough.

The same can be said for Essendon's No.1 ruck Blakiston, who sits just outside the most traded out players for this week. From his two games this year he has averaged 46 and Blakiston has some tough match-ups ahead. After Tristan Xerri this week, he'll face Tim English, Max Gawn, Jarrod Witts and Darcy Cameron.

Lachie Blakiston in action during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Luke McDonald (DEF) v Essendon – Last week we saw five Power players take double-figure marks against Essendon with defenders Aliir Aliir (19 marks) and Todd Marshall (11) leading the way.

Jack Watkins (MID) v West Coast – Scored 95 last week and appears be the replacement for Rozee in the middle. Watkins has a great match-up this week and sits in 10 per cent of leagues.

Seth Campbell (FWD) v Fremantle – From the forwards who feature in under 10 per cent of draft leagues, Campbell was the best last week with 86 points. A sneaky option who should be available.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEDT on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune into the live show to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.