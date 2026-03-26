L-R: Jack Darling, Jack Buller, Jayden Nguyen. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has dropped veteran Jack Darling, along with Jacob Konstanty, but have regained young midfield ace George Wardlaw for Saturday night's match against Essendon.

The Bombers have made four changes of their own, recalling Jade Gresham and omitting youngsters Jayden Nguyen, Max Kondogiannis and Hussien El Achkar along with Mason Redman (knee).

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Collingwood has regained defensive lynchpins Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe for Friday night's match against Greater Western Sydney, dropping Jack Buller.

In other round three selection news, Brisbane has regained suspended All-Australian Zac Bailey, along with fellow premiership players Darcy Gardiner and Logan Morris, while Jaeger O'Meara is back for Fremantle and Adam Saad is missing for Carlton.

04:19

AFL's finals headache, Fagan doubles down, can Max reach 300?

Nat Edwards with all the latest news

While the Magpies are strengthened, the Giants are still missing some guns, with none of Toby BedfordAaron Cadman or Brent Daniels able to overcome injury to be named.

The Lions will still be without Hugh McCluggage (calf), facing a Saints team that has regained Dan Butler and Dougal Howard.

Brennan Cox has overcome a calf problem to also be named for Fremantle, while opponent Richmond has made four changes.

23:39

The Round Ahead: Ball-up barometers, the Pies who must lift, comp's 'remarkable' no.1 defender

Kate McCarthy joins Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich to preview all seven games and the key storylines ahead of round three

Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has been named in Port Adelaide's extended 26-man squad that will be without injured trio Connor Rozee, Miles Bergman and Todd Marshall to face West Coast on Sunday.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Moore, J.Howe, O.Steene
Out: W.Parker (omitted), E.Allan (omitted), J.Buller (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Leake, O.Hannaford
Out: J.Buckley (concussion), H.Rowston (omitted)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, D.Butler
Out: A.Caminiti (hamstring), H.Boxshall (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, L.Morris, Z.Bailey
Out: Z.Zakostelsky (omitted), D.Annable (shoulder), J.Tunstill (omitted)

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 1.15pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: B.Cox, J.O'Meara
Out: O.McDonald (injured), N.O'Driscoll (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: L.Trainor, J.Faull, J.Alger, C.Gray
Out: N.Broad (calf), J.Trezise (omitted), T.Lynch (hamstring), T.Nankervis (hamstring)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: J.Farrow, J.Gresham, S.El-Hawli, A.Day-Wicks
Out: M.Redman (knee), J.Nguyen (omitted), M.Kondogiannis (omitted), H.El Achkar (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Corr, G.Wardlaw, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: G.Logue (hamstring), J.Konstanty (omitted), J.Darling (omitted)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: L.Jones, O.Wines, M.Zadow, W.Brodie, D.Visentini, J.Lai
Out: T.Marshall (ankle), M.Bergman (ankle/heel), C.Rozee (hamstring)

WEST COAST

In: J.Lindsay, R.Maric, M.Champion, S.Brock, H.Schoenberg
Out: H.Edwards (concussion), M.Murdock (hamstring)

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.15pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: T.Byrne, B.Acres, J.Boyd, F.Evans
Out: C.Lord (illness)

MELBOURNE

In: T.McDonald, B.Laurie, M.Heath, P.Cross
Out: D.Turner (hand)