NORTH Melbourne has dropped veteran Jack Darling, along with Jacob Konstanty, but have regained young midfield ace George Wardlaw for Saturday night's match against Essendon.
The Bombers have made four changes of their own, recalling Jade Gresham and omitting youngsters Jayden Nguyen, Max Kondogiannis and Hussien El Achkar along with Mason Redman (knee).
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Collingwood has regained defensive lynchpins Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe for Friday night's match against Greater Western Sydney, dropping Jack Buller.
In other round three selection news, Brisbane has regained suspended All-Australian Zac Bailey, along with fellow premiership players Darcy Gardiner and Logan Morris, while Jaeger O'Meara is back for Fremantle and Adam Saad is missing for Carlton.
While the Magpies are strengthened, the Giants are still missing some guns, with none of Toby Bedford, Aaron Cadman or Brent Daniels able to overcome injury to be named.
The Lions will still be without Hugh McCluggage (calf), facing a Saints team that has regained Dan Butler and Dougal Howard.
Brennan Cox has overcome a calf problem to also be named for Fremantle, while opponent Richmond has made four changes.
Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has been named in Port Adelaide's extended 26-man squad that will be without injured trio Connor Rozee, Miles Bergman and Todd Marshall to face West Coast on Sunday.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: D.Moore, J.Howe, O.Steene
Out: W.Parker (omitted), E.Allan (omitted), J.Buller (omitted)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Leake, O.Hannaford
Out: J.Buckley (concussion), H.Rowston (omitted)
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, D.Butler
Out: A.Caminiti (hamstring), H.Boxshall (omitted)
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, L.Morris, Z.Bailey
Out: Z.Zakostelsky (omitted), D.Annable (shoulder), J.Tunstill (omitted)
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 1.15pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: B.Cox, J.O'Meara
Out: O.McDonald (injured), N.O'Driscoll (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: L.Trainor, J.Faull, J.Alger, C.Gray
Out: N.Broad (calf), J.Trezise (omitted), T.Lynch (hamstring), T.Nankervis (hamstring)
Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: J.Farrow, J.Gresham, S.El-Hawli, A.Day-Wicks
Out: M.Redman (knee), J.Nguyen (omitted), M.Kondogiannis (omitted), H.El Achkar (omitted)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Corr, G.Wardlaw, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: G.Logue (hamstring), J.Konstanty (omitted), J.Darling (omitted)
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: L.Jones, O.Wines, M.Zadow, W.Brodie, D.Visentini, J.Lai
Out: T.Marshall (ankle), M.Bergman (ankle/heel), C.Rozee (hamstring)
WEST COAST
In: J.Lindsay, R.Maric, M.Champion, S.Brock, H.Schoenberg
Out: H.Edwards (concussion), M.Murdock (hamstring)
Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.15pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: T.Byrne, B.Acres, J.Boyd, F.Evans
Out: C.Lord (illness)
MELBOURNE
In: T.McDonald, B.Laurie, M.Heath, P.Cross
Out: D.Turner (hand)