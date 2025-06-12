Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 14 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Riley Bice handballs during Sydney's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IS THIS actually the easy bye round?

With Collingwood, Gold Coast, Sydney and Richmond on the bye, round 14 is shaping as an easier one to navigate for coaches.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $1,066,000) and Sam Docherty (MID, $821,000) are among the most traded in players, while coaches are trading the likes of Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $762,000) and Riley Bice (DEF, $591,000).

Also, check out Roy's Fantasy stocktake for who to buy and sell here.

And read Calvin's Fantasy ready for the best captains, trade targets and draft options here.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.