Follow all the action from the clash between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda

Follow it LIVE: St Kilda v Western Bulldogs from 7.30pm AEST

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be desperate to get their season going when they take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs have looked like a finals team at different times this year, but are 6-6 after back-to-back losses.

SAINTS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

They were beaten by Hawthorn last week and need a victory to get their season on track.

The Saints (5-7) are coming off their mid-season bye after a good win over Melbourne prior to their break.

But they were belted by the Bulldogs earlier in the year and have lost four of the past five meetings between the clubs.

Learn More 01:44

In a massive boost for the Dogs, Sam Darcy returns for his first game since injuring his knee against the Saints earlier this year, while Cooper Hynes has also been recalled and will start as the sub. James Harmes and Ryan Gardner are out of the side.

St Kilda also welcomes back a big name with former Dog Jack Macrae in alongside Liam Stocker, while youngsters Mattaes Phillipou and Hugh Boxshall are out.

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Jack Carroll

Western Bulldogs: Cooper Hynes