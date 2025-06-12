BAILEY Smith is back for Geelong after missing a week with hamstring tightness, selected to face Essendon on Saturday afternoon.
Greater Western Sydney has named Toby Greene to face Brisbane despite battling a glute injury, while Nick Watson is back for Hawthorn after missing last week's win through illness.
Despite Greene being named, AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich is reporting the Giants skipper is still in serious doubt to face the Lions.
In other round 14 team news, Fremantle has stuck with its two ruck approach, retaining Sean Darcy for its match against North Melbourne after pairing him alongside Luke Jackson prior to the Dockers' bye.
Alongside Smith's return, the Cats have also selected forward Shannon Neale, who was subbed off against Gold Coast with an ankle problem.
Although Watson is back, the Hawks will be without James Worpel (quad) for Friday night's game against Adelaide in Launceston, replaced by Henry Hustwaite.
Finn Callaghan is back from missing three weeks with a shoulder injury to face the premiers at the Gabba.
Brisbane gets shutdown defender Brandon Starcevich back after three months on the sidelines dealing with repeated concussions, while Sam Day also returns.
In Sunday's games, Melbourne regains inspirational midfielder Jack Viney from concussion and a broken hand, up against a Port Adelaide outfit that has dynamic Jason Horne-Francis back in its 22 after overcoming a strained hamstring.
Harry McKay has not beat his knee problem and will miss Carlton's contest with West Coast.
FRIDAY, JUNE 13
Hawthorn v Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: H.Hustwaite, N.Watson
Out: J.Worpel (corked quad), F.Maginness (omitted)
R13 sub: Changkuoth Jiath
ADELAIDE
In: L.Murphy
Out: J.Peatling (suspension)
R13 sub: Brodie Smith
SATURDAY, JUNE 14
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: B.Starcevich, S.Day
Out: D.Robertson (omitted), T.Gallop (omitted)
R13 sub: Deven Robertson
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: F.Callaghan, H.Rowston
Out: J.Wehr (omitted), T.McMullin (omitted)
R13 sub: Brent Daniels
Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: A.May, L.Blakiston
Out: B.Hobbs (omitted), S.Durham (suspension)
R13 sub: Archer Day-Wicks
GEELONG
In: B.Smith
Out: T.Clohesy (omitted)
R13 sub: Mitch Duncan
North Melbourne v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: K.Dawson
Out: C.Comben (shoulder)
R13 sub: Robert Hansen jnr
FREMANTLE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R12 sub: Nat Fyfe
SUNDAY, JUNE 15
Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Horne-Francis, J.Sweet, L.Evans, M.Liddy
Out: J.Finlayson (omitted)
R13 sub: Christian Moraes
MELBOURNE
In: J.Viney, T.McDonald, H.Sharp
Out: Nil
R13 sub: Caleb Windsor
West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: N.Long, C.Hall, B.Williams, T.McCarthy
Out: T.Cole (hamstring)
R13 sub: Bo Allan
CARLTON
In: C.Durdin, L.Young, J.Boyd
Out: Nil
R13 sub: Will White