BAILEY Smith is back for Geelong after missing a week with hamstring tightness, selected to face Essendon on Saturday afternoon.

Greater Western Sydney has named Toby Greene to face Brisbane despite battling a glute injury, while Nick Watson is back for Hawthorn after missing last week's win through illness.

Despite Greene being named, AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich is reporting the Giants skipper is still in serious doubt to face the Lions.

In other round 14 team news, Fremantle has stuck with its two ruck approach, retaining Sean Darcy for its match against North Melbourne after pairing him alongside Luke Jackson prior to the Dockers' bye.

Alongside Smith's return, the Cats have also selected forward Shannon Neale, who was subbed off against Gold Coast with an ankle problem.

Although Watson is back, the Hawks will be without James Worpel (quad) for Friday night's game against Adelaide in Launceston, replaced by Henry Hustwaite.

Finn Callaghan is back from missing three weeks with a shoulder injury to face the premiers at the Gabba.

Brisbane gets shutdown defender Brandon Starcevich back after three months on the sidelines dealing with repeated concussions, while Sam Day also returns.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Hawthorn v Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: H.Hustwaite, N.Watson
Out: J.Worpel (corked quad), F.Maginness (omitted)

R13 sub: Changkuoth Jiath

ADELAIDE

In: L.Murphy
Out: J.Peatling (suspension)

R13 sub: Brodie Smith 

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: B.Starcevich, S.Day
Out: D.Robertson (omitted), T.Gallop (omitted)

R13 sub: Deven Robertson 

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: F.Callaghan, H.Rowston
Out: J.Wehr (omitted), T.McMullin (omitted)

R13 sub: Brent Daniels

Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.May, L.Blakiston
Out: B.Hobbs (omitted), S.Durham (suspension)

R13 sub: Archer Day-Wicks 

GEELONG

In: B.Smith
Out: T.Clohesy (omitted)

R13 sub: Mitch Duncan 

North Melbourne v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Dawson
Out: C.Comben (shoulder)

R13 sub: Robert Hansen jnr 

FREMANTLE

In: Nil
Out: Nil

R12 sub: Nat Fyfe

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Horne-Francis, J.Sweet, L.Evans, M.Liddy
Out: J.Finlayson (omitted)

R13 sub: Christian Moraes

MELBOURNE

In: J.Viney, T.McDonald, H.Sharp
Out: Nil

R13 sub: Caleb Windsor

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: N.Long, C.Hall, B.Williams, T.McCarthy
Out: T.Cole (hamstring)

R13 sub: Bo Allan

CARLTON

In: C.Durdin, L.Young, J.Boyd
Out: Nil

R13 sub: Will White