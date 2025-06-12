The teams are in for round 13's Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

Bailey Smith, Toby Greene and Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

BAILEY Smith is back for Geelong after missing a week with hamstring tightness, selected to face Essendon on Saturday afternoon.

Greater Western Sydney has named Toby Greene to face Brisbane despite battling a glute injury, while Nick Watson is back for Hawthorn after missing last week's win through illness.

Despite Greene being named, AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich is reporting the Giants skipper is still in serious doubt to face the Lions.

In other round 14 team news, Fremantle has stuck with its two ruck approach, retaining Sean Darcy for its match against North Melbourne after pairing him alongside Luke Jackson prior to the Dockers' bye.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Alongside Smith's return, the Cats have also selected forward Shannon Neale, who was subbed off against Gold Coast with an ankle problem.

Although Watson is back, the Hawks will be without James Worpel (quad) for Friday night's game against Adelaide in Launceston, replaced by Henry Hustwaite.

Finn Callaghan is back from missing three weeks with a shoulder injury to face the premiers at the Gabba.

Brisbane gets shutdown defender Brandon Starcevich back after three months on the sidelines dealing with repeated concussions, while Sam Day also returns.

Learn More 04:27

In Sunday's games, Melbourne regains inspirational midfielder Jack Viney from concussion and a broken hand, up against a Port Adelaide outfit that has dynamic Jason Horne-Francis back in its 22 after overcoming a strained hamstring.

Harry McKay has not beat his knee problem and will miss Carlton's contest with West Coast.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 08:15 Dogs star to return, Saint notches up game No.200 Sam Darcy is set to return for the Western Bulldogs, while rookie draft success story Jack Sinclair notches up 200 games

24:06 The Round Ahead: Essendon's 'horrific' record, Top 5 sets of brothers in the AFL Megan Waters, Josh Gabelich and Chad Wingard preview round 14

02:26 Two dominant rucks to face off Two of the best rucks in the game will go head-to-head on Saturday night - but what impact will Sean Darcy have?

01:59 Inefficient Lions face major test against Giants Saturday's game at the Gabba sees Brisbane, a dominant territory side, take on GWS's watertight defence

01:23 Essendon's 'horrific' record against the Cats The Scott brothers will celebrate a special milestone together on Saturday as the Bombers look to end their Cats curse

01:17 New Eagle edges closer to debut Tom McCarthy's rapid rise through the ranks could soon be capped off with an AFL debut

02:04 Ranking the top 5 brothers in the AFL Take a look at the best sets of brothers currently in the AFL - who comes out on top?

01:18 May 'knows he did the wrong thing' After the Gawn-May incident, Chad Wingard remembers when his emotions got the better of him with his Hawks teammates

03:51 Small forward battle, Crows' ruck shows his smarts Chad Wingard dissects which small forward line will reign supreme when Hawthorn hosts Adelaide and Crows' ruck Reilly O'Brien is the feature of Josh Gabelich's player portrait.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Hawthorn v Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: H.Hustwaite, N.Watson

Out: J.Worpel (corked quad), F.Maginness (omitted)

R13 sub: Changkuoth Jiath

ADELAIDE

In: L.Murphy

Out: J.Peatling (suspension)

R13 sub: Brodie Smith

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba, 1.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: B.Starcevich, S.Day

Out: D.Robertson (omitted), T.Gallop (omitted)

R13 sub: Deven Robertson

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: F.Callaghan, H.Rowston

Out: J.Wehr (omitted), T.McMullin (omitted)

R13 sub: Brent Daniels

Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.May, L.Blakiston

Out: B.Hobbs (omitted), S.Durham (suspension)

R13 sub: Archer Day-Wicks

GEELONG

In: B.Smith

Out: T.Clohesy (omitted)

R13 sub: Mitch Duncan

North Melbourne v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Dawson

Out: C.Comben (shoulder)

R13 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R12 sub: Nat Fyfe

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Horne-Francis, J.Sweet, L.Evans, M.Liddy

Out: J.Finlayson (omitted)

R13 sub: Christian Moraes

MELBOURNE

In: J.Viney, T.McDonald, H.Sharp

Out: Nil

R13 sub: Caleb Windsor

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: N.Long, C.Hall, B.Williams, T.McCarthy

Out: T.Cole (hamstring)

R13 sub: Bo Allan

CARLTON

In: C.Durdin, L.Young, J.Boyd

Out: Nil

R13 sub: Will White