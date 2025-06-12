Matthew Nicks and player's management say Taylor Walker incident playing no role in Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's choice

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during the round one match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, March 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks has lamented an "unfair" report suggesting Taylor Walker's racism incident in 2021 could affect the club's pursuit of St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

The third-placed Crows are due to travel to Launceston for a blockbuster clash with sixth-placed Hawthorn on Friday night.

But much of the focus in Adelaide this week has been a report on the Seven Network on Monday, which said Indigenous young gun Wanganeen-Milera had indicated he would not join Adelaide due to Walker's racist comment in 2021.

Classy half-back Wanganeen-Milera, 22, is out of contract at season's end and both the Crows and Port Adelaide are attempting to lure him home to South Australia, while the Saints are hopeful of keeping him at Moorabbin.

Walker, 35, received a six-game ban and $20,000 fine from the AFL in 2021 after he was overheard making a racist comment about Indigenous North Adelaide player Robbie Young at an Adelaide SANFL match.

Wanganeen-Milera's management immediately denied the report while the St Kilda star reportedly called Walker to say the incident was not a factor in his decision regarding where he will play next year.

When asked if he had gotten involved after the story emerged, Nicks said: "No, other than putting support around the people I felt needed support.

"I didn't like the way it played out at all. I think it was unfair to a lot of people.

"But no, I didn't get any more involved than checking in with Taylor, for example, just to make sure that he knows that I'm proud of what he's done since what was an unacceptable moment four years ago.

"He's done a lot of work on educating himself and he's actually probably done more than anyone at the footy club, but our whole footy club's improved off the back of that.

Taylor Walker fends off Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Other than that, no, not involved."

Nicks conceded in-season speculation around players' futures was part of the modern environment.

"It's part of the deal: pressure to perform on field, but there's also pressures that come off field," he said.

"As I mentioned before, some of it I'm not a fan of, the way it plays out.

"There's a little bit of a lack of accountability there, but I think our players deal with it really well."

Nicks refused to comment on whether he believed Adelaide was still in the mix to secure Wanganeen-Milera.

"We don't talk about players from other footy clubs," he said.

Nicks instead wanted to focus on a huge clash with Hawthorn.

"They're in good nick, we're in good nick, so it should be a great contest," he said.

"They've sorted us out, especially last time we met here at AO (Adelaide Oval). They put us to the sword, their small forwards.

"They're a very dynamic group. If they can get the game on their terms, nearly impossible to stop."

Adelaide will be without James Peatling (suspension).