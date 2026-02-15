Despite being left with a sore finger, Matt Rowell says playing for Victoria in AAMI AFL Origin was worth every effort

Matt Rowell in action for Victoria in the AAMI AFL Origin clash with WA on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BROWNLOW medallist Matt Rowell has thrown his support behind State of Origin football despite being one of several players injured in Victoria's 24-point win over Western Australia on Saturday.

Rowell is set to undergo further assessments after injuring a finger on his left hand in Victoria's 18.17 (125) to 15.11 (101) win in front of 58,141 fans at Optus Stadium.

But the Gold Coast star told AFL.com.au on Saturday night he wasn't concerned about the issue, while Victoria coach Chris Scott told reporters that staff were confident it was a one-week injury.

Rowell, who tallied 17 disposals and three clearances before going off injured in the second half, wasn't the only one left worse for wear.

Carlton vice-captain Jacob Weitering was taken to hospital after Port Adelaide's Mitch Georgiades fell on him during a marking contest.

Weitering has since been cleared of any neck, spinal or major internal injuries, but he still has a sore chest and is in doubt for Carlton's season opener against Sydney on March 5.

Georgiades, Adelaide recruit Callum Ah Chee and GWS defender Sam Taylor all failed to finish the game for WA due to slight hamstring niggles.

Despite the risk of injury, Rowell gave State of Origin his full support.

"I'm still all for it," Rowell replied when asked if he felt any differently about the concept after being injured.

"Given the way it was played, hopefully we can keep doing it every year and even grow it more.

"All the players are for it. WA and Victoria got right behind it.

"The city of Perth and WA as a whole got behind it, so it means a lot to a lot of people."

Rowell is hopeful his finger injury is minor.

"It's not too bad. A bit swollen. I'm not sure what it is yet, but we'll see," he said.

Rowell is the reigning Brownlow medallist, but even he was awestruck at being part of Victoria's midfield.

Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Smith, Caleb Serong, Nick Daicos, Zach Merrett, Patrick Dangerfield, Zak Butters, Hugh McCluggage and Noah Anderson were amongst that star-studded selection.

Matt Rowell, Nick Daicos and Noah Anderson celebrate Victoria's win in 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

"The calibre of players in there, it's such a deep midfield," Rowell said.

"We were rotating quickly, and the next person to come on was just another A-grader.

"So, pretty special to play in that kind of group."

The Suns begin their AFL season in Opening Round against Geelong at People First Stadium on March 6.