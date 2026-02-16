Things have gone up a notch as AFL Fantasy study ramps up

Nick Daicos during the AAMI AFL Origin match between Victoria and Western Australia at Optus Stadium on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HOW GOOD is footy? Origin was a lot of fun and the first Fantasy scores of the season were calculated. But what can we take out of it?

It's hard to make any real observations when we get to see the best of the best against each other in a free flowing game, but we all know that Nick Daicos will be a must-have at some point of the season after scoring 149.

There were a number of intraclub matches late last week where stocks increased on a few Fantasy options. Caleb Windsor played through the midfield, the Tiger cubs in Sam Lalor, Taj Hotton and Sam Cumming could all be round one starters in our teams and then there was the sad news of Tom Green's suspected ACL injury.

Ownership of players has fluctuated since the game launched. Luke Jackson is among the biggest risers with his ownership doubling since late January.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through what to look for over the upcoming match simulations, AAMI Community Series and the all-important Opening Round before locking teams in for round one.

Episode guide

0:50 - Calvin's Draft weekend.

4:00 - Takeaways from WA v VIC Origin.

8:10 - Intraclub match news.

26:15 - How ownership has changed since Classic opened.

31:30 - What to look at for match simulations and AAMI Community Series.

39:30 - The Opening Round Cheat Code.

