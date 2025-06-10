Matt Kennedy celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MAX HOLMES (DEF/MID, $1,000,000) embraced the increased opportunity that arose with the news teammate Bailey Smith would miss with hamstring tightness and he had the ball on a string as a result. He racked up 40 disposals, took six marks and laid five tackles for a season-high 146.

The Ruck Pig, Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,051,000), continued to silence his critics. With a low score of 111 in the past five weeks, the Swans big man dominated once again, pumping out 139 which included an impressive 51 hitouts and a goal.

Everyone keeps talking about Matt Kennedy (FWD/MID, $1,066,000) but his low ownership suggests no one is willing to pay up for it. Well, the chins will keep wagging this week after he once again dominated with a season-high 132 from 29 disposals, six marks, eight tackles and a goal in yet another stat-stuffing performance.

The plan remains the same. We are looking to offload players with an upcoming bye, prioritising fattened cash cows, red dots or 'hard watch premiums' that are not producing and bleeding cash. We have a host of new players to target with the Saints and Dockers joining the round 12 bye players, leaving us with plenty of upgrade options to continue strengthening our squads.

MOST TRADED IN

Zak Johnson (MID, $289,000)

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $1,066,000)

Hugh Jackson (MID, $264,000)

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $230,000)

Nicholas Madden (RUCK, $276,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $762,000)

Riley Bice (DEF, $591,000)

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $579,000)

Matt Roberts (DEF, $890,000)

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $339,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,051,000) +$71,000

Tom McCartin (DEF, $583,000) +$68,000

Angus Sheldrick (MID, $623,000) +$62,000

Issac Quaynor (DEF, $623,000) +$60,000

Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $1,000,000) +$59,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $605,000) -$80,000

Zac Fisher (DEF, $605,000) -$74,000

Adam Treloar (MID, $1,052,000) -$60,000

Kamdyn McIntosh (MID, $557,000) -$58,000

Changkuoth Jiath (DEF/MID, $561,000) -$53,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Nicholas Madden (RUCK, $276,000) -12

Zak Johnson (MID, $289,000) -11

Hugh Jackson (MID, $264,000) 1

Kaleb Smith (DEF, $375,000)1

Isaac Keeler (FWD, $326,000) 1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Adam Treloar (MID, $1,052,000) 161

Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID, $847,000) 151

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,066,000) 136

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,205,000) 134

Josh Dunkley (MID, $968,000) 131

STOCKS UP

Matt Kennedy (MID/FWD, $1,066,000)

Talk about the one that got away! The Dogs recruit has increased $275k since the start of the year while averaging an impressive 103. And here we were thinking there would be too much risk getting 'Bevo-ed' when ironically, he has finally been given some role stability. He is coming off a season-high 132 and has some nice match-ups ahead for his 12 per cent of owners.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,044,000)

The in-demand running defender has had the ball on a string running off half-back with a five-game average of 108. He has five hundreds in his last six games and is fairly priced with a BE of 99 heading into a match-up with the Dogs this week.

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $1,014,000)

The 30-year-old has been on fire in the last three games, averaging an impressive 123. His hot form leaves him with a BE of just 80 and he has become a high priority target for the backline now that he is back to his best.

Caleb Serong (MID, $913,000)

As far as bargain big names off the bye go, the hard-working Docker certainly becomes a player of interest. He has looked to be back in form in the last four outings with scores of 91, 108, 97 and 111 and he has nice match-ups off the bye with the Roos, Bombers and Saints. The 24-year-old is carrying a BE of just 76 to confirm his bargain status.

Sam Docherty (MID, $821,000)

My man the Doc has been doing his work across half-back and we all know what he can do back there. He has been outstanding in his last two games with back-to-back scores of 112 which leaves him with a BE of just 65 leading into games against the Eagles and Roos. He is only available in the midfield and comes with obvious risk given the vests and omissions this season but he is a genuine bargain given his ability to score in his current role.

STOCKS DOWN

Josh Dunkley (MID, $968,000)

The defensive midfielder turned full tagger last week and the result was reflected in his score. Dunks managed just 81 to register his fourth score below triple figures on the trot which leaves him with a BE of 131. I don't like moving on premiums but if your team is loaded with round 16 bye players, it may be a structurally sound move.

Riley Bice (DEF, $591,000)

The mature-ager stepped up beautifully in his swan song, taking full advantage of the Tigers match up with 22 disposals and nine marks for 93. He has been a great cash cow, averaging 68 and increasing $361k.

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $762,000)

The star youngster has had an outstanding start to his career, averaging 78 and increasing $434k. His scores have dropped off the last two with returns of 57 and 63 leading into a tough match-up with the Giants. He has a BE of 101 and can be moved on as part of an upgrade before dropping in value.

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $850,000)

The talented Crow has been playing more forward and his scores have reflected that with just two triple-figure scores in his last eight games, including concerning scores of 63 and 68 in his last two. Given he has an upcoming bye and BE of 119, he has crept into the trade conversation with some justification.

Ryan Maric (MID/FWD, $733,000)

The 20-year-old certainly did his job earlier in the season, but with a three-game average of 61 and weekly price falls becoming a regular thing, it's time to move him on before all the good work is undone. He has a BE of 99 leading into a match-up with the Blues before his round 15 bye.

