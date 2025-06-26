Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 16 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Callum Mills handballs during Sydney's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S the final, and most difficult, bye round of the year.

Some of the highest scoring players this year are on their mid-season break, with Brisbane, Geelong, Essendon and Greater Western Sydney on their bye.

Eagle Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000) and Swan Callum Mills (DEF, $791,000) are among the most traded in players, while Zach Merrett (MID, $926,000) and Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $942,000) are being traded out.

