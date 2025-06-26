Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 15

Rory Laird handballs during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CONGRATULATIONS everyone — we've made it to the final bye round of 2025!

It's hard to believe we have had more bye rounds than regular ones up to this point, but after this week, we return to normal. That also means the three trades which we've all desperately relied on over the past few weeks comes to an end.

So now's the time to take stock: do a headcount, check the damage, and see what your team looks like heading into round 17 after trades. Are you happy with your team's structure and do you still have unwanted rookies on the field?

Let these answers guide your moves this week. Think it through — then lock them in, cross your fingers and brace yourself for the run home!

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Caleb Serong (MID, $1.04M) - TRAP

Coaches are jumping on Serong after his scores of 137 and 146 but there are a few flags. Firstly, you don't get those scores and with tags from Windhager and Jordon coming up, there’s huge risk.

Rory Laird (DEF/MID, $908,000) - TREAT

If you can't reach the top million-dollar targets, Laird will do. Not only has he averaged 99 in his past four games, he has some juicy match-ups starting this week against the Tigers. Get on!

Callum Mills (DEF, $791,000) – TREAT

I was a little sceptical around Mills due to his past injuries, but we need to remember that this guy has averaged 111 and 110 before and is coming off scores of 96 and 110. I've been converted!

Callum Mills handballs during Sydney's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Tyrell Dewar (MID/FWD, $464,000) - TREAT

I’m torn - trap or treat? Dewar has scored 115 and 74 in his past two games due to a significant role change at the Eagles. He does have a tricky run of games coming up, but at that price, it's worth it.

Charlie West (RUCK/FWD, $230,000) - TREAT

Even though Collingwood is not renowned for debuting rookies, we have one right here. West scored 106 in the VFL last week, booting six goals. An option if you need a basement priced player.

Most traded in

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000)

Mani Liddy (MID, $296,000)

Callum Mills (DEF, $791,000)

Tyrell Dewar (MID/FWD, $464,000)

Sam Darcy (FWD, $836,000)

He was the most traded in player for round 15 and Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000) once again holds the honour for the second week running. Nearly 20,000 coaches have grabbed the services of the defender, who scored 101 on debut in round 14. McCarthy has a breakeven of -25 and is the definition of a must-have player.

If you grabbed McCarthy last week or you're looking for another downgrade target, then Mani Liddy (MID, $296,000) is the next in line. He scored 74 last week and will play his third game on Thursday night.

Mani Liddy marks in front of Christian Petracca during the R14 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Angus Clarke (DEF, $460,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $926,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $942,000)

Zak Johnson (MID, $441,000)

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $689,000)

Round 16 is the hardest of the bye rounds and many coaches are offloading under-performing premiums to ensure they have 18-plus players on field this week - and Zach Merrett (MID, $926,000) is one that hasn't been getting it done. Merrett has averaged 81 in his past four games and even though he has a favourable draw after his bye, he can go if you need those extra numbers on field.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $942,000) was concussed last week on 24 and now has a break even of 151. Some of the luckless coaches who have him are showing him the door, with intentions to get him back at a later date. If fit, Whitfield will be right to play next Friday night after serving the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.

Zach Merrett in action during round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Heath Chapman (DEF) v St Kilda – The Dockers defenders are back to their chip-to-chip ways and Chapman is coming off 81. The St Kilda match-up only means he should get a boost on that.

Brayden Fiorini (MID) v Melbourne – Sitting in just 17 per cent of leagues, Fiorini is coming off 87 and walks into a much easier match-up this week. Returns home and is capable of big scores.

Daniel Curtin (MID/FWD) v Richmond – Curtin has averaged 77 in his past three games and has finally found his feet. If you're running a deep draft, he should be available and worth grabbing.

Daniel Curtin in action during the R6 match between Adelaide and GWS at Adelaide Oval on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Matt Rowell v Melbourne @ People First Stadium, SAT 1:20pm AEST

In round three, Rowell had 129 against Melbourne and he is in some hot form, averaging 115 across his past four games. The Demons rate 'easy' for midfielders so expect Rowell cash in at home.

Josh Daicos v West Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:35pm AEST

Daicos is chasing his fifth consecutive 100-plus score this week and meets a team he had 120 against last year. Under the roof, it's hard to see how he doesn't hit another ton here against the Eagles.

Luke Ryan v St Kilda @ Optus Stadium, SUN 5:10pm AEST

Want to hit a six in the final game of the round? Ryan scored 127 last week and the Saints are his favourite team to score points against with previous scores of 98, 126 and 156. Could be massive.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.