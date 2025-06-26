Follow all the action from the clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton

Follow it LIVE: Port Adelaide v Carlton from 7pm ACST

CARLTON will be out to ease the pressure on coach Michael Voss and keep its slim finals chances alive when it takes on Port Adelaide.

The Blues (6-8) are under growing pressure after a shock loss to North Melbourne last week.

POWER v BLUES Follow it LIVE

That result left them two wins outside the top eight, having started to salvage their season with victories over an injury-hit Essendon and lowly West Coast.

The Power are also 6-8 after going down at home to Sydney in round 15.

The loser at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night looks almost certain to miss finals in 2025.

Both teams have made four changes for the clash, with Carlton naming debutants Billy Wilson and Flynn Young alongside Jordan Boyd and Lewis Young. Corey Durdin, Marc Pittonet, Jaxon Binns and Matt Carroll have been axed.

For Port, Travis Boak and Aliir Aliir return to the team with Logan Evans and Hugh Jackson, while Ryan Burton, Jeremy Finlayson, Christian Moraes and Jackson Mead out.

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Logan Evans

Carlton: Flynn Young