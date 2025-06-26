The teams are in for round 16's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

James Sicily, Jake Lever and Joel Amartey. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will wait at least another week to bring James Sicily back from his hip problem, with the captain left out of the team to face North Melbourne despite training on Thursday.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has made a huge statement at the selection table, dropping premiership defender Jake Lever, while Sydney will be without injured Joel Amartey for Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

In other round 16 team news, Sean Darcy is back to give Fremantle a one-two ruck punch alongside red-hot Luke Jackson, with captain Alex Pearce (shin) still missing.

The Hawks have recalled young midfielder Cam Mackenzie with Henry Hustwaite making way, while James Worpel remains unavailable after suffering a corked quad.

Learn More 05:03

Lever is one of three Demons left out by Goodwin to face Gold Coast at People First Stadium on Saturday, with Jacob van Rooyen and Caleb Windsor also omitted following three straight losses.

Jake Lloyd is back to face the Bulldogs alongside Ollie Florent after big performances in the VFL, with Luke Beveridge recalling Ryley Sanders after illness forced him to withdraw late last weekend.

Brady Hough is back for West Coast to face a Collingwood team that has selected Charlie West for a debut following his after-the-siren game-winner in the VFL last weekend.

In Sunday's match at the MCG, James Peatling has been named in Adelaide's 26-man squad to face Richmond after serving his one-match suspension.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 02:29 Blues missing 'energy, confidence, aura', can spearhead regain best form? The Round Ahead panel preview Thursday night footy and ponder where it's all gone wrong at Carlton.

23:27 The Round Ahead: Hawthorn's 'wildcard' to return, unsung Roo gets some love Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 16

02:44 Best of the Bont, league's top wingers, Swans' surprise B&F contender Look at the best highlights from Marcus Bontempelli's career ahead of his 250th game, Josh and Chad deep dive on the league's top wingmen and reveal who they think is leading the Swans' best and fairest.

03:28 Crows' big chance, more young Tigers on the way Adelaide will get a great opportunity to bank some experience at the MCG before finals, while Richmond fans have more to look forward to this season

01:14 New Pie's funny reaction, and his famous grandfather Get to know new Collingwood player Charlie West and see his hilarious reaction to learning of his debut

04:45 Chad's big Roos call, unheralded Roo's amazing story The Roos are on the rise, but are they going well enough to make finals as soon as next year?

01:50 Jackson's form continues Freo ruck debate Take a closer look at the form of Fremantle's dynamic duo Caleb Serong and Luke Jackson

02:06 Chad's NBA-inspired ladder idea, Sun's brilliant rise Chad Wingard shows us how an NBA-inspired ladder idea could help the AFL going forward

03:24 From delisted to A-list, Wingard's defensive winner Josh Gabelich and Chad Wingard discuss the delisted players that have reinvigorated their careers at new clubs and Chad names a key defender as his Wingard's Winner for the week.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Lloyd, O.Florent

Out: J.Amartey (hamstring), R.Bice (omitted)

R15 sub: Riley Bice

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Johannisen, R.Sanders

Out: A.Treloar (calf), J.Dolan (omitted)

R15 sub: Buku Khamis

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Gold Coast v Melbourne at People First Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: A.Sexton

Out: N.Holman (omitted)

R15 sub: Nick Holman

MELBOURNE

In: M.Jefferson, K.Tholstrup, H.Sharp

Out: J.Lever (omitted), C.Windsor (omitted), J.van Rooyen (omitted)

R14 sub: Xavier Lindsay

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Mackenzie

Out: H.Hustwaite (omitted)

R14 sub: Changkuoth Jiath

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: W.Dawson

Out: C.Comben (shoulder)

R15 sub: Zac Fisher

Collingwood v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Dean, C.West

Out: B.Frampton (calf), B.McCreery (hamstring)

R15 sub: Lachie Sullivan

WEST COAST

In: B.Hough, J.Shanahan

Out: O.Allen (leg), T.Dewar (hamstring)

R14 sub: Clay Hall

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Richmond v Adelaide at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Trezise, M.Lefau, J.Blight

Out: Nil

R15 sub: Jasper Alger

ADELAIDE

In: C.Burgess, J.Peatling, C.Jones, Z.Taylor

Out: L.Pedlar (quad)

R14 sub: Brodie Smith

Fremantle v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: O.McDonald, S.Darcy, I.Dudley

Out: Nil

R15 sub: James Aish

ST KILDA

In: H.Garcia, L.Henry, J.Carroll, H.Boyd

Out: J.Webster (managed)

R15 sub: Tobie Travaglia