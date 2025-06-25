PORT Adelaide has launched a 'formal governance review' after concerns were raised over Warren Tredrea

Warren Tredrea in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has launched a "formal governance review" after it says concerns were raised over content produced by current board member and the club's only premiership captain, Warren Tredrea.

Tredrea has this week drawn criticism from Jewish groups for promoting antisemitic content on his podcast.

His podcast, The Ballsy Show, is described on its YouTube page as being where "fearless guests bare their souls and disrupt belief systems". A recent episode, which was promoted on Tredrea's Instagram page, featured an interview with British Army veteran AJ Roberts.

In a statement to the ABC, The Jewish Council of Australia said it is "deeply disturbed by the amplification of far-right antisemitic conspiracy theories in this Instagram post and podcast episode".

Learn More 05:12

The Power said concerns have been raised about the content produced by Tredrea and the club has launched a governance review.

Tredrea will retain his spot on the board while the review is being conducted.

"Directors and officials of the club are entitled to their personal views, however there are concerns that recent content published is in breach of these standards," chairman David Koch said.

"The club is committed to upholding the professional standards our members, partners and the community expect and deserve."

Warren Tredrea celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against St Kilda during the 2002 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Koch last week defended Tredrea after the 255-gamer's recent court appearance over his dispute with his former employer, the Nine Network. In documents submitted to the Federal Court, Tredrea had claimed only gold or silver coins could pay his debt to the network.

Asked about the contents of the court documents last week, Koch said Tredrea's case was a "private matter".

"Warren is a member-elected director of the Port Adelaide board — he represents our members, they elected him. Like all directors on a board he's a volunteer so he's not a paid member of staff," Koch said on 5AA radio, which also employs Tredrea as a pundit.

"He's a really good contributor to board meetings and also our football strategic committee.

"What happens in his private life is up to him, and whether you agree with some of the things he says or not doesn't really matter. I'm just interested in how he performs as a director on the Port Adelaide board and he's doing pretty well."