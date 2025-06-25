The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps and Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has made four changes for its Thursday night clash against Port Adelaide, with skipper Patrick Cripps named despite missing training on Wednesday due to illness.

The Power have also made four changes, dropping Jackson Mead - who has played every game this season - and recalling star defender Aliir Aliir and veteran Travis Boak.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

The under-pressure Blues have dropped Corey Durdin, Marc Pittonet, Jaxon Binns and Matt Carroll for the trip to Adelaide and confirmed debuts for Billy Wilson and Flynn Young to face the Power.

Jordan Boyd and Lewis Young have also been recalled for the Blues, who will be desperate to respond to their loss to North Melbourne last weekend.

Learn More 02:29

Cripps is set to play despite missing training on Wednesday due to illness.

In addition to welcoming back Aliir and Boak, the Power have recalled defender Logan Evans and young midfielder Hugh Jackson.

Mead has been dropped alongside experienced pair Ryan Burton and Jeremy Finlayson as well as youngster Christian Moraes.

Learn More 05:12

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Aliir, L.Evans, H.Jackson, T.Boak

Out: J.Mead (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted), R.Burton (omitted), C.Moraes (omitted)

R15 sub: Jeremy Finlayson

CARLTON

In: J.Boyd, L.Young, B.Wilson, F.Young

Out: C.Durdin (omitted), M.Pittonet (omitted), J.Binns (omitted), M.Carroll (omitted)

R15 sub: Jesse Motlop