CARLTON has made four changes for its Thursday night clash against Port Adelaide, with skipper Patrick Cripps named despite missing training on Wednesday due to illness.
The Power have also made four changes, dropping Jackson Mead - who has played every game this season - and recalling star defender Aliir Aliir and veteran Travis Boak.
The under-pressure Blues have dropped Corey Durdin, Marc Pittonet, Jaxon Binns and Matt Carroll for the trip to Adelaide and confirmed debuts for Billy Wilson and Flynn Young to face the Power.
Jordan Boyd and Lewis Young have also been recalled for the Blues, who will be desperate to respond to their loss to North Melbourne last weekend.
Cripps is set to play despite missing training on Wednesday due to illness.
In addition to welcoming back Aliir and Boak, the Power have recalled defender Logan Evans and young midfielder Hugh Jackson.
Mead has been dropped alongside experienced pair Ryan Burton and Jeremy Finlayson as well as youngster Christian Moraes.
THURSDAY, JUNE 26
Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: A.Aliir, L.Evans, H.Jackson, T.Boak
Out: J.Mead (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted), R.Burton (omitted), C.Moraes (omitted)
R15 sub: Jeremy Finlayson
CARLTON
In: J.Boyd, L.Young, B.Wilson, F.Young
Out: C.Durdin (omitted), M.Pittonet (omitted), J.Binns (omitted), M.Carroll (omitted)
R15 sub: Jesse Motlop