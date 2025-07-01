The Friday night blockbuster is just one of many games influencing the race for finals

Isaac Quaynor tackles Patrick Cripps during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL 18 clubs are back in action with the bye rounds complete and half of those sides now out to find a way back into, or to at least to shake up, the finals race.

North Melbourne will be under the spotlight as it celebrates its VFL/AFL centenary in the opening game of the round against the Western Bulldogs, before traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood clash on Friday night.

Brisbane and Port Adelaide meet on Saturday night as both sides try to put aside their inconsistent form, with arguably the match of the round the following afternoon when Sydney hosts Fremantle.

Here is what to expect across round 17 and a tip for each match.

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, July 3, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 17.11 (113) d North Melbourne 14.13 (97), R1 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (4-1-10) came crashing back to earth after an impressive two-month stretch as it was dismantled by an electric Hawthorn outfit from the opening bounce last week. The Kangaroos must bounce back immediately to ensure they live up to the occasion as they celebrate their VFL/AFL centenary with a match against a side they have not beaten since 2019.

Western Bulldogs (9-6) took a huge step toward claiming a big scalp as it outlasted a resurgent Sydney and now faces another danger game against a highly-motivated North Melbourne. The Bulldogs have a tougher run from there with matches to come against top-four hopefuls Adelaide and Brisbane, while seeking to edge into the same race as they get more from their lesser lights.

Game shapers

Jy Simpkin has largely sacrificed his own role in the midfield as North Melbourne continues to develop its top-end talent, while also ready to be called on for a stint on the ball when a game is on the line. The Kangaroos skipper has suffered from a quieter few weeks than usual but will be out to lead the way and inspire his side as they step onto the main stage.

Tom Liberatore has been part of a dogged duo alongside Marcus Bontempelli that has been the key component of the Western Bulldogs as far back as its 2016 premiership. The 33-year-old has overcome serious injuries while losing none of the impact he can have and is still at the top of his game as he reaches 250 matches just a week after his teammate did.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 11 points

Tom Liberatore handballs during the R2 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Carlton v Collingwood, MCG

Friday, July 4, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 8.15 (63) d Carlton 6.10 (46), R4 2025

What it means

Carlton (6-9) comes up against its greatest foe at the worst possible time after a pair of demoralising defeats that have left its season on the brink of collapse. The under-siege Blues might be falling further out of the finals race with each poor performance, but could change more than just the atmosphere around the club with an upset win over the Magpies.

Collingwood (13-2) is giving itself the perfect launching pad for a finals assault as it keeps brushing aside challengers without getting out of third gear in recent weeks. The Magpies can continue fine-tuning their game after opening a two-and-a-half-win lead at the top of the ladder, but might take just as much from piling more misery on the Blues and all but ending their rival's season at the same time.

Game shapers

Charlie Curnow has hit a form slump that puts a rubber stamp on Carlton's troubles as the dual Coleman medallist has gone goalless in back-to-back matches in the same season for the first time since returning from serious injury at the end of 2021. The Blues need the 28-year-old to bounce back into form if they are to challenge their traditional rivals, or at least prevent another humiliating defeat.

Nick Daicos is hitting top form in ominous signs for the rest of the competition as Collingwood continues to steamroll its way toward a top-of-the-ladder finish. The 22-year-old has already piled enough pain on the Blues in the past but is now consistently gathering at least 30 disposals while also hitting the scoreboard as an unstoppable force for the Pies.

Early tip: Collingwood by 27 points

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the R16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on June 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium

Friday, July 4, 6.20pm AWST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 20.12 (132) d West Coast 7.9 (51), R4 2025

What it means

West Coast (1-14) put in one of its most promising performances of the season as it stayed with ladder-leaders Collingwood for much of their match before fading late last week. The Eagles now need to back up their effort with another competitive showing which will be more likely if they can even the contested ball and clearance battles.

Greater Western Sydney (9-6) rediscovered its momentum with a pair of stirring, come-from-behind victories over finals contenders Brisbane and Gold Coast before heading into a bye. The Giants dropped out of the top eight for the first time this season while taking a break and now cannot afford to slip up against the bottom-placed Eagles while hoping for a percentage boost.

Game shapers

Liam Baker is giving West Coast regular reminders of why it brought him to the club as he leads the way in an emerging midfield, while averaging a career-high 23.2 disposals. The 27-year-old helped give a glimpse into a bright future for the Eagles as he gathered 35 disposals against the Magpies, while his kicking is turning into a reliable weapon for his second side.

Tom Green has known how to find the ball at the coalface since arriving at the Giants for the 2020 season, but outdid even himself when gathering a club record 16 clearances in the come-from-behind win over the Suns. The 24-year-old has become the leader of the Giants' midfield while their stalwarts have been sidelined this year and now looms as critical to their hopes of a top-eight finish.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by 37 points

Tom Green celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 5, 12.35pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 13.9 (87) d Essendon 12.14 (86), R22 2024

What it means

Essendon (6-8) might have appreciated reaching its bye after a horror run with injuries and four defeats on the trot that had torn apart much of its season. But rather than the cavalry arriving after a break, the Bombers are now dealing with losing more players as they come up against a rising Suns outfit closing in on a breakthrough finals berth.

Gold Coast (9-5) got its season back on track after three straight defeats to fellow finals contenders with a victory over Melbourne built on a scintillating start. The win lifted the Suns back into the top eight ahead of a clash with the undermanned Bombers, though they must be wary of any slip ups with the Magpies, Crows and Lions up next.

Game shapers

Peter Wright has enjoyed a rollercoaster ride of a career that started when arriving at Gold Coast as a top-10 pick and has included a club champion award in his second year at Essendon. The 203cm forward is edging back into form after a delayed start to the season, but needs to offer the Bombers more against his former side as they continue to face up to a big-man injury crisis.

Jarrod Witts has done his time in guiding Gold Coast's belated rise across 155 matches since joining from Collingwood ahead of the 2017 season. The former co-captain is now reaping the rewards of playing with a much more competitive side and can expect to give the Suns first use of the ball by dominating the ruck and making an impact at the stoppages against the undermanned Bombers.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 24 points

Touk Miller (left) and Jarrod Witts celebrate during the match between Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium

Saturday, July 5, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 15.9 (99) d Richmond 10.9 (69), R12 2024

What it means

Geelong (10-5) held onto a top-four spot while having the week off with a bye, but is perhaps now in an eight-way race for three places that will secure a double chance. A thumping win over a Tigers outfit that has not won on the Cats' home deck since 2006 would leave the hosts well placed to earn one of those critical positions that could come down to percentage at the end of the season.

Richmond (3-12) is at risk of losing much of the shine that came with a promising start to the season as signs of fatigue become more obvious in a young group. The Tigers need their leaders to stand up in the right way to avoid the run home turning into a horror show, though after a clash with the Cats they have more winnable games against the Bombers and Eagles to come.

Game shapers

Tom Stewart has failed to hit his usual heights after suffering from a stop-start season, but was showing signs of returning to form before Geelong went into the bye. The 32-year-old was back to his ball-winning best even in the defeat to the Lions, whether reading the play and intercepting the ball in flight or battling in contests as the Cats look to the five-time All-Australian to again guide the defence.

Sam Banks has been a shining light even as more and more clouds begin to appear over Richmond's season, with the 22-year-old again leading the way even in a defeat to Adelaide. The versatile Banks is averaging a career-high 20.4 disposals in his third season as the Tigers are increasingly turning to his sublime kicking skills.

Early tip: Geelong by 31 points

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, Gabba

Saturday, July 5, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 23.14 (152) d Port Adelaide 10.13 (73), R15 2024

What it means

Brisbane (10-1-4) remains in the critical top-two spot even after a bye, but the chasing pack continues to grow with four sides now within half a win of the reigning premier. The Lions fine-tuned their forward entries in their last game against Geelong, but must be wary of taking on the resurgent Power even while carrying a strong record after winning seven of their last eight meetings.

Port Adelaide (7-8) gave its fading finals hopes a huge boost with a resounding victory over Carlton that made it three wins from its past four matches after its season looked all but over. The Power still need to tidy up their work at the stoppages as they too often lose the clearance count, but their destiny remains in their own hands with six matches still to come against sides currently sitting in the top half.

Game shapers

Dayne Zorko is showing no signs of slowing down as he races toward 300 matches in his 14th season playing for Brisbane. The 36-year-old is on track to reach the milestone if he can play every game on the way to another Lions finals campaign, while he is averaging a career-high 27 disposals and 7.1 rebounds to remain crucial to his side’s hopes of a premiership defence.

Miles Bergman is a wanted man as he considers a return to his home state while becoming an influential player at Port Adelaide, whether lining up at half-back or running through the midfield. The 23-year-old is lifting his impact as he spends more time around the contests, while the Power look to get the ball in his hands where his sharp skills can set up their attacks.

Early tip: Brisbane by 19 points

Dayne Zorko in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 5, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 8.10 (58) d St Kilda 7.11 (53), R9 2024

What it means

St Kilda (5-10) delivered one of its best performances since the start of the season as it gave top-four contenders Fremantle a huge scare before being overrun in the final term. But the Saints are still to arrest their slide after only two wins in the past 11 matches, and need to sharpen their ball movement that too often leaves them trailing for inside 50s if they are to challenge another finals hopeful.

Hawthorn (10-5) is humming again after a mid-season stumble as it backed up a pair of rousing victories over fellow top-four contenders by blowing away North Melbourne in Launceston. That win gave the Hawks a valuable boost to their percentage that they might hope to lift further against a shaky Saints outfit and at a venue they have not lost at for almost two years.

Game shapers

Hugo Garcia was backed to become a regular in the St Kilda midfield this season, but even while having a few standout games, like many young players consistency is harder to find. The 20-year-old returned from a spell at the lower level with a reminder of his talents as he gathered 24 disposals with 10 clearances in a performance that bodes well for the rest of the season.

Josh Battle has had an up and down start to his time with Hawthorn after becoming a key and reliable piece of the defensive puzzle during eight seasons at St Kilda. But the 26-year-old is well down the path to settling with his new side, as he begins to join in on the attacks as much as locking down on opposition weapons as he prepares to face his former teammates for the first time.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 21 points

Josh Battle in action during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Fremantle, SCG

Sunday, July 6, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 9.14 (68) d Fremantle 9.11 (65), R2 2025

What it means

Sydney (6-9) is showing signs of returning to form as it can call on more of its top-line stars and they get more games under their belts. The Swans are still three wins outside the top eight and look to have left their run too late, with a reasonably poor percentage meaning they likely have room for at the most one more defeat before turning their focus to simply shaking up the finals race.

Fremantle (10-5) was perhaps given a wake-up call as it survived a huge scare against St Kilda to seal a sixth consecutive victory for the first time since early 2022. The hot streak leaves the Dockers outside of the top four only on percentage, but with little margin for error against a side all but out of the finals race, before taking on the Hawks and Magpies.

Game shapers

Brodie Grundy has hit a rich vein of form even as Sydney has faced a host of issues, with the ruck averaging the most disposals (18.4), clearances (5.1) and hitouts (35.1) since his last full season at the Pies. The 31-year-old is rucking for a significant proportion of Swans' matches and will be critical to their hopes of upsetting the Dockers, whether playing against Luke Jackson or a one-two punch.

Shai Bolton is taking no time to repay Fremantle for putting its faith in him at the trade table last year, as he adds a spark to their midfield group and remains a livewire in attack. The 26-year-old is averaging 18.5 disposals and 2.7 clearances while also booting 20 goals from 14 games, as the former Tiger reaches 150 matches across his two clubs.

Early tip: Fremantle by four points

Brodie Grundy and Tim English compete in the ruck during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, July 6, 2.50pm ACST

Last time: Melbourne 10.18 (78) d Adelaide 8.15 (63), R4 2024

What it means

Adelaide (10-5) is not only closing on a first finals appearance in eight seasons, but can start dreaming of a double chance as it brushes aside clubs in the bottom half of the ladder while also challenging fellow top-four contenders. The Crows had their attacking brand back on show in the win over the Tigers last week as the highest-scoring team in the competition threatens to blow opponents away.

Melbourne (5-10) has seen its mid-season return to form fade away with four consecutive defeats that have all but knocked it out of the finals race. The Demons surged home to give the Suns a scare, but continue to pay the price for a lack of polish in their forward half as much as making a sluggish start in a goalless opening term last week.

Game shapers

Alex Neal-Bullen has brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the Crows since crossing from the Demons at the end of last season and can give his former side a reminder of what they are missing in his first game against them this week. The reliable half-forward has booted 11 goals for his new side, while setting the standard with his defensive pressure as a crucial part of their rise.

Jake Melksham went further than just turning back the clock against the Suns last week as he booted an equal career-high five majors while also adding six behinds. The 33-year-old has booted 16 goals in 11 matches for the Demons this season as his assertive attack on the ball and player, as much as his guile, help paper over the cracks of a misfiring forward line.

Early tip: Adelaide by 32 points