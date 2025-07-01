Tom Lynch faced the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night after his swinging hit on Jordon Butts

Tom Lynch during Richmond's loss to Adelaide in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Tom Lynch has been suspended for five matches for a strike described by the AFL as a throwback to a "bygone era".

The 32-year-old's ban is the longest this season, eclipsing the four-game suspension handed to Hawthorn's Conor Nash in April for striking.

Lynch failed to convince the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night to reduce the grading of the impact of his blow, which felled Adelaide's Jordon Butts on Sunday at the MCG.

Lynch's strike was graded as severe impact, intentional conduct and high contact by the Match Review Officer.

The dual premiership player's counsel Sam Tovey argued the impact should have been graded as medium or high, while accepting the other gradings.

"I contested the mark, felt like Butts was holding on to me ... I swung my arm around to get him off me," Lynch told the Tribunal.

Learn More 01:09

"Absolutely I got it wrong and it was the wrong thing to do."

Lynch denied hitting Butts with a clenched right fist as he can't fully bend the middle finger on that hand since the middle knuckle was fused in a 2020 operation.

"I can't bend my middle finger so I can't fully form a clenched fist," he said.

"It was more a swipe to get him off me."

Learn More 04:13

Lynch apologised to Butts post-game.

"I walked over, shook his hand, and apologised and wished him all the best for the season," he said.

"I got it wrong. I told him that he certainly beat me today and he seemed fine."

The AFL's counsel Nick Pane KC said Lynch's strike was "the type of action from a bygone era".

"There is no place for it in our game," Pane said.

Learn More 03:20

It was largely irrelevant whether Lynch's right hand formed a clenched fist, was partially clenched, or cupped, he said.

"In any event ... when it's delivered with significant force, it has the potential to cause injury," Pane said.

"It's more good luck than good management that flusher contact wasn't made and that injury wasn't sustained."

Despite Butts continuing to play unhurt, Pane called for a five-game suspension.

But Lynch's counsel Tovey argued the strike should have been graded as medium impact, resulting in a two-match ban.

"The worst that could have happened, largely did happen," Tovey said.

Learn More 18:46

After an 80-minute hearing, Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson KC and panel members David Neitz and Jordan Bannister deliberated for about 50 minutes.

"This was what we regard as a serious intentional action with the potential to cause serious injury," Gleeson said.

"When we consider the totality of the matters, including the fact that Lynch clearly formed an intent to strike Butts ... we find that a significant sanction is warranted."

Separately, Lynch accepted a $1,000 fine for striking Butts in a separate second-term clash.

He also accepted a $1,875 fine for engaging in a melee from an incident in the first quarter also involving Butts.

Butts was also charged with engaging in a melee from the first-term incident but has challenged his fine via written submission, with a verdict expected on Wednesday.

Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes was scathing of the incident on Sunday night, saying Lynch "lost the plot" and should consider retirement at the end of the season.

"He had a complete meltdown and absolutely lost the plot," Cornes said on AFL.com.au's First Up.

Learn More 20:06

"The frustration boiled over that he did something on a football field ... that we all can't accept in our game.

"Considering what this club has been through with Noah Balta, to see that happen on a footy field in 2025 is ridiculous.

"A month ago I said it looked the end for Tom Lynch and I'm even more certain of that today with the way he's moving, how frustrated he is and what a poor leader he's been for a young group."