Bailey Smith makes contact with Umpire Jacob Mollison during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYERS who are repeat offenders when it comes to careless umpire contact could be suspended under a crackdown announced by the AFL on Tuesday.

As of the start of round 17 on Thursday evening, players who are cited for careless umpire contact four or more times in a two-year period will likely be referred directly to the Tribunal.

STATEMENT Increased penalties likely for repeated careless contact with an umpire

Umpire contact is normally punished by a low-level fine, but the rule change will give the Tribunal the power to enforce a larger fine or even a ban for repeat offenders, at the Tribunal's discretion.

Gold Coast's Matt Rowell (four), St Kilda's Jack Macrae (four) and Carlton's Adam Cerra (three) are among the current players who have been cited three or more times for careless umpire contact in the past two years.

Player records will not be wiped clean, meaning Rowell, Macrae and Cerra risk a suspension should they be charged again this season.

The move comes after 63 instances of careless umpire contact have occurred season, after a total of 56 last year and just 20 in 2023.

"We are seeing far too many instances of avoidable umpire contact, and since writing to clubs on this issue in February and again in April we have not seen a change in behaviour, and in fact seen an increase in umpire contact," CEO Andrew Dillon said in a statement.

"We have an obligation to provide the best working environment for everyone, including the umpires, and there have been too many instances of avoidable umpire contact."

The club of any player guilty of a second umpire contact offence in the space of two years will also be fined $5000.

Last month, umpires association boss Rob Kerr told AFL.com.au that after multiple concussions last year for umpires, player contact remained at too high a level.

"As more players set up around the exits, there's been more instances, so in recent weeks the umpires have been instructed on clearing a path. But there's still too many cases," he said.