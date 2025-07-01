Harrison Petty is helped from the field during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 2-3 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 2-3 weeks Luke Pedlar Corked quad Test Tyler Welsh Toe 2-3 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Forward Pedlar faces a fitness test this week as he pushes to recover from a corked quad. The Crows were conservative with him last week and he'll be available to take on Melbourne on Sunday if he gets through full training. Zac Taylor is also in the mix as a forward option after booting four goals in the SANFL, shifting from the midfield after the Crows identified an opportunity for him to push for AFL selection in attack. Chris Burgess booted seven goals in the SANFL if the Crows are looking to rest one of their three key forwards. Midfielder Sid Draper and half-back Charlie Edwards remain options if there are other changes, but the Crows will most likely be steady at selection after a 68-point win against Richmond. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Quad 1-2 weeks Tom Doedee Concussion Test Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Fresh off its bye, Brisbane has some selection decisions ahead of facing Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday night. Darcy Gardiner and Callum Ah Chee both missed the win over Geelong through illness, but should come right back into the 23 to resume their respective places in defence and the forward line. Ruckman Oscar McInerney has played two matches in the VFL since coming back from his break with what the club described as "soreness", and having always been its first choice when available, will be strongly considered to face Port. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Foot Season Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry McKay Knee 2-4 weeks Nic Newman Knee TBC Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Adam Saad Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Silvagni Groin 2 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will be forced into at least two changes ahead of Friday night's clash against the Pies. Silvagni will miss the next fortnight, which could open the door for youngster Harry O'Farrell to return after being the carryover emergency last weekend. Saad has also entered the protocols, but Lachie Cowan (25 disposals, five tackles) has returned strongly from injury at VFL level while Matt Carroll (24 disposals, five marks) is another option to replace him. Ashton Moir (17 disposals, four goals) and Francis Evans (24 disposals, three goals) were among the best in the reserves and could come into contention to spark the side's attack, while Corey Durdin and Marc Pittonet were also emergencies last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles/concussion TBC Billy Frampton Calf 3-4 weeks Harvey Harrison Knee Season Tew Jiath Quad 3-5 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 4-6 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring 2-3 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 10-12 weeks Lachie Schultz Hamstring 1 week Charlie West Foot 5-6 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

West is sidelined after his debut and will miss at least five games due to a stress reaction in his foot, while Roan Steele will make his debut against Carlton on Friday night, just a month after being selected in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Brayden Maynard will return from a foot injury, but Steele Sidebottom is in doubt due to illness. Bobby Hill is not a lock to return from personal reasons. Tom Mitchell is in the frame to return for his first senior game since Anzac Day last year. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nik Cox Concussion TBC Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Saad El-Hawli Hamstring Test Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Quad TBC Ben McKay Foot TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot 1 week Darcy Parish Calf TBC Mason Redman Hamstring 1 week Zach Reid Hamstring Test Jordan Ridley Hamstring Test Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Just as they looked like regaining as many as five players, the Bombers were hit by more injuries. Langford suffered another quad injury, Parish hurt his calf and Redman will miss another week, this time with hamstring awareness, although the defender has been cleared of a strain. Essendon will regain Sam Durham from suspension and Ridley and Reid are also on track to return from hamstring injuries. El-Hawli is also due back this week. Before Essendon's bye, Elijah Tsatas (40 disposals and 13 clearances), Dylan Shiel (31) and Liam McMahon (five goals) performed well at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Concussion 1 week Nat Fyfe Calf 2-4 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring Test Alex Pearce Shin Test Liam Reidy Ribs Test Aiden Riddle Foot TBC Cooper Simpson AC joint 3-4 weeks Sam Sturt Knee Test Sam Switkowski Hamstring 1 week Michael Walters Knee TBC Hayden Young Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Some important inclusions loom for the Dockers, with captain Pearce close to resuming from a hot spot in his shin. The key defender will need to get through training this week to prove his fitness. Midfielder O'Meara also faces a fitness test this week after being held back last week with some hamstring tightness. Defender Brandon Walker has built through two games in the WAFL and may be needed against the Swans' small forwards. On the injury front, Switkowski will miss another week with a hamstring injury. Walters is a "week to week" proposition with his knee issues as he experiences ongoing soreness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jhye Clark Concussion Concussion protocols Toby Conway Management 2 weeks Sam De Koning Shoulder 2-3 weeks Cameron Guthrie Calf Test Lenny Hofmann Back Test Jake Kolodjashnij Groin Indefinite Jacob Molier Management Test Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

A quiet week on the injury news front with both the AFL and VFL teams enjoying a bye last weekend. Guthrie will be assessed ahead of a return in the VFL clash against Richmond on Sunday, while Molier and Hofmann could make their debuts in the hoops. Clark will also be assessed as he progresses through concussion protocols, while De Koning is tracking positively after his shoulder injury. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 1-3 weeks Caleb Graham Achilles 1-3 weeks Will Graham Shoulder 4-6 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

After eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, Jake Rogers is available again, although he'll likely have to prove himself through the VFL. Fresh off a win over Melbourne, Gold Coast is unlikely to make changes to face Essendon on Saturday, although David Swallow and Leo Lombard kept the pressure on with excellent showings in the reserves at the weekend. Alex Davies was also prolific, while Malcolm Rosas Jnr kicked one goal from 19 disposals. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Kieren Briggs Ankle Test Stephen Coniglio Glute Test Brent Daniels Adductor TBC Phoenix Gothard Adductor Test Ollie Hannaford Ankle 5-7 weeks Jesse Hogan Foot Test Jack Ough Shoulder Test Conor Stone Foot Season Sam Taylor Toe 4 weeks Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Leg 2-4 weeks Lachie Whitfield Concussion 1 week Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will take a conservative approach with Whitfield after he failed to progress through the AFL's 12-day protocols. Briggs is a chance to return ahead of Friday night's clash against the Eagles, but Hogan is in some doubt to make the trip. Coniglio will finally return through the VFL, with the club still to determine exactly how long Daniels will be sidelined. Taylor has stepped up his recovery, but is still around a month away from a return. Josaia Delana, Jacob Wehr and James Leake were among the emergencies last time out and could be in line for recalls. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot 3-4 weeks Bodie Ryan Clavicle 2-4 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Hamstring Test James Sicily Hip/abdominal Test Josh Weddle Back TBC James Worpel Corked quad Test Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Weddle might not return in 2025 after scans discovered a stress fracture in his back on Monday after he reported soreness following the trip to Launceston. Sicily will need to prove his fitness at main training on Thursday, while Worpel is expected to return after missing two games with a badly corked quad. Mitch Lewis kicked two goals in his return from a knee reconstruction on managed minutes. Calsher Dear also kicked two goals and hauled in 12 marks against North Melbourne at Arden Street. Henry Hustwaite was busy with 28 touches and 11 clearances as he hunts another senior chance. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Shoulder Season Blake Howes Concussion 1-2 weeks Aidan Johnson Ankle 3-5 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Concussion 1-2 weeks Oliver Sestan Hamstring 1 week Charlie Spargo Scapula Test Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

The struggling Demons will need to make at least two changes ahead of facing Adelaide, but after four losses on the bounce, there could be more change on the cards. Petty and Howes (both concussion) come out of the side that lost to Gold Coast, with Jake Lever (16 disposals, 13 marks) a chance to be immediately recalled after his surprise omission. Small forward Spargo, who has been sidelined since round 11, could also return pending a fitness test later in the week, while defender Sestan is close to overcoming his hamstring issue and could be in the frame for a late-season debut. Tom Fullarton (two goals), Jack Billings (23 disposals, three goals), Jai Culley (17 disposals, eight tackles, one goal) and Caleb Windsor (17 disposals) also pushed their case at VFL level on the weekend. Defender Hore's season is over after scans revealed a ruptured biceps tendon that requires surgery. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring Test Miller Bergman Knee Season Charlie Comben Shoulder Test Aidan Corr Calf 3-4 weeks Jack Darling Groin 1-2 weeks Eddie Ford Foot Test Josh Goater Quad Test Luke McDonald Shoulder Test Luke Parker Soreness Test Darcy Tucker Back Season George Wardlaw Concussion TBC Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

A five-day turnaround could mean a bruised Kangas side is forced into four or five changes ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Dogs. The club will take a conservative approach with Wardlaw, who has now copped three head knocks in 12 months, with Will Phillips a chance to replace him after acting as the carryover emergency last week. Callum Coleman-Jones was also pulled from the VFL, meaning he could be in line to replace Darling. There remains some doubt over Comben, McDonald and Parker, who will be put through fitness tests later this week. Archer is a chance to feature, while Zane Duursma (13 disposals, three goals) and Finnbar Maley (12 disposals, two goals) could also be considered to add a new dimension up forward after impressing at VFL level last week. Cooper Harvey (24 disposals, eight marks) has been close for a while now, while Bailey Scott (26 disposals, six marks) was also among the best in the reserves. In better news, Goater is a chance to finally make his comeback through the VFL this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Knee Test Tom Cochrane Foot Season Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 4-6 weeks Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Ollie Wines Knee Test Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Following almost three months out with knee and back injuries, Jack Lukosius made a successful return through the SANFL at the weekend and will likely come in to face Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night. Wines is recovering well from his medial ligament injury, and although Port is fresh off a 50-point win over Carlton, Jackson Mead was excellent in the reserves at the weekend and could also be considered. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 1 week Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella 3-6 weeks Liam Fawcett Foot 6-8 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL Test Campbell Gray Knee 1-2 weeks Mykelti Lefau Calf 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Suspension Round 22 Kane McAuliffe Quad 2-3 weeks Samson Ryan Foot TBC Jayden Short Calf Test Josh Smillie Conditioning 1-3 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Sam Lalor is available for selection after overcoming his hamstring injury, while Gibcus needs to get through just one more light training session in order to be given the all-clear for a VFL return. Armstrong was set to play this week, but has been delayed by "an unrelated medical condition", while Smillie’s return has been delayed by illness. Fan favourite Lefau suffered a tough blow, injuring his calf in his AFL comeback game, while young key forward Fawcett has undergone surgery for a syndesmosis injury suffered at training last week. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral 1 week Dougal Howard Hamstring TBC Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Plantaris 2-3 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a plantaris muscle, but Jimmy Webster will be available after being managed for the trip to Perth. Bradley Hill also missed the loss to Fremantle due to illness but is set to return against Hawthorn on Saturday night. Harry Boyd was the travelling emergency on the weekend. Paddy Dow built his game time up at Sandringham and is closing in on a return for Ross Lyon, while Hugh Boxshall finished with 27 disposals, 10 tackles and 10 clearances against Williamstown. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 2-4 weeks Joel Amartey Hamstring Test Will Edwards Leg 6-8 weeks Robbie Fox Concussion TBC Aaron Francis Suspension Round 18 Tom Hanily Ankle Test Logan McDonald Ankle 6-8 weeks Ben Paton Concussion Test Dane Rampe Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

The Swans will be without Francis and Rampe for the visit from Fremantle, two key losses that should be offset by the return of Tom McCartin, who missed the defeat to the Bulldogs due to illness. Amartey's hamstring issue is on the minor side so he's hopeful of returning as well. The loss of Francis and Rampe could see Jack Buller earn a reprieve after he had a rare senior game last weekend, although Peter Ladhams (two goals, 24 disposals) impressed in the VFL last week Friday. Riley Bice (25 disposals) and Corey Warner (22 and a goal) also got plenty of the ball in the twos. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles/Knee Season Tyrell Dewar Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

The Eagles will be reasonably settled at selection after a very impressive performance against Collingwood, but midfielder Tom Gross is making a strong case to return after leading the midfield with 28 disposals in the WAFL at the weekend. Premiership defender Tom Cole is ready to resume after a hamstring injury, with small forward Matt Owies also cleared to play after a calf setback. Defender Rhett Bazzo had 30 disposals and 10 marks in the WAFL and could earn games in the latter part of the season, with small forward Malakai Champion also discussed as a looming debutant. Mid-season recruit Jacob Newton was sidelined last week with illness but will be available to play. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Gallagher Calf 1-2 weeks Arty Jones Hamstring 3-5 weeks Liam Jones Calf Test Luke Kennedy Calf 1-2 weeks Michael Sellwood Concussion Test Adam Treloar Calf 6-8 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: July 1, 2025

In the mix

Luke Beveridge isn't expected to make many changes ahead of Tom Liberatore's 250th game on Thursday night. Jones could return in the VFL after missing a fortnight with general soreness. Jedd Busslinger, Josh Dolan and Caleb Poulter were all emergencies against Sydney in round 16. Riley Garcia was prolific for Footscray again, amassing 31 touches, 10 tackles and nine clearances as he hunts a recall. – Josh Gabelich