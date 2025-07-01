Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Hip
|2-3 weeks
|Toby Murray
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Luke Pedlar
|Corked quad
|Test
|Tyler Welsh
|Toe
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Forward Pedlar faces a fitness test this week as he pushes to recover from a corked quad. The Crows were conservative with him last week and he'll be available to take on Melbourne on Sunday if he gets through full training. Zac Taylor is also in the mix as a forward option after booting four goals in the SANFL, shifting from the midfield after the Crows identified an opportunity for him to push for AFL selection in attack. Chris Burgess booted seven goals in the SANFL if the Crows are looking to rest one of their three key forwards. Midfielder Sid Draper and half-back Charlie Edwards remain options if there are other changes, but the Crows will most likely be steady at selection after a 68-point win against Richmond. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Concussion
|Test
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Fresh off its bye, Brisbane has some selection decisions ahead of facing Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday night. Darcy Gardiner and Callum Ah Chee both missed the win over Geelong through illness, but should come right back into the 23 to resume their respective places in defence and the forward line. Ruckman Oscar McInerney has played two matches in the VFL since coming back from his break with what the club described as "soreness", and having always been its first choice when available, will be strongly considered to face Port. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|Season
|Brodie Kemp
|Achilles
|Season
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|TBC
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Saad
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
The Blues will be forced into at least two changes ahead of Friday night's clash against the Pies. Silvagni will miss the next fortnight, which could open the door for youngster Harry O'Farrell to return after being the carryover emergency last weekend. Saad has also entered the protocols, but Lachie Cowan (25 disposals, five tackles) has returned strongly from injury at VFL level while Matt Carroll (24 disposals, five marks) is another option to replace him. Ashton Moir (17 disposals, four goals) and Francis Evans (24 disposals, three goals) were among the best in the reserves and could come into contention to spark the side's attack, while Corey Durdin and Marc Pittonet were also emergencies last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan De Goey
|Achilles/concussion
|TBC
|Billy Frampton
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Tew Jiath
|Quad
|3-5 weeks
|Fin Macrae
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Jakob Ryan
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Lachie Schultz
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Charlie West
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
West is sidelined after his debut and will miss at least five games due to a stress reaction in his foot, while Roan Steele will make his debut against Carlton on Friday night, just a month after being selected in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Brayden Maynard will return from a foot injury, but Steele Sidebottom is in doubt due to illness. Bobby Hill is not a lock to return from personal reasons. Tom Mitchell is in the frame to return for his first senior game since Anzac Day last year. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|Season
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Draper
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|Season
|Saad El-Hawli
|Hamstring
|Test
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Quad
|TBC
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|TBC
|Jayden Nguyen
|Foot
|1 week
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|TBC
|Mason Redman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jordan Ridley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Just as they looked like regaining as many as five players, the Bombers were hit by more injuries. Langford suffered another quad injury, Parish hurt his calf and Redman will miss another week, this time with hamstring awareness, although the defender has been cleared of a strain. Essendon will regain Sam Durham from suspension and Ridley and Reid are also on track to return from hamstring injuries. El-Hawli is also due back this week. Before Essendon's bye, Elijah Tsatas (40 disposals and 13 clearances), Dylan Shiel (31) and Liam McMahon (five goals) performed well at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Brodie
|Concussion
|1 week
|Nat Fyfe
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Hamstring
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Shin
|Test
|Liam Reidy
|Ribs
|Test
|Aiden Riddle
|Foot
|TBC
|Cooper Simpson
|AC joint
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Michael Walters
|Knee
|TBC
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Some important inclusions loom for the Dockers, with captain Pearce close to resuming from a hot spot in his shin. The key defender will need to get through training this week to prove his fitness. Midfielder O'Meara also faces a fitness test this week after being held back last week with some hamstring tightness. Defender Brandon Walker has built through two games in the WAFL and may be needed against the Swans' small forwards. On the injury front, Switkowski will miss another week with a hamstring injury. Walters is a "week to week" proposition with his knee issues as he experiences ongoing soreness. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jhye Clark
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Toby Conway
|Management
|2 weeks
|Sam De Koning
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Cameron Guthrie
|Calf
|Test
|Lenny Hofmann
|Back
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Jacob Molier
|Management
|Test
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
A quiet week on the injury news front with both the AFL and VFL teams enjoying a bye last weekend. Guthrie will be assessed ahead of a return in the VFL clash against Richmond on Sunday, while Molier and Hofmann could make their debuts in the hoops. Clark will also be assessed as he progresses through concussion protocols, while De Koning is tracking positively after his shoulder injury. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Berry
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Caleb Graham
|Achilles
|1-3 weeks
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Max Knobel
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
After eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, Jake Rogers is available again, although he'll likely have to prove himself through the VFL. Fresh off a win over Melbourne, Gold Coast is unlikely to make changes to face Essendon on Saturday, although David Swallow and Leo Lombard kept the pressure on with excellent showings in the reserves at the weekend. Alex Davies was also prolific, while Malcolm Rosas Jnr kicked one goal from 19 disposals. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Back
|Season
|Kieren Briggs
|Ankle
|Test
|Stephen Coniglio
|Glute
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Adductor
|TBC
|Phoenix Gothard
|Adductor
|Test
|Ollie Hannaford
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Foot
|Test
|Jack Ough
|Shoulder
|Test
|Conor Stone
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Taylor
|Toe
|4 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Wardius
|Leg
|2-4 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
The Giants will take a conservative approach with Whitfield after he failed to progress through the AFL's 12-day protocols. Briggs is a chance to return ahead of Friday night's clash against the Eagles, but Hogan is in some doubt to make the trip. Coniglio will finally return through the VFL, with the club still to determine exactly how long Daniels will be sidelined. Taylor has stepped up his recovery, but is still around a month away from a return. Josaia Delana, Jacob Wehr and James Leake were among the emergencies last time out and could be in line for recalls. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Day
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Bodie Ryan
|Clavicle
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Hamstring
|Test
|James Sicily
|Hip/abdominal
|Test
|Josh Weddle
|Back
|TBC
|James Worpel
|Corked quad
|Test
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Weddle might not return in 2025 after scans discovered a stress fracture in his back on Monday after he reported soreness following the trip to Launceston. Sicily will need to prove his fitness at main training on Thursday, while Worpel is expected to return after missing two games with a badly corked quad. Mitch Lewis kicked two goals in his return from a knee reconstruction on managed minutes. Calsher Dear also kicked two goals and hauled in 12 marks against North Melbourne at Arden Street. Henry Hustwaite was busy with 28 touches and 11 clearances as he hunts another senior chance. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Shoulder
|Season
|Blake Howes
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Aidan Johnson
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Oliver Sestan
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Charlie Spargo
|Scapula
|Test
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
The struggling Demons will need to make at least two changes ahead of facing Adelaide, but after four losses on the bounce, there could be more change on the cards. Petty and Howes (both concussion) come out of the side that lost to Gold Coast, with Jake Lever (16 disposals, 13 marks) a chance to be immediately recalled after his surprise omission. Small forward Spargo, who has been sidelined since round 11, could also return pending a fitness test later in the week, while defender Sestan is close to overcoming his hamstring issue and could be in the frame for a late-season debut. Tom Fullarton (two goals), Jack Billings (23 disposals, three goals), Jai Culley (17 disposals, eight tackles, one goal) and Caleb Windsor (17 disposals) also pushed their case at VFL level on the weekend. Defender Hore's season is over after scans revealed a ruptured biceps tendon that requires surgery. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Shoulder
|Test
|Aidan Corr
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Darling
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Eddie Ford
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Goater
|Quad
|Test
|Luke McDonald
|Shoulder
|Test
|Luke Parker
|Soreness
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Back
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
A five-day turnaround could mean a bruised Kangas side is forced into four or five changes ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Dogs. The club will take a conservative approach with Wardlaw, who has now copped three head knocks in 12 months, with Will Phillips a chance to replace him after acting as the carryover emergency last week. Callum Coleman-Jones was also pulled from the VFL, meaning he could be in line to replace Darling. There remains some doubt over Comben, McDonald and Parker, who will be put through fitness tests later this week. Archer is a chance to feature, while Zane Duursma (13 disposals, three goals) and Finnbar Maley (12 disposals, two goals) could also be considered to add a new dimension up forward after impressing at VFL level last week. Cooper Harvey (24 disposals, eight marks) has been close for a while now, while Bailey Scott (26 disposals, six marks) was also among the best in the reserves. In better news, Goater is a chance to finally make his comeback through the VFL this weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Burton
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Cochrane
|Foot
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|Season
|Jacob Moss
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Xavier Walsh
|Shoulder
|Season
|Ollie Wines
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Following almost three months out with knee and back injuries, Jack Lukosius made a successful return through the SANFL at the weekend and will likely come in to face Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night. Wines is recovering well from his medial ligament injury, and although Port is fresh off a 50-point win over Carlton, Jackson Mead was excellent in the reserves at the weekend and could also be considered. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Armstrong
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Shoulder
|Season
|Thomson Dow
|Patella
|3-6 weeks
|Liam Fawcett
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Test
|Campbell Gray
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mykelti Lefau
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Kane McAuliffe
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Samson Ryan
|Foot
|TBC
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Smillie
|Conditioning
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Sam Lalor is available for selection after overcoming his hamstring injury, while Gibcus needs to get through just one more light training session in order to be given the all-clear for a VFL return. Armstrong was set to play this week, but has been delayed by "an unrelated medical condition", while Smillie’s return has been delayed by illness. Fan favourite Lefau suffered a tough blow, injuring his calf in his AFL comeback game, while young key forward Fawcett has undergone surgery for a syndesmosis injury suffered at training last week. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zaine Cordy
|Pectoral
|1 week
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Plantaris
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Phillipou is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a plantaris muscle, but Jimmy Webster will be available after being managed for the trip to Perth. Bradley Hill also missed the loss to Fremantle due to illness but is set to return against Hawthorn on Saturday night. Harry Boyd was the travelling emergency on the weekend. Paddy Dow built his game time up at Sandringham and is closing in on a return for Ross Lyon, while Hugh Boxshall finished with 27 disposals, 10 tackles and 10 clearances against Williamstown. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|6-8 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Concussion
|TBC
|Aaron Francis
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Tom Hanily
|Ankle
|Test
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Concussion
|Test
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
The Swans will be without Francis and Rampe for the visit from Fremantle, two key losses that should be offset by the return of Tom McCartin, who missed the defeat to the Bulldogs due to illness. Amartey's hamstring issue is on the minor side so he's hopeful of returning as well. The loss of Francis and Rampe could see Jack Buller earn a reprieve after he had a rare senior game last weekend, although Peter Ladhams (two goals, 24 disposals) impressed in the VFL last week Friday. Riley Bice (25 disposals) and Corey Warner (22 and a goal) also got plenty of the ball in the twos. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Calf/Achilles/Knee
|Season
|Tyrell Dewar
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Waterman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
The Eagles will be reasonably settled at selection after a very impressive performance against Collingwood, but midfielder Tom Gross is making a strong case to return after leading the midfield with 28 disposals in the WAFL at the weekend. Premiership defender Tom Cole is ready to resume after a hamstring injury, with small forward Matt Owies also cleared to play after a calf setback. Defender Rhett Bazzo had 30 disposals and 10 marks in the WAFL and could earn games in the latter part of the season, with small forward Malakai Champion also discussed as a looming debutant. Mid-season recruit Jacob Newton was sidelined last week with illness but will be available to play. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Gallagher
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Arty Jones
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Calf
|Test
|Luke Kennedy
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Michael Sellwood
|Concussion
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 1, 2025
In the mix
Luke Beveridge isn't expected to make many changes ahead of Tom Liberatore's 250th game on Thursday night. Jones could return in the VFL after missing a fortnight with general soreness. Jedd Busslinger, Josh Dolan and Caleb Poulter were all emergencies against Sydney in round 16. Riley Garcia was prolific for Footscray again, amassing 31 touches, 10 tackles and nine clearances as he hunts a recall. – Josh Gabelich