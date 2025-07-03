Josh Gibcus is set to play on managed minutes in the VFL this weekend

Josh Gibcus looks on during a Richmond training session. Picture: Richmond FC

LUCKLESS Richmond defender Josh Gibcus is set to return in the VFL on Sunday, more than 15 months after his most recent game.

The 2021 pick No.9 has endured a horror run since his debut season, managing only two games since the end of 2022 due to long-term injuries.

But after ticking off training at Punt Road on Wednesday, Gibcus is now expected to play some minutes against Geelong's VFL side at GMHBA Stadium in his next step towards an AFL return.

Gibcus hasn't played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Carlton in round one last year in just his second game back from a complex hamstring injury.

Josh Gibcus during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval, August 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The 22-year-old required secondary knee surgery last year and didn't run for nine months until January this year, due to complications with his rehabilitation.

After heading to internationally renowned sports medicine practice Aspetar in Doha at the end of 2023 to treat the hamstring injury that wiped out his second season, Gibcus returned to Qatar last off-season to deal with his knee.

Now after a gradual build over the past few months, the Ballarat product is ready to play managed minutes across three quarters in the VFL.

With eight games left in the home-and-away season, Gibcus has time to return for Adem Yze's senior side but won't be rushed after a nightmare injury run.

Gibcus won Richmond's best first-year player award in 2022 when he played 18 games and the club remains confident he can fulfil his potential, despite an arduous journey back.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 05:27 Roos' centenary celebrations, Libba's community impact, Dogs' mini rebuild North Melbourne legends welcomed back for the club's centenary celebrations and Josh Gabelich joins Tom Liberatore to learn about his impact in the community ahead of his 250th game on Thursday night.

27:32 The Round Ahead: Rising Star debate, will Saints or Hawks win Battle move? Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 17

03:16 Curtin call: Is Crows' youngster a smoky in the Rising Star race? Josh Gabelich and Chad Wingard which young guns they believe is leading the Rising Star race this season.

03:10 More Bomber injuries as Suns get ready for 'Big Boy Month' Essendon's injury woes continued over the bye as they prepare to take on a Suns side facing a crucial month

02:56 Another debutant as Pies get a boost for Blues clash Roan Steele is one of Collingwood's inclusions for a match-up against an under-fire Carlton side

00:59 Jezza's big chance to put one hand on Coleman Medal With the Cats facing an easy run to September, Jeremy Cameron looks on track to win the Coleman Medal

01:44 A monster ruck battle looms at the SCG Sydney's clash against Fremantle could well be decided in the middle of the ground as some in form rucks go head-to-head

02:12 Four names giving the Eagles hope After a tough few seasons, do West Coast fans finally have a reason to be optimistic about the future?

04:10 Hawthorn's best forward set-up, will Saints win Battle move? What will the Hawks' forward set-up look like in September, and how will the Josh Battle move be viewed in 10 years?

First-round pick Taj Hotton is set for one more week in the VFL after a sparkling fortnight back from his own knee reconstruction.

The 2024 pick No.12 finished with 25 disposals and kicked 1.3 from less than three quarters against the Northern Bullants.

Richmond faces Chris Scott's side on Saturday and then plays Essendon at the MCG in what is scheduled to be Nick Vlaustin's 250th game, where Hotton is on track to debut.

No.1 pick Sam Lalor ticked off training and is set to resume his debut season on Saturday after missing five weeks with a hamstring strain.