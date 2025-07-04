Curator Adam Lewis says he and his team were heartbroken as players slipped over during last week's AFL match

Grow lights are seen on the SCG turf on July 4, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SCG curator Adam Lewis is adamant the ground's turf will hold up without an issue for Sunday's clash between Sydney and Fremantle as he hit back at the 'ill-informed' critics of his ground staff.

While Lewis admitted that watching players constantly slip over in the Swans v Western Bulldogs clash last week was 'heartbreaking', he said the commentary around the issue was over the top.

After rearranging the Swans' training schedule this week so that grow lights could be placed on the area of the turf at the Paddington end of the ground, Lewis is steadfast in his belief that Sunday's AFL game and the remaining games this season will not be affected.

Will have to see how it holds up for a game but the dodgy area of the SCG turf is looking far better ahead of Swans v Freo. pic.twitter.com/akJ2LWNk53 — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) July 4, 2025

"We're very confident it'll hold up. We've had independent testing done along with our own testing and we're lucky the AFL have sent up their testing as well and we've passed with flying colours so we're really looking forward to Sunday," Lewis said.

The curator admitted he had to turn off the commentary of the Swans-Bulldogs game last week as the surface started to unravel and opened up on how hurtful and unfair he feels the criticism of his team's work has been.

"It's been a very tough week for me and my staff. It's been over the top. I really think it's been blown out of proportion. Not just for me, I can handle it but for my team," Lewis said.

"We've got a young team that has set a really high standard and they take pride in where they work at the SCG and they're putting in 110 per cent.

"The information that's been piled on in social media is unjust and it's not good. My guys are human and they don't need to be bashed."

In explaining why the re-laid turf following an Andrea Boccelli concert crumbled in last Friday's encounter, Lewis pointed to the unpredictable weather, shade from the stands in that area of the ground and the Swans' training schedule as reasons.

He said it was incredibly difficult to watch as his team's work failed to hold up under the stress of an AFL game.

SCG curator Adam Lewis speaks with media on July 4, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It's our worst nightmare. We're preparing a field as best we can and as soon as we see that our hearts sink. First thing we do is turn off commentary because we know they're just trying to create a story. It's hard," Lewis said.

Both Sydney and Fremantle will be afforded a captain's run on the ground on Saturday with the ground staff keen to see the improved area tested properly and then have feedback provided.

The Swans' training schedule on the SCG will now also be monitored throughout the rest of the season but being asked to do their preparation work across the road at Tramway Oval is of little concern to coach Dean Cox.

"Not at all. We train here for most of pre-season, throughout the year we spend enough time on the SCG. It's just a chance now to let that settle," said Cox, who expressed his full support for the SCG staff..

"There hasn't been any dialogue throughout the week from the players about where we're playing, what are we doing."

Finals are very much a long shot for the 6-9 Swans but Sunday's clash with the Dockers certainly looms as last chance saloon for those hopes.

Cox though is buoyed by his side's showing in last week's high standard clash against the Bulldogs.

"It was obviously a disappointing result, but it wasn't a disappointing performance. When we play our best footy it's good enough for any team in the comp," he said.

Dean Cox looks on during the R16 match between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at the SCG on June 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The narrow nine-point loss to the Dogs coupled with the return of Tom McCartin and Joel Amartey has them well placed to keep those top-eight hopes alive despite the Dockers' excellent six-game winning run and their victory at the SCG over the Swans last year.

If Brodie Grundy can maintain his excellent touch it will certainly help Sydney's cause considering the dual Dockers ruck threat of Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy.

"He's been in unbelievable form. He's been the catalyst for us turning our form around. The ascendency he can give our midfield group, they have great confidence in him and he's going to have to again this weekend," Cox said.

"He's up against two great ruckmen who can dominate in different ways. Like always he'll do his homework on them. I have no doubt he'll do it again."

The Swans coach also poured cold water on any speculation that they've tried to coax Brisbane premiership forward Joe Daniher out of retirement.

"We haven't enquired or spoken to Joe. I can categorically say that. Having said that I implore our list management team to look at every option around the country to improve our list. Joe just hasn't been on that list," he said.