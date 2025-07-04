WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards has escaped suspension after an errant forearm left North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke concussed during Thursday night's match at Marvel Stadium.
With minutes remaining in the first quarter, Richards received a handball in his forward 50 and was immediately confronted by Davies-Uniacke, with the gun Dog collecting his opponent high.
The Kangaroo was left dazed and eventually subbed out of the match, before the Dogs cruised to a 49-point win that has temporarily moved them up to fourth on the ladder.
The incident wasn't cited in the Match Review Officer's findings on Friday afternoon, meaning Richards is free to play.
He later suffered a shoulder injury after a heavy collision with Cam Zurhaar in the third term, but was able to play out the match.
Coach Luke Beveridge said Richards appeared to suffer a minor AC joint injury but was confident he would be fit to take on Adelaide next week.