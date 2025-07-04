The match review findings from Thursday night's match between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs are in

Luke Davies-Uniacke is taken high by Ed Richards during the R17 match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards has escaped suspension after an errant forearm left North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke concussed during Thursday night's match at Marvel Stadium.

With minutes remaining in the first quarter, Richards received a handball in his forward 50 and was immediately confronted by Davies-Uniacke, with the gun Dog collecting his opponent high.

The Kangaroo was left dazed and eventually subbed out of the match, before the Dogs cruised to a 49-point win that has temporarily moved them up to fourth on the ladder.

Learn More 00:39

The incident wasn't cited in the Match Review Officer's findings on Friday afternoon, meaning Richards is free to play.

He later suffered a shoulder injury after a heavy collision with Cam Zurhaar in the third term, but was able to play out the match.

Coach Luke Beveridge said Richards appeared to suffer a minor AC joint injury but was confident he would be fit to take on Adelaide next week.