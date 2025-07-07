The next edition of AFL.com.au's The 25 will be published on Tuesday

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal against North Melbourne in R17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the past month?

This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the July edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the past month of games.

The return to full fitness of Sam Darcy means he's set to rocket back up the rankings after scrapping into The 25 earlier in the year, while the likes of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (No.23 in June) and Noah Anderson (No.19 in June) could also be set for big rises based on current form.

After Charlie Curnow dropped well down the list last month, the likes of Patrick Cripps and Christian Petracca look set to fall in this edition, with the pair high-ranking players at the start of the season due to their strong body of work over previous years.

See below for a reminder of The 25 for June

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Lachie Neale

5) Zak Butters

6) Isaac Heeney

7) Patrick Cripps

8) Max Gawn

9) Chad Warner

10) Caleb Serong

11) Zach Merrett

12) Bailey Smith

13) Christian Petracca

14) Toby Greene

15) Jordan Dawson

16) Sam Taylor

17) Matt Rowell

18) Jesse Hogan

19) Noah Anderson

20) Izak Rankine

21) Hugh McCluggage

22) Ed Richards

23) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

24) Charlie Curnow

25) Max Holmes

26) Patrick Dangerfield

27) Andrew Brayshaw

28) Sam Darcy

29) Steele Sidebottom

30) Tom Liberatore