THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the past month?
This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the July edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the past month of games.
The return to full fitness of Sam Darcy means he's set to rocket back up the rankings after scrapping into The 25 earlier in the year, while the likes of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (No.23 in June) and Noah Anderson (No.19 in June) could also be set for big rises based on current form.
After Charlie Curnow dropped well down the list last month, the likes of Patrick Cripps and Christian Petracca look set to fall in this edition, with the pair high-ranking players at the start of the season due to their strong body of work over previous years.
See below for a reminder of The 25 for June and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the July edition.
The 25, June edition
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Jeremy Cameron
4) Lachie Neale
5) Zak Butters
6) Isaac Heeney
7) Patrick Cripps
8) Max Gawn
9) Chad Warner
10) Caleb Serong
11) Zach Merrett
12) Bailey Smith
13) Christian Petracca
14) Toby Greene
15) Jordan Dawson
16) Sam Taylor
17) Matt Rowell
18) Jesse Hogan
19) Noah Anderson
20) Izak Rankine
21) Hugh McCluggage
22) Ed Richards
23) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
24) Charlie Curnow
25) Max Holmes
26) Patrick Dangerfield
27) Andrew Brayshaw
28) Sam Darcy
29) Steele Sidebottom
30) Tom Liberatore