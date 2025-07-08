Conor Nash says while losing teammate Josh Weddle is a blow, Hawthorn is regaining key players at the right time as it heads to finals

Josh Weddle celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LIFE without Josh Weddle is proving tough at Hawthorn with teammate Conor Nash saying the playmaker was missed in the Hawks' win over St Kilda.

The Hawks won't know for another few weeks whether Weddle, probably their most important player this season, will play again in 2025.

He was diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction last week in a major blow as they start the run to the finals.

"We definitely missed him (Weddle) on the weekend. He's a player who's very hard to replace - he can do it all, really," Nash said after Tuesday training.

"We're just hopeful he can play some footy again this year, we're not sure when that is.

"But I know he's in good spirits, he's gotten over the initial shock of it.

"We have such a healthy squad, ready to put their hand up, and many boys have. While we won't be able to replace him exactly, we'll see what we can do."

Hawthorn is fifth and outside the top four only on percentage.

It heads to Perth for Saturday's crunch game against ninth-placed Fremantle. The Hawks' last seven games feature Adelaide, Collingwood and Brisbane - all currently above them on the ladder.

"Before the Sydney (loss), they'd been in really good form and turned their season around," Nash said of the Dockers.

"They're always a tough test, particularly over there.

"It's the real pointy end of the season now, everyone's focus is starting to narrow.

"You want to put yourself in the best position and get into that top four - we can't afford to drop any games."

While Weddle is a big loss, captain James Sicily and midfielder James Worpel returned from injury last weekend.

Will Day and Calsher Dear also loom as important inclusions over the next few weeks.

"Brilliant ... you want to really hit your straps now and have your team pretty settled. So getting all those senior players back is massive," Nash said of Hawthorn's current and pending returns.

"'Daysy' (Day) is flying (at training), it was great to have 'Sic' (Sicily) back at the weekend and 'Worps' (Worpel) - senior players who've done phenomenal things for the club."

Sam Mitchell was a notable absentee from the Waverley training session, with Hawthorn's coach attending to matters away from the club.

Nash, from Ireland and a big soccer fan, exchanged club guernseys with Wrexham when they visited the Hawks on Tuesday.