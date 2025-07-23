Lance Franklin, Michael Gardiner, Brad Johnson and Chris Grant. Pictures: AFL Photos

THIS YEAR, Marvel Stadium is celebrating its 25th birthday.

Since the start of the 2000 season, the venue at Docklands - which has gone through numerous guises over a quarter of a century - has hosted more than 1100 AFL games as well as plenty of other sporting and musical events.

To celebrate the venue's 25th anniversary, which will be marked during the Essendon v Western Bulldogs game on Friday night, we're taking a look back on the highs and lows of the stadium's history.

Today, we're looking back at the 10 best games ever played at the venue.

10) Epic Pies comeback breaks Roos' hearts in controversial finish

Collingwood v North Melbourne, round 14, 2024

In one of the games of the year, the Magpies produced the second biggest comeback win in their history to overcome the Kangaroos in a game full of incredible moments and featuring a controversial finish. Inspired by a red-hot Nick Larkey, the Roos – who entered this game with a 1-11 win-loss record – were 54 points up early in the third quarter. But the Pies charged home, as Bobby Hill kicked five goals and took Mark of the Year and Lachie Schultz slotted four. But there was late drama; a potential 50m penalty to Bailey Scott with 40 seconds remaining went unpaid and a late Zac Fisher snap missed as the Pies held on.

9) Saints chase down 55-point lead to stun Dogs

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, round 6, 2015

The Saints' equal biggest comeback win came against the Bulldogs in 2015. When Jake Stringer kicked his fourth goal early in the third quarter, the Dogs led by 55 points but St Kilda closed the gap to two goals by three-quarter time. However, the Bulldogs were back ahead by 25 after two early goals in the last and appeared on course for victory. But three final-quarter goals from Jack Billings, who finished with four majors, lifted the Saints to a famous win, equalling their biggest comeback victory and biggest since 1937.

8) Mac's attack downs Bombers after the siren

Gold Coast v Essendon, round 22, 2024

Hurt by their inability to win away from home, the Suns broke through with a famous victory thanks to Mac Andrew against the Bombers. In a tight contest throughout, Essendon missed opportunity after opportunity in the final quarter, kicking 1.9, and it was made to pay. Defender-turned-forward Andrew took a huge mark after a kick inside 50 from Sam Collins, and he went back and delivered after the siren for his fourth goal of the game, silencing the Essendon crowd and lifting the Suns to their first away win of 2024.

7) Buddy's magnificent seven sinks Crows late

Hawthorn v Adelaide, elimination final, 2007

This game was the making of Lance Franklin the superstar. Yes, he'd had a breakout season that included bags of nine, six (twice) and five (twice), but Buddy's first finals appearance was something quite extraordinary. The Crows led at every change and held a 14-point advantage at three-quarter time before a young Hawks outfit closed the gap late. Trailing by three points with less than a minute remaining, the 20-year-old Franklin marked just inside 50m before unleashing a huge long-range bomb that sailed through the middle to put his team in front. It was his seventh goal of a remarkable performance in what was also Hawthorn's first September appearance since 2001. Notably, Adelaide great Mark Ricciuto finished the game on the bench with an injury in his last AFL match.

6) Crows steal it late in epic shootout

Adelaide v North Melbourne, round 9, 2013

Led by unlikely hero Sam Kerridge's six goals, the Crows produced an incredible comeback to seal a one-point thriller. The Kangaroos were up by as much as 39 points during the second term, and still led by 30 points with 10 minutes remaining in the final quarter after Daniel Wells converted from an errant kick-in. From there, it was all the Crows, who stormed home with the final five goals of the game - with Kerridge, in just his seventh AFL match, kicking three of those himself. The sealer came from the boot of Jared Petrenko, who soccered a major from the goal square in the dying seconds as the Crows stole a 18.17 (125) to 19.10 (124) victory.

5) Troy Schwarze has his moment

St Kilda v Brisbane, round 6, 2004

St Kilda has had no shortage of cult heroes, and on one May night in 2004, Troy Schwarze entered the pantheon of flash-in-the-pan greats. The young, plucky Saints were up against reigning triple-premier Brisbane, which featured a star-studded line-up including Michael Voss, Jason Akermanis, Alastair Lynch and Simon Black. With 31 minutes on the count-up clock, the Lions were six points up, before an Aussie Jones shot on goal sailed over the top of the behind post, and was controversially recorded as a point. Seconds later, the ball was in Schwarze's hands after the Lions' kick-in went awry. From 60m out, Schwarze launched, with his monster roost seeing the ball sail between the posts at mid-pole height, sending the 52,539-strong crowd - then a ground record - into a frenzy. The goal wrote Schwarze into the history books, but the famous win will forever be haunted by controversy due to Jones' dubious behind.

4) Riccardi's 50m wobbler steals it after the siren

Geelong v Carlton, round 11, 2002

With Geelong leading by 38 points 10 minutes into the final quarter of their match against Carlton in round 11, 2002, it appeared a formality that the Blues would slump to a 1-10 record in what had already been a disastrous year. But a stunning seven goal surge, capped off by a controversial 50m penalty and goal to Matthew Lappin, handed the Blues a two-point lead with just 26 seconds remaining. But the Cats weren't done and having one the ensuing centre bounce, David Clarke's pinpoint kick found Peter Riccardi on the lead, who lined up from 50m as the siren sounded. The veteran's helicopter kick - Simon Wiggins, standing the mark for the Blues, would later insist the ball brushed his fingers - sailed through for a goal to hand Carlton another blow in a horror season.

3) Hird the matchwinner after Footy Show controversy

Essendon v West Coast, round 3, 2004

It's a moment that will live long in the memory of Essendon fans and one that is sure to be relived for years to come. Days after remarkably criticising umpire Scott McLaren on The Footy Show – comments that led to a $20,000 fine – Hird lifted the Bombers to a famous win over West Coast. With scores level in the final moments of the game, Hird received a handball from Marcus Bullen before snapping the winning goal, celebrating by hugging an Essendon fan in the crowd. It capped both a stunning match and remarkable final quarter and game by Hird, who finished with 34 disposals, eight clearances and three goals.

2) Bulldogs' 'super flood' ends Essendon's winning streak

Essendon v Western Bulldogs, round 20, 2000

The all-conquering Bombers were riding a 20-game winning streak when they came up against the Western Bulldogs late in the 2000 season. Few gave the Dogs a chance, but coach Terry Wallace was a man with a plan, and so the 'super flood' was born. It was a revolutionary tactic at the time, with one-on-one contests still the way of the day. The Bulldogs flooded the Bombers' attack and restricted the space afforded to their superstar forwards. It worked a treat, and the Bulldogs pulled off the upset of the season in an 11-point win which ended the Bombers' remarkable run of victories. While the dream of a perfect season was gone for Essendon, the win sealed a finals berth for the Dogs.

1) Greatest home and away game ever delivers

St Kilda v Geelong, round 14, 2009

Rarely has a game lived up to, let alone surpassed, the hype. This round 14 clash was earmarked in the diary early in the 2009 season when both St Kilda and Geelong starting the year strongly, and anticipation only grew as the weeks passed and both sides continued to bank wins. The match was sold out two weeks before it was played and while a push to move it to the MCG so more people could attend failed, the AFL changed the match time so it wouldn't be subject to broadcast holdbacks. And then, it arrived. The Saints dominated early and held a slim advantage throughout with both sides trading blows until early in the fourth quarter, when Geelong began to blitz. With scores level and 65 seconds left on the clock, Michael Gardiner careered into the pack to take a towering mark and send Cats tumbling like skittles. His resulting goal - and the celebration - were a memorable end to a game that will go down in footy history.

