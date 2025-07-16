Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley doubts his controversial antics against Hawthorn in last year's finals will still bother the Hawks

Ken Hinkley looks on during the R5 match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley doubts Hawthorn still holds a grudge over his antics that led to a $20,000 fine from the AFL.

But he understands his actions add to a theatrical build-up to Port's clash against the Hawks on Saturday in Tasmania.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for Hawks v Power HERE

"Every game for me in the last little bit is going to have some sort of story to it," Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday.

"Clearly, there's a little bit of history with Hawthorn and Port - it doesn't matter, we go there and play.

"Both clubs understand that we're competitive.

"We don't need to sit there and go through every little moment in footy.

Learn More 29:40

"(Long-serving Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy) waved his jacket many, many years ago - there's things that go on, it's good for the game.

"Honestly, I don't think you'd find Hawthorn or Port Adelaide have any big issue with it, other than we're competitive and we want to beat each other."

Hinkley was fined for 'conduct unbecoming' after verbally taunting Hawks players after the Power's three-point semi-final win at Adelaide Oval.

But while Hawthorn is again on track for another finals campaign, Hinkley's Port, in 11th spot and three wins outside the top eight, will be watching on.

Hinkley's final stretch of his 13-year tenure as Power coach comes amid a spate of injuries with Jason Horne-Francis (foot) joining Sam Powell-Pepper (knee), Esava Ratugoluea (hamstring) and Dante Visentini (ankle) in being ruled out for the season.

Forward Willie Rioli will be sent to the state league in a bid to find fitness after battling a foot injury.

Willie Rioli in action during the R16 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on June 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And captain Connor Rozee (hand) is in doubt for the Hawthorn match, which comes amid a backdrop of the Power again urging action to stamp out racism.

Port winger Jase Burgoyne and St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera both called out racist online abuse after Sunday's games.

"I don't think anything has changed," Hinkley said of racism during his time as Port coach.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (left) and Jase Burgoyne after the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"That is what's really frustrating ... there's got to be some other way to change this, legally you have got to have some responsibility.

"We've had a lot of Indigenous boys play for our football club, which is a great thing for our footy club.

"We're going to do everything we can to show them that every day that we're here ... this club will always take a big lead in protecting our players, and particularly our Indigenous players, from that type of treatment."