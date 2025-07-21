The AFL Integrity Unit will determine the next steps after Swan Riak Andrew was cited for a homophobic slur

Riak Andrew looks on during Sydney training on November 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY'S Riak Andrew is facing a suspension after being cited for using a homophobic slur in the VFL on Saturday.

The AFL Integrity Unit will determine the next steps after Andrew was cited for the slur in a clash against North Melbourne.

In a statement, the Swans said Andrew was remorseful and took full responsibility.

"This behaviour does not reflect the values of our club, and we take this matter very seriously," Sydney chief executive Tom Harley said.

"While it is disappointing, we recognise that Riak is at the beginning of his career and we will use this as an opportunity to provide support and education, to ensure Riak understands the impact of his words.

"In a fortnight we will be playing in the Pride Game, a match that is incredibly important to our club. We are committed to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment."

Andrew, the brother of Gold Coast defender Mac, was taken with pick No.55 in last year's draft and is yet to make his AFL debut.

It comes after West Coast midfielder Jack Graham was banned for four matches for using a homophobic slur earlier this month.

Three AFL players were suspended for using homophobic slurs last season.

Gold Coast defender Wil Powell (five matches) and Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson (three) served bans over incidents in AFL matches.

St Kilda's Lance Collard served a six-match penalty for "unprompted and highly offensive" slurs towards two Williamstown players in a VFL game.