The coaches' votes for the round 19 games are in

Nick Daicos in action during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the MCG in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NICK Daicos has reclaimed the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong has moved into the top three.

Daicos picked up eight votes for his 43-disposal game against Fremantle on Sunday to move to 77 for the season, two ahead of Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson.

Serong picked up six votes in that same game to move to 72, while Patrick Voss was awarded nine votes for his six-goal haul for the Dockers.

There were five 10-vote games in round 19, with Tom Green, Isaac Heeney, Kozzy Pickett, Tim Taranto and Alex Neal-Bullen all getting a perfect score from the coaches.

Swans ruck Brodie Grundy picked up another eight votes to move to seventh spot, making it 52 votes from a possible 60 in his past six games.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney

10 Tom Green GWS

7 Harry Himmelberg GWS

6 Kieren Briggs GWS

3 Connor Idun GWS

2 Finn Callaghan GWS

2 Jake Stringer GWS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:06 Mini-Match: Essendon v GWS Extended highlights of the Bombers and Giants clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

13:09 Scott post-match, R19: 'I don't think goal kicking cost us the game tonight. It was execution and polish' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 19’s match against GWS

11:12 Kingsley post-match, R19: 'We saw a real selfless Stringer, giving goals off where he had every right to take those shots' Watch GWS’s press conference after round 19’s match against Essendon

02:25 'Green Machine' goes turbo in damaging midfield outing Tom Green amasses 30 disposals and 16 clearances to go with four goal assists and a major of his own in an elite performance

08:06 Highlights: Essendon v GWS The Bombers and Giants clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:34 Jumping Jake launches over ex-teammate with cracking hang Jake Stringer sticks a superb aerial grab over Jayden Laverde and brings a big smile after snapping truly

00:33 Terrific Tom motors through and flushes it true Tom Green reads the rove to perfection and bends a slick snap from the stoppage

00:38 Magic McMahon moment provides timely Bombers spark Liam McMahon boots his first career goal to get Essendon on the board and his teammates flock to him

00:45 Super Stringer delivers powerful double play against old side Jake Stringer sets up Max Gruzewski's second major with a brilliant burst before nailing a perfect strike just seconds later

00:38 Max delight: Young Giant's cool curler brings another Max Gruzewski drills a superb snap in traffic and celebrates in style to extend the margin

00:55 Young Bomber pinned twice as Giants stars get early slice Toby Greene and Aaron Cadman convert beautifully after Angus Clarke is penalised for holding the ball prior to both majors

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

9 Will Ashcroft BL

7 Josh Dunkley BL

5 Ryan Lester BL

3 Marcus Bontempelli WB

2 Dayne Zorko BL

2 Rhylee West WB

2 Jarrod Berry BL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Lions and Bulldogs clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:13 Beveridge post-match, R19: 'They just had too many opportunities' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 19’s match against Brisbane

07:37 Fagan post-match, R19: 'It's not the first time it's happened to us this year' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 19’s match against Western Bulldogs

01:53 Family frenzy as the 'Ash Brothers' fire up with five goals Will and Levi Ashcroft set the Gabba alight with a combined five-goal haul to help edge the Lions over the line in a thriller

08:11 Highlights: Slick Lions stave off brave Bulldogs The Lions and Bulldogs clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:47 Last two mins: Lions tame late Bulldogs blitz in tense slog The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs in round 19

00:42 ‘Courageous’ Dog down after nasty collision James O’Donnell limps off the field with a sore ankle after colliding with teammate Bailey Dale in a brave contest

00:32 ‘He levitates for a moment’: Air Naughton’s hanger Aaron Naughton reels in an outrageous speccy at half-back after sitting on top of Harris Andrews

00:42 West comes out best again to bite back for Dogs Rhylee West nails his third goal of the game, showcasing his smarts and forward craft for a timely reply

00:56 Lions lose it after hot whistle and Libba’s whack The Gabba erupts after a holding-the-ball call leads to a goal, followed by a replay of Tom Liberatore striking Will Ashcroft high

00:42 Lohmann on the left, Ashcroft on the right as Lions ignite Kai Lohmann curls home a ripper before Will Ashcroft follows up in style, as Brisbane starts to break the game open

00:39 Charlie charges clear of Bont and gets Gabba singing Dayne Zorko delivers a beautiful pass to Charlie Cameron, who hits top gear and nails a cracker to get the home crowd buzzing early

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

9 Dylan Moore HAW

8 Blake Hardwick HAW

7 Jarman Impey HAW

4 Jordon Sweet PORT

1 Josh Ward HAW

1 Jack Gunston HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:11 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Hawks and Power clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:38 Mitchell post-match, R19: 'We can't really afford to let any games slide now, the competition is so even' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 19’s match against Port Adelaide

03:32 Hinkley post-match, R19: 'I think it's good for the game, for the theatre of the game' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 19’s match against Hawthorn

08:11 Highlights: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide The Hawks and Power clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:21 Ginni aims aeroplane celebration at Ken and the reaction is priceless Jack Ginnivan reignites last year’s feud with a cheeky aeroplane celebration for Ken Hinkley, and the coach’s reaction is all class

01:00 Impey explodes with ridiculous hat-trick in minutes Jarman Impey pushes forward and turns match-winner with three electric final-quarter goals in the wet

01:00 Electric Bailey gets everyone buzzing, including his coach Bailey Macdonald flashes onto the scene to snap his first AFL goal as his teammates and coach Sam Mitchell join him in the celebrations

00:51 'Best behind of the year': Gunston denied GOTY chance by a finger Jack Gunston nearly produces a huge contender for Goal of the Year, but a desperate touch on the line rules it a behind following a score review

00:55 Slick Hawks clean in the rain with ripping rebound chain Dylan Moore bangs it home to finish off a fast and creative Hawthorn passage

00:32 Gutsy Butters flies back with courageous clunk Zak Butters jumps back with the flight of the ball and reels in a brilliantly brave grab

00:52 'As good as it gets': Veteran's perfect pair wows all Jack Gunston flushes it from the paint before threading the eye from the boundary to delight the home crowd

00:33 Beautiful Lorenz bend a big reason to smile Will Lorenz judges the breeze perfectly for his first career goal and he brings the pumped-up celebration to match

02:00 Sicily in the fire as tensions erupt and goals fly James Sicily is in the thick of some early drama, receiving an off-the-ball free kick before giving one away himself to concede a costly double goal

Sydney v North Melbourne

10 Isaac Heeney SYD

8 Brodie Grundy SYD

6 Chad Warner SYD

3 Jy Simpkin NMFC

3 Nick Blakey SYD

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:07 Mini-Match: Sydney v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Swans and Kangaroos clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

06:11 Cox post-match, R19: 'He delivers time after time for this football club' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 19’s match against North Melbourne

09:38 Clarkson post-match, R19: 'I thought we battled away really bravely' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 19’s match against Sydney

08:11 Highlights: Sydney v North Melbourne The Swans and Kangaroos clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:54 Five goals, 34 disposals, 13 clearances: Watch Heeney's masterclass Isaac Heeney did it all with five goals and 34 touches in a stunning showing

00:30 Heeney a class above with stoppage perfection Isaac Heeney lights it up to start the fourth term with a pearler on the run

01:03 Rare dissent free kick almost costs Swans a goal Errol Gulden is penalised for umpire dissent moments before a score review denies Paul Curtis’ cheeky effort

00:24 Skipper Simpkin provides spark for Roos Jy Simpkin sums it up perfectly in front of goal to keep North in the hunt

00:55 Swans’ superstar duo combine for two goals in a flash Isaac Heeney and Errol Gulden show their class with a pair of brilliant goals in quick succession

00:38 Harvey hits it sweet with classy finish Cooper Harvey shows his talent with a brilliant goal for North in the first term

00:24 Roo wins free after Swan's push sends him into fence Tom Powell is awarded a free kick after Justin McInerney's contact sends him over the boundary and into the fence

Carlton v Melbourne

10 Kysaiah Pickett MELB

6 Jacob Weitering CARL

6 Patrick Cripps CARL

4 Matt Carroll CARL

2 Lachie Cowan CARL

1 Trent Rivers MELB

1 Charlie Curnow CARL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Carlton v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Blues and Demons clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:48 Voss post-match, R19: 'For them to be able to stay in that positive space has been really important to us' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 19’s match against Melbourne

10:31 Goodwin post-match, R19: 'Steve's whole intent was to get the ball' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 19’s match against Carlton

02:06 Moir makes his mark with fantastic four Young Blue Ashton Moir proves a constant threat to help will his side over the line with a superb four-goal performance

08:16 Highlights: Carlton v Melbourne The Blues and Demons clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:50 TDK takes to the skies in epic Mark of the Year contender Tom De Koning almost stands on top of the pack with this massive speccy in the final term to stun the MCG

00:52 Sweet Carroll time: Another Blue bags first AFL goal Matthew Carroll caps off an impressive game by surging forward to drill a cracking first major in the big league

01:09 Young and the selfless: Charlie feeds Flynn for first-goal frenzy Charlie Curnow turns down a shot at goal to gift Flynn Young his first AFL major, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates

01:14 Blues come for May after massive bump sparks storm Steven May finds himself in the firing line after collecting Francis Evans high with some crunching contact

01:00 Pick your pocket, Pickett: Kysaiah stuns 'G from each angle Kysaiah Pickett showcases his ridiculous skill with an outrageous finish from both pockets in the same quarter

00:42 Blues scare as TDK comes off in pain Carlton suffers a blow before half-time with Tom De Koning appearing to hurt his shoulder in this contest with Christian Salem

01:35 Moir of that: Young Blue makes his move Ashton Moir is making the most of his opportunities, producing two goals in the second term to make it three before half-time

00:52 Kysaiah catches early fire with flashy double Kysaiah Pickett continues his superb form with a couple of classy goals in the first quarter

00:50 Charlie's back: Curnow swamped after opening goal Charlie Curnow is surrounded by teammates after notching an early major to end his recent drought

West Coast v Richmond

10 Tim Taranto RICH

8 Jacob Hopper RICH

5 Nick Vlastuin RICH

3 Harley Reid WCE

2 Jack Ross RICH

1 Toby Nankervis RICH

1 Rhyan Mansell RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:11 Mini-Match: West Coast v Richmond Extended highlights of the Eagles and Tigers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:58 Yze post-match, R19: 'Maurice Rioli’s rundown was the spark that we needed' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 19’s match against West Coast

07:32 McQualter post-match, R19: 'As a team we have to find more players and ways to not rely on one person' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 19’s match against Richmond

08:16 Highlights: West Coast v Richmond The Eagles and Tigers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:14 Hat-trick Taranto puts on a show Tim Taranto gets busy throughout with 30 disposals and three majors in his side's impressive win on the road

00:32 Air Hotton reels in smooth speccy to excite Tigers fans Richmond young gun Taj Hotton shows his aerial ability with a brilliant sit and mark

00:33 Tigers slice and dice off half-back to extend their lead Rhyan Mansell finishes truly after a brilliant surge play from Richmond

00:42 Ryan defies logic as boundary bouncer spells GOTY contender Liam Ryan gets the perfect bounce to dribble home a miracle goal from the boundary

00:47 Smother of the year? Rioli does it again Maurice Rioli jnr cracks in again with another stunning defensive effort to wow Tigers fans

00:28 Campbell turns on the afterburners and slams one home Seth Campbell shows plenty of pace and class to extend the lead for Richmond

01:00 Tiger's unbelievable Superman tackle may be the best all season Tim Taranto shows his appreciation for Maurice Rioli jnr after his staggering chase and lunging tackle leads to a goal

00:56 Cripps all courage with staggering grab Jamie Cripps puts his body on the line going back with the flight before kicking truly

Geelong v St Kilda

9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

7 Max Holmes GEEL

6 Shaun Mannagh GEEL

5 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

2 Oisin Mullin GEEL

1 Oliver Dempsey GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:13 Mini-Match: Geelong v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Cats and Saints clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:18 Scott post-match, R19: 'We've got a low tolerance these days' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 19’s match against St Kilda

05:53 Lyon post-match, R19: 'That’s probably the disappointing part' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 19’s match against Geelong

01:54 Just another Jezza bag for season 2025 Jeremy Cameron adds five more goals to his season tally as he storms towards another Coleman Medal

08:12 Highlights: Geelong v St Kilda The Cats and Saints clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:46 Bend it like Bowes: Sub’s sizzling finish Jack Bowes makes his mark after coming on as the sub, curling home a brilliant final-quarter goal from a tight angle

01:19 Nas hits the target, as well as ump’s leg in rare scenes Star Saint Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicks a clever major off the deck, but a score review is called in after the footy ricochets off the goal umpire’s shin

00:39 Gun Cat subbed out with potential knee knock Geelong decides to sub Tom Stewart out of the game after the star defender appears to pull up sore following a strong intercept mark

00:50 Dempsey delivers his typically golden touch Ollie Dempsey produces a deft kick that gets a favourable bounce as the Cats pull away

00:47 ‘Vintage Jack Higgins’: Slick Saint gets to work Jack Higgins nails a set shot before following up with a classic crumbing goal to keep St Kilda in the hunt

01:14 Two Goal of the Year contenders in two minutes Mason Wood and Jeremy Cameron trade stunners in a dazzling two-minute tear at GMHBA Stadium

00:56 Clever Cat ‘makes the footy talk’ in wild bounce and goal Shaun Mannagh gets the perfect bounce in the square to earn an outrageous major and wow the home crowd

Collingwood v Fremantle

9 Patrick Voss FRE

8 Nick Daicos COLL

6 Caleb Serong FRE

4 Darcy Cameron COLL

2 Jordan Clark FRE

1 Beau McCreery COLL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:16 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Magpies and Dockers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:55 McRae post-match, R19: 'I'd rather be learning lessons now than later in the year' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 19’s match against Fremantle

12:34 Longmuir post-match, R19: 'We tried to open up the game at three-quarter time' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 19’s match against Collingwood

08:13 Highlights: Collingwood v Fremantle The Magpies and Dockers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:08 Voss hits Pies for six in career-best performance Patrick Voss bags six brilliant goals to help get Fremantle over the line in a thriller

03:51 Last two mins: Frenetic finish as Dockers pinch it from Pies at the death The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Fremantle in round 19

00:38 Young Docker clatters into the bench in nasty incident Young Fremantle player Murphy Reid had a scary moment when his momentum saw him run into the Dockers bench

00:42 Docker leaves ground in arms of trainers after brutal incident Matthew Johnson has been helped off the ground following a suspected lower leg injury

00:33 Allan all class as Magpies faithful erupt Ed Allan puts through his first major of the year as Collingwood skips away

00:41 Voss the boss slams home his fifth to stay in touch Patrick Voss gets out the back for a much needed Fremantle goal

00:38 Both sides confused as advantage call leaves players stumped Players on both sides left confused by advantage call before Brayden Maynard gets stuck into Patrick Voss

01:42 'Oh my gosh!': Commentators fume as dissent call gives Pies certain goal Karl Worner is left stunned after being pinged for umpire dissent, handing Lachie Schultz an easy goal and prompting a big reaction from the commentary box

00:29 Unreal volley sees Elliott strike gold Jamie Elliott shows his creativity as he converts an ambitious volley out the air

00:47 Docker torches Pies skipper with hot first quarter Patrick Voss delivers a first term hat-trick as the Dockers show terrific early intent

Adelaide v Gold Coast

10 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL

6 Matt Rowell GCFC

6 Daniel Curtin ADEL

4 Josh Worrell ADEL

3 Mark Keane ADEL

1 Max Michalanney ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:11 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Crows and Suns clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:17 Nicks post-match, R19: 'I thought we were really efficient with the ball when we had our opportunities' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 19’s match against Gold Coast

06:57 Hardwick post-match, R19: 'Today was our kick in the nuts' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 19’s match against Adelaide

08:13 Highlights: Adelaide v Gold Coast The Crows and Suns clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:28 Tensions explode late as Crow lets Sun know all about his work A heated scuffle breaks out in the final term as Jake Soligo and Ben Ainsworth get tangled up in a fiery exchange

01:05 Suns end long wait as 50m gifts first goal in the third term Gold Coast finally gets the goal it was crying out for after a 50m penalty brings Ethan Read all the way to the square

00:30 Skipper Dawson never fails to amaze with stunning solo goal Jordan Dawson brushes off a tackle, before taking a bounce and bursting forward for a scintillating major

00:45 Cruel blow for gun Suns recruit in milestone game Gold Coast loses Daniel Rioli to a worrying calf injury after the dashing rebounder pulls up sore from a tackle in his 200th match

02:12 'Dimma is simmering': Fireworks fly after Mac's costly double goal Mac Andrew loses his cool in a fiery scuffle and hands the Crows consecutive goals, as frustration grows for Damien Hardwick’s side

00:46 Crow even surprises teammate Rankine with this magic finish Alex Neal-Bullen celebrates a cracking goal with teammate Izak Rankine as Adelaide pulls further ahead

00:41 Walker’s wonder kick gets Adelaide Oval rocking early Taylor Walker conjures a stunning checkside before firing up the crowd with a passionate celebration

00:50 Thilthorpe lands first blow in intriguing Mac rematch Riley Thilthorpe hits the lead hard and clunks a clean mark ahead of Mac Andrew, before slotting the game’s first goal

LEADERBOARD

77 Nick Daicos COLL

75 Noah Anderson GCFC

72 Caleb Serong FRE

71 Zak Butters PORT

70 Jordan Dawson ADEL

66 Bailey Smith GEEL

65 Brodie Grundy SYD

63 Ed Richards WB

62 Max Holmes GEEL

60 Matt Rowell GCFC

59 Max Gawn MELB

59 Hugh McCluggage BL

59 Connor Rozee PORT

58 Tristan Xerri NMFC

57 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

56 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

51 Josh Daicos COLL

50 Marcus Bontempelli WB

50 Touk Miller GCFC

50 Tim Taranto RICH