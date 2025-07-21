NICK Daicos has reclaimed the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong has moved into the top three.
Daicos picked up eight votes for his 43-disposal game against Fremantle on Sunday to move to 77 for the season, two ahead of Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Serong picked up six votes in that same game to move to 72, while Patrick Voss was awarded nine votes for his six-goal haul for the Dockers.
There were five 10-vote games in round 19, with Tom Green, Isaac Heeney, Kozzy Pickett, Tim Taranto and Alex Neal-Bullen all getting a perfect score from the coaches.
Swans ruck Brodie Grundy picked up another eight votes to move to seventh spot, making it 52 votes from a possible 60 in his past six games.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney
10 Tom Green GWS
7 Harry Himmelberg GWS
6 Kieren Briggs GWS
3 Connor Idun GWS
2 Finn Callaghan GWS
2 Jake Stringer GWS
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs
9 Will Ashcroft BL
7 Josh Dunkley BL
5 Ryan Lester BL
3 Marcus Bontempelli WB
2 Dayne Zorko BL
2 Rhylee West WB
2 Jarrod Berry BL
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide
9 Dylan Moore HAW
8 Blake Hardwick HAW
7 Jarman Impey HAW
4 Jordon Sweet PORT
1 Josh Ward HAW
1 Jack Gunston HAW
Sydney v North Melbourne
10 Isaac Heeney SYD
8 Brodie Grundy SYD
6 Chad Warner SYD
3 Jy Simpkin NMFC
3 Nick Blakey SYD
Carlton v Melbourne
10 Kysaiah Pickett MELB
6 Jacob Weitering CARL
6 Patrick Cripps CARL
4 Matt Carroll CARL
2 Lachie Cowan CARL
1 Trent Rivers MELB
1 Charlie Curnow CARL
West Coast v Richmond
10 Tim Taranto RICH
8 Jacob Hopper RICH
5 Nick Vlastuin RICH
3 Harley Reid WCE
2 Jack Ross RICH
1 Toby Nankervis RICH
1 Rhyan Mansell RICH
Geelong v St Kilda
9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
7 Max Holmes GEEL
6 Shaun Mannagh GEEL
5 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
2 Oisin Mullin GEEL
1 Oliver Dempsey GEEL
Collingwood v Fremantle
9 Patrick Voss FRE
8 Nick Daicos COLL
6 Caleb Serong FRE
4 Darcy Cameron COLL
2 Jordan Clark FRE
1 Beau McCreery COLL
Adelaide v Gold Coast
10 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL
6 Matt Rowell GCFC
6 Daniel Curtin ADEL
4 Josh Worrell ADEL
3 Mark Keane ADEL
1 Max Michalanney ADEL
LEADERBOARD
77 Nick Daicos COLL
75 Noah Anderson GCFC
72 Caleb Serong FRE
71 Zak Butters PORT
70 Jordan Dawson ADEL
66 Bailey Smith GEEL
65 Brodie Grundy SYD
63 Ed Richards WB
62 Max Holmes GEEL
60 Matt Rowell GCFC
59 Max Gawn MELB
59 Hugh McCluggage BL
59 Connor Rozee PORT
58 Tristan Xerri NMFC
57 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
56 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
51 Josh Daicos COLL
50 Marcus Bontempelli WB
50 Touk Miller GCFC
50 Tim Taranto RICH