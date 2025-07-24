Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF Kenny has one last shot to fire as coach of Port Adelaide ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025.

With the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season heading towards a dramatic conclusion, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

there are many higher-profile players at the Crows than Josh Worrell ...

THEN ...

there aren't many more important. Puts himself in the hot spot every time the ball enters the Crows defensive 50. And is fearless.

IF ..

the Lions got it right last year on the only day that matters, Grand Final day, with a 18.12 scoreline ...

THEN ...

they still booted more behinds in the season than goals (304.306). It's been a problem again in 2025. 12.14, and a lot of other misses, against the Dogs in a win last weekend. They need to fix this.

IF ...

there wasn't a lot to like about Thursday night's performance against Hawthorn ...

THEN ...

Harry O'Farrell, in just his fifth match, showed plenty. Has a genuine crack, and it wouldn't be easy playing in the backline for the Blues this year.

IF ...

Nick Daicos has been very, very, very good in this, his fourth, AFL season ...

THEN ...

I've still got his 2025 form below 2024 and 2023. Expecting him to explode on Sunday against Richmond.

IF ...

the beleaguered Essendon has ridiculously been assigned way too many marquee slots this season ...

THEN ...

at least there's a silver lining with it on Friday night this week. Thankfully, there's a second Friday night option a half-hour after it starts. I'll be focused on Giants v Swans.

IF ...

this club is able to truly believe in its ability ...

THEN ...

it is capable of reaching the Grand Final. The last 20 minutes against Collingwood last weekend was brilliant and exhilarating. When they hit "go", they are so watchable. Serong, Jackson, Young, Brayshaw, Bolton, Treacy, Clark. And the Prancing Pony. If he bags another six, he'll be added to my favourites list.

Learn More 03:51

IF ...

Bazlenka has been one of the favourites for the Brownlow from early in the season ...

THEN ...

I reckon Max Holmes is a chance to poll more votes. Runs just as hard and uses the ball brilliantly. On track to go back-to-back in the Cats' best and fairest.

IF ...

Rioli is a massive out ...

THEN ...

Collins is a big in. Saturday's match against Brisbane will be season-defining. Have only won three of their past seven. Don't have to win, but must, at the very least, be competitive.

IF ...

the Giants have won five on the trot, seven of the past eight and eight of the past 10 ...

THEN ...

they're the form team of the comp. And the ins for Friday night lights are Taylor, Hogan and Kelly. Swans won't be an easy task, though.

IF ...

the team performance against Carlton on Thursday night was brilliant, and the individual performances of Gunston, Sicily, Moore, Impey were exceptional ...

THEN ...

ultimately not much was learnt. Because the Blues, as has often been the case this year, were ordinary when the result was being determined in the first quarter.

Learn More 08:13

IF ...

Kozzy Pickett hasn't yet been an All-Australian ...

THEN ...

he simply has to be in 2025. Three bags of five goals, three games with three goals, four with two, and 35 in total from 15 matches. A brilliant player with more tricks than anyone else in the game.

Learn More 01:00

IF ...

Clarko is now three years into his stint at North and he's still making post-loss excuses about being a young team, as he did again last week after yet another loss, to Sydney ...

THEN ...

he's clearly out of solutions to this troubled plight. Roos are primed for a sixth consecutive season of last or second-last finishes. Nothing changes.

IF ...

Kenny has one last shot to fire in his 13th season as coach of Port Adelaide ...

THEN ...

it may as well be on Saturday night, against the hated crosstown rival. He's always had a sense of theatre, Kenny.

IF ...

Adem Yze was smart enough to identify many weeks in advance the winning opportunities in rounds 18 and 19, against Essendon and West Coast ...

THEN ...

I'm really keen to see if he can keep the Tigers 'up' for one more week, against ladder leader Collingwood. They couldn't, could they?

IF ...

the Dees are minus May and Lever down back for Sunday's match ...

THEN ...

there are zero excuses for the Saints. Have won just two of their past 14 games. No more deflections, Ross. No more excuses.

IF ...

Paps is back ...

THEN ...

this most improbable and belated run at the finals has been given a massive boost. Tipping a Swans upset at Engie Stadium on Friday night.

IF ...

the Eagles get within 10 goals of the Dockers in Saturday's derby ...

THEN ...

I will be very surprised. What a mess.

IF ...

the most stubborn man in football, Bevo, refused to play three tall backs against the Crows but buckled and played three against the not-so-tall Lions forwards in round 19 and has again named three for round 20's Friday night lights against Essendon ...

THEN ...

I still can't work out if his stubbornness is wearing off or if he's second-guessing his footy philosophy and getting desperate late in the season.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

an incident happens in a match on a Saturday and on a Sunday the MRO says it needs to go to the Tribunal and on Wednesday, the day before the next round of football is to start, the Tribunal allows a biomechanist to present as a witness and sits for more than three hours to find the player guilty and on the Thursday, the day the next round starts, the player chooses to appeal his case but is told the Appeals Board won't sit until the next week, which will be at least 11 days after the incident ...

THEN ...

this entire system continues to be laughable on so many levels, including the fact that the architect of the AFL's MRO grading system, Adrian Anderson, is continuing to be allowed to represent players charged with offences. The Tribunal panel took 100 minutes to determine May's guilt, after hearing evidence for 80 minutes. 100 minutes! And yes, I know Steven May is in concussion protocols himself. There is no other sports judiciary system like this anywhere in the world.