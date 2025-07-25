You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Taylor Adams during a Sydney training session at Sydney Cricket Ground on April 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Like the AFL, it's a huge rivalry round in the Smithy's VFL this weekend as teams fight for spots in the finals. The action kicks off on Friday afternoon with Greater Western Sydney hosting Sydney, while Gold Coast and Brisbane open Saturday's feast with an early clash at People First Stadium. Also on Saturday, Essendon takes on second-placed Footscray, while Frankston and Collingwood face off in the primetime slot at Kinetic Stadium.

Highly rated draft prospect Willem Duursma will run out for Casey in the match against Sandringham to open proceedings on Sunday, with North Melbourne looking to keep pace with the top 10 against Geelong.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

The Kangaroos, having already sewn up top spot on the ladder in the rebel VFLW, take on third-placed Sandringham in a monster clash on Sunday, with other huge match-ups including Williamstown v Collingwood and Western Bulldogs v Essendon.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

