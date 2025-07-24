Carlton players wait for Sam Docherty after their loss to Hawthorn in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and expert commentator Kate McCarthy unpack all of football's big issues.

- Blues flounder in Doc's farewell under primetime lights, and Damo's had enough

- 'The sooner this season finishes for the Blues... the better', Damo declares

- The Sydney Derby set to overshadow the Dogs v Blues clash at Marvel on Friday night

- Steven May and the Demons head to the AFL Appeal Board over three-game ban

- Connor Rozee's back for the Showdown, the greatest current rivalry in the game

