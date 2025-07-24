Michael Whiting takes a closer look at the midfield duel that is set to shape the QClash

Matt Rowell and Josh Dunkley compete for the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MATT Rowell has routinely donned the Superman cape for Gold Coast in 2025, but on Saturday the midfield dynamo will face his kryptonite.

In five matches against the Suns since moving to Brisbane, Josh Dunkley has done what others have tried and failed to do – stop Rowell.

Putting the two-time premiership star to Gold Coast's midfield engine has been a go-to move for Lions coach Chris Fagan since 2023, and it's had stunning success.

In the five matches, of which Brisbane has won four, Rowell has averaged 18 disposals, but perhaps more importantly, just four clearances.

Against all other opponents in the same timeframe those numbers are closer to 24 and eight.

Fagan lauded Dunkley following last Friday night's win over the Western Bulldogs, saying he would not look out of place in the All-Australian team if selectors wanted a midfielder that could defend.

Learn More 02:54

"He's the best defensive midfielder in the competition and probably the best I've ever seen," Fagan said.

"I haven't seen them all, but the way he values that part of the game is just incredible and then he applies it."

The "defensive midfielder" is hard to quantify. There is no one catch-all statistic for it, and while we have numbers to compare players, there's a bit of the old-fashioned eye test involved.

On tackles alone, Dunkley's 7.4 per game is good enough for sixth in the competition, behind Tom Atkins, Rowell, Jack Steele, James Rowbottom and Jack Graham.

Learn More 02:08

He is fifth for pressure points; Champion Data's system that considers pressure acts like tackling, corralling, chasing and closing space.

Although not as statistically compelling, players like Andrew Brayshaw, Willem Drew and Tom Liberatore could also fall into the defensive-minded midfielder bracket.

In the round eight QClash at the Gabba, Rowell had a career-low one clearance from his 16 disposals. His next lowest clearance count this season has been four.

That's the beauty of Dunkley's role though, he's not a pure tagger, but is hyper-diligent at stoppages and will react quickly to defend once Brisbane loses the ball.

Josh Dunkley handballs during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He's usually the first midfielder to help his back six and set up the team's zone.

In those five QClash contests, Dunkley has averaged 29 touches that include six clearances, to perfectly illustrate that balance between attack and defence.

He and Rowell are the only two players in the AFL to average 20 disposals, seven clearances and 60 pressure points a game in 2025.

Whoever wins that battle at People First Stadium will go a long way towards helping his team win on Saturday.

Most pressure points - 2025 Player Club Pressure points Tom Atkins Geel 74.6 Matt Rowell GC 72.5 James Rowbottom Syd 63.0 Jack Graham WC 62.8 Josh Dunkley BL 61.1