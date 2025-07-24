Damien Hardwick says Gold Coast is focused squarely on qualifying for its first finals series, beginning with winning the QClash on Saturday night

Damien Hardwick during Gold Coast's win over Collingwood in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THIS is not the "same old Suns" says Damien Hardwick, with Gold Coast's coach expecting an emphatic response from his team in Saturday's QClash against Brisbane.

Coming off their worst defeat of 2025, a 61-point hiding from Adelaide, the Suns are teetering in eighth position on the ladder with five rounds remaining, although they have a game in hand.

And things get no easier on Saturday, facing a Lions outfit that has won 12 of the past 13 matches between the teams.

Hardwick said Gold Coast had moved on from the loss to Adelaide and was laser-focused on qualifying for the club's first ever finals campaign.

"Everyone, for a long period of time has told us how crap we are, we're no good, you don't deserve to be here," Hardwick said on Thursday morning.

"You know what? We're about changing that narrative.

"It's not the same old Suns, it's the brand new Suns.

"What we have to do is win games, and that's our challenge. We're still in the race for something we've never achieved.

"As a coaching group and a playing group we've got a big step this week. We've got to take care of this step and then we'll take the next one next week."

The Suns have an 11-6 record and still have destiny in their own hands with four matches at their home ground and away trips against Carlton and Port Adelaide to complete the premiership season.

Brisbane, on paper, is the toughest challenge remaining and a team that has already beaten them earlier in the year.

The Suns will be bolstered by the return of full-back Sam Collins after he missed three weeks with a calf problem.

Hardwick said the Suns were working on their connection in the forward half of the ground after kicking just six goals from 52 entries against the Crows.

Gold Coast players leave Adelaide Oval after their loss to Adelaide in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's no greater test than the mob we're playing this week," he said.

"The way they play the game is a great style of footy; combative, high pressure, high contest.

"We get to test how far we've come in six days.

"The great thing about the very best sides is you know exactly how they play. Stopping them is the next part of the equation and we're looking forward to that challenge."