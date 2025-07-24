The Swans will regain livewire forward Tom Papley for their huge derby clash against the Giants

Tom Papley and Dean Cox at Sydney training on July 23, 2025. Picture: Brett Costello

SYDNEY won't need to look far for a spark against Greater Western Sydney with Tom Papley confirmed to make his return.

The livewire forward is primed to cause trouble for the Giants at Engie Stadium in his return from a hamstring injury on Friday.

Papley, who has been kept to just six games this season because of injury, will be a welcome addition for the Swans in their charge to an unlikely finals berth.

"He (Papley) is really important for our footy club – not only what he does from the football point of view, but the energy he provides our team," Swans coach Dean Cox said.

"He does it a little bit differently than most other players, and he's going to have to do it tomorrow night against a very, very good football team."

Sydney (9-9), one spot behind the Western Bulldogs (10-8) and two games and percentage out of the top eight, must defeat the Giants to keep alive their hopes for September action.

The sixth-placed Giants (12-6), on a five-game winning streak, will start warm favourites, but the Swans have had the upper hand on their cross-city rivals in their past five meetings.

GWS will also be at close to full strength, welcoming back star defender Sam Taylor (toe) and rested duo Josh Kelly and Jesse Hogan.

Refusing to get swept up in finals hype, Cox has kept it simple for his side.

"We just need to keep winning. That's all we focus on," the coach said.

"We're definitely not in a position to look too far ahead."

Sydney will be without Tom McCartin, with Cox opting against rushing the defender back from concussion.

The Swans are at least hopeful McCartin will be able to return for their home clash against Essendon next week.

"Just the 12 days got really tight. That was right on the limit (in the AFL's concussion protocol)," Cox said.

"We needed to make sure that he had as much time as he possibly could, but everything he's done so far, he's passed really well."

Tom McCartin is escorted off Marvel Stadium during Sydney's match against St Kilda in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Luckless Sydney forward Logan McDonald is also a chance of returning before season's end.

McDonald has not featured in the AFL this season, first hampered by ankle surgery, before suffering a stress fracture in his fibula.

"Hopefully he can do a big session Saturday morning and make himself available maybe for the Essendon VFL game, or certainly the one after," Cox said.

"He's had a horrendous year. He's unfortunately been dealing with a number of things that he's worked his way through now.

"He's almost at the end of the tunnel where he can actually have a crack at it."